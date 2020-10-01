You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s currency sees a new record low amid biting sanctions

Iran’s currency sees a new record low amid biting sanctions

A mask-clad man (COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic precaution) rides a scooter along Valiasr Square in Iran's capital Tehran on September 27, 2020, past a giant billboard depicting the faces of slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with other medical workers with text in Persian reading "we are a nation of martyrs". (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rb7up

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

Iran’s currency sees a new record low amid biting sanctions

Updated 8 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s currency dropped Thursday to its lowest value ever at 300,000 rial for each dollar amid severe US sanctions against the country.
The rial has tumbled from a rate of around 262,000 in mid-September, a 12% drop.
Iran’s currency was at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
US sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply.
Following President Donald Trump’s decision more than two years ago to withdraw the US from the nuclear deal and reimpose crippling trade sanctions on Iran, the currency unexpectedly rallied for some time.
Iranian officials for months have warned exporters to bring their foreign earnings home from abroad or face having their export licenses revoked, and the central bank has warned it would publish the names of violators.
In June, the central bank reported that Iranian companies export more than $40 billion in non-oil products per year, and officials say some 50% of that remains abroad. Traders blame the sanctions for sparking a failure in returning export earnings.

Topics: Iran currency sanctions

Related

Media
Twitter ties 130 accounts trying to disrupt first Trump-Biden debate to Iran

Saudi Arabia looks to cut spending in bid to shrink deficit

Updated 01 October 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia looks to cut spending in bid to shrink deficit

  • Saudi Arabia has issued about SR84 billion in sukuk in the year to date
Updated 01 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia plans to reduce spending next year by about 7.5 percent to SR990 billion ($263.9 billion) as it seeks to reduce its deficit. This compares to spending of SR1.07 trillion this year, it said in a preliminary budget statement.

The Kingdom anticipates a budget deficit of about 12 percent this year falling to 5.1 percent next year.

Saudi Arabia released data on Wednesday showing that the economy contracted by about 7 percent in the second quarter as regional economies faced the twin blow of the coronavirus pandemic and continued oil price weakness.

The unemployment rate among Saudis increased to 15.4 percent in the second quarter compared with 11.8 percent in the first quarter of the year.

The challenging headwinds facing regional economies is expected to spur activity across debt markets as countries sell bonds to help fund spending.

Saudi Arabia has already issued about SR84 billion in sukuk in the year to date.

“Over the past three years, the government has developed (from scratch) a well-functioning and increasingly deeper domestic sukuk market that has allowed it to tap into growing domestic and international demand for Shariah-compliant fixed income assets,” Moody’s said in a statement on Wednesday. 

“This, in turn, has helped diversify its funding sources compared with what was available during the oil price shock of 2015-16 and ease liquidity pressures amid a more than doubling of government financing needs this year,” the ratings agency added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi economy

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi economy and COVID-19: ‘Good can come of evil’
Business & Economy
Saudi economy to grow at faster rate next year

Latest updates

Iran’s currency sees a new record low amid biting sanctions
Solidarity with Greece and Cyprus 'non negotiable': Macron
Uncertainty deepens over US presence at Incirlik air base
Lebanon announces upcoming talks with Israel on disputed borders
US charges father and son for joining Daesh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.