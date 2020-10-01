You are here

  • Home
  • Virus has Chinese tourists heading for domestic destinations

Virus has Chinese tourists heading for domestic destinations

The eight-day holiday this year, which coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, will be a litmus test of whether China’s tourism industry can bounce back. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mtjey

Updated 12 sec ago
AP

Virus has Chinese tourists heading for domestic destinations

  • The weeklong holiday in October is typically the busiest time for domestic travel
Updated 12 sec ago
AP

HONG KONG: Millions of Chinese tourists usually spend their weeklong National Day holidays traveling abroad.
This year, travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic mean that some 600 million tourists — about 40% of the population — will travel within China during the holiday that began Thursday, according to Ctrip, China’s largest online travel agency.
That’s still down 25% from last year, when tourists took 782 million domestic trips and generated tourism revenue of 650 billion yuan ($95.4 billion), according to government data. The dip comes as some in China remain wary of the coronavirus and opt not to join the holiday rush. The country’s borders remain closed to international visitors.
The eight-day holiday this year, which coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, will be a litmus test of whether China’s tourism industry can bounce back following the battering it took earlier in the year. Travel within the country, and sometimes even within cities, was restricted beginning with the Lunar New Year as China fought the spread of the coronavirus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan and has sickened more than 34 million people, killing over a million.
The weeklong holiday in October is typically the busiest time for domestic travel.
With the world’s biggest-spending tourists spending their money traveling domestically, local governments are offering discounts and subsidies to tourists, including free or heavily discounted tickets to attractions.
Zhao Kerui, a designer with a flexible working schedule, often takes several trips abroad each year. Last year, he visited Malaysia and Japan. He had planned to visit Istanbul in Turkey or to Jeju island in South Korea this year, but eventually decided to instead visit cities like Chengdu, known for being the home of pandas, as well as scenic Guilin, famed for its karst limestone hills.
“To take a trip abroad, you will be quarantined for half a month when you arrive, and when you return, it’s another half a month of quarantine,” Zhao said. “One month is gone with you doing nothing at all. “
Cao Ke, a science researcher based in Shanghai, usually would spend his National Day holiday relaxing at the beaches in Thailand’s Phuket island. This year he’s heading to the southern coastal province of Fujian in China, hoping to take some nice photos.
“I usually prefer traveling abroad, because there are too many people traveling domestically, and accommodation and meals become very expensive,” said Cao.
That’s a sentiment shared by many Chinese who can afford to fly overseas for holidays but now are barred by flight cancelations and quarantine restrictions. Thailand, one of the most popular destinations among Chinese travelers, closed its airports to international commercial flights in April and has yet to fully reopen to tourism.
So instead, Chinese visitors will be crowding into popular attractions, such as the Disneyland resort in Shanghai and the research base for panda breeding in the southwestern city of Chengdu, Ctrip’s report said.
China is one of the few countries in the world where millions are freely touring around the country, while most countries are discouraging unnecessary travel as they battle coronavirus outbreaks.
China has reported no new locally-transmitted coronavirus infections since Aug. 16, and the country’s culture and tourism ministry last month eased restrictions on tourist sites, allowing them to operate at 75% capacity. Visitors also are encouraged to obey social-distancing rules during their travels.
The number of tourists at top attractions across the country jumped nearly 159% in the second quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter, at the height of pandemic shutdowns.
The number of tourists visiting resorts and engaging in rural tourism in July and August was about 90% of last year’s level, Shan Gangxin, an official with China’s ministry of culture and tourism, told reporters in Beijing this week.
Hotel bookings are 50% higher compared to last year, and airline reservations are on a par with 2019, helped by discounts for hotels and flights, according to data from Fliggy, Alibaba’s online travel arm.
Zeng Xiaoqi, a 24-year-old nurse from central China’s Hunan province, planned a trip to Beijing for the holidays to celebrate her mother’s 50th birthday.
“Before I left, I took the nucleic acid test in my hometown and called the tourist sites I wanted to go to ask if the site is open during the holiday week, and how tickets could be booked,” said Zeng. “I didn’t depart until all the preparation was done.”
She said that she was not worried about traveling within China, as most areas are currently fairly low-risk when it comes to the coronavirus.
Nonetheless, as a precaution, Zeng said she was well-equipped with masks, hand sanitizer, and wet tissue for the flight and high speed train to Beijing.
Railway authorities said they expect 108 million train journeys to be made between Monday, Sept. 28 and Oct. 8, or an average of almost 10 million per day. Overall, train and airline passenger numbers are still forecast to be lower than in previous years amid concerns that restrictions could be re-imposed if new cases are detected.
Like many other Chinese, Zhao plans to stick to domestic trips for the next few months.
“To be honest, it’s the same whether I travel abroad or around China,” he said. “I do it to relax.”

Topics: China tourism

Related

Business & Economy
Luxury brands bank on China as virus lays waste to global demand
World
Merkel accuses China of ‘cruel treatment’ of minorities

Liberalization of dollar exchange rate at hospitals leaves people dying in their homes in Lebanon

Updated 01 October 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Liberalization of dollar exchange rate at hospitals leaves people dying in their homes in Lebanon

  • Lebanese doctors emigrate after their money, lives, and homeland idea are stolen
Updated 01 October 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) has adopted the banks’ approved dollar exchange rate, which is 3,900 Lebanese pounds, in a number of its departments instead of the official exchange rate, which is fixed at 1,507 Lebanese pounds.

This decision has sparked a state panic among people, who fear that the entire private hospital sector would follow suit.

Based on the decision of the AUBMC’s administration, the entrance fee to its emergency department is now 600 thousand Lebanese pounds. This fee did not exceed previously 190,000 Lebanese pounds. Moreover, a visit to a doctor in the hospital’s outpatient clinics jumped to 225,000 Lebanese pounds after it was a maximum of 120,000 Lebanese pounds.

The value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar collapsed during the financial crisis that Lebanon has been facing since the end of 2019. There are now three exchange rates for the dollar. The official exchange rate remains at 1,507 Lebanese pounds, and it applies only to imports of fuel, medicine, and wheat as well as hospitalization costs and insurance agencies. Banks apply an exchange rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds for dollar deposits. The dollar exchange rate on the black market is 8,300 Lebanese pounds.

Lebanon is suffering from a shortage of dollar reserves at the Banque du Liban, and this has been reflected in the gradual removal of subsidies on basic materials, especially medicine.

The president of the Syndicate of Private Hospitals, Suleiman Haroun, said: “There is pressure on private hospitals, but we hope that part of the dues for private hospitals will be paid so that they can carry out their duties.”

Haroun warned that “if the subsidy on medical supplies and medicines is removed, people will die in their homes and not at the doors of hospitals.”

He said that he had been informed by an importer that the central bank had removed subsidies on sterilization materials.

Haroun pointed out that the decision of one of the major hospitals to adopt the dollar exchange rate of 3,950 Lebanese pounds does not apply to the official tariffs with the guarantors.

The most prominent of these guarantors are the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), the Cooperative of Government Employees, and tens of health insurance companies.

The director-general of the Cooperative of Government Employees, Dr. Yahya Khamis, warned that the hospitals’ adoption of a dollar exchange rate of 3,950 Lebanese pounds means that “disaster will inevitably happen.”

Bechara Asmar, head of the General Labor Union, expects other private hospitals to follow the example of the AUBMC early next week. He warned against “the policy of infiltrating the rights of the working class and people with limited incomes.”

He said: “This means an increase in the cost of the hospital bill to more than three times and the collapse of the purchasing power of citizens and guarantors. This will result from the inability of the NSSF, the Cooperative of Government Employees, military sectors, and insurance companies to fulfill their obligations. The citizens will have to bear the difference, which is equivalent to double what the guarantor companies pay.”

Asmar highlighted that “this will lead to the collapse of the health system as a whole.”

The decision’s advocates believe that adopting the banks’ dollar exchange rate for the pricing of hospital services is similar to what happens with the subsidized food basket – this subsidization adopts the dollar exchange rate of 3,900 Lebanese pounds, not the fixed official exchange rate of 1,507 Lebanese pounds.

An official in an insurance company said: “If the matter applies to all medical services in hospitals, the difference that will result from the hospitals and insurance agencies’ adoption of the fixed exchange rate will be borne by either the citizen or the insurance companies, which still charge the citizens insurance premiums at the official exchange rate.”

The head of the General Labor Union refused to adopt “any hidden tariff, as is currently happening, because this would be met with immediate action, taking to the streets, and staging sit-ins outside these hospitals.”

Health Minister Hamad Hasan stressed on Thursday that “subsidies for the health and hospital sectors and the medicine sector will not be affected at the present time, and this is out of the question.”

Hasan announced that a solution has been reached “between the Syndicate of Private Hospitals and the Ministry of Health requiring that dues are paid to private hospitals within a month for coronavirus patients through a loan of $39 million from the World Bank.”

He said: “The Ministry of Health follows the Lebanese law, and everyone must participate in the solution, not the other way around. Enough bidding on people’s pain. Any individual action taken by a hospital exposes it to accountability.”

Former Health Minister Mohamed Jawad Khalife, however, said: “The decision of the AUBMC is very transparent because all the hospitals charge patients based on the dollar exchange rate of 3,000 Lebanese pounds without officially announcing it. Let the minister of health kindly take from me an admission document into any hospital to realize that the 15-percent difference between the pricing of the Ministry of Health and that of the hospitals is received by the hospitals, which charge citizens 8,000 Lebanese pounds.”

It does not seem that the problem of hospitalization in Lebanon is limited to the financial issue. Hospitals are facing the resignation of many of their doctors, who are emigrating to other countries after accepting offers after the collapse of the purchasing power of the national currency.

One of the nurses at a well-known hospital in Beirut said: “The hospital is in a very bad condition as if it is deserted. Patients who used to come from abroad for hospitalization in Lebanon can no longer come because of coronavirus. Lebanese patients postpone non-urgent operations until after the pandemic. Some of the doctors whose incomes have declined due to the financial crisis and the coronavirus crisis began to emigrate abroad. Among these are well-known doctors.”

Former Health Minister Dr. Karam Karam said: “In the 1980s, doctors emigrated from Lebanon because of the war, but there remained hope in the country. Now, we have many qualified doctors leaving Lebanon either to the United States or to the Arabian Gulf countries, and the reason is financial. Many of these doctors’ children are continuing their education abroad, and the doctors are no longer able to pay their tuitions due to the freezing of their deposits.”

He added: “As a doctor, what I earn is not sufficient to pay my clinic's rent or my assistant’s salary. More seriously, there are a number of highly qualified histologists who will leave Lebanon as well. The situation is tragic. They stole our money, our lives, and our dignity. They even stole the idea of the homeland. They are a group of thieves and mafia controlling this homeland. They made us hate Lebanon and even Palestine because of what they do in their names.”
 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Business & Economy
Carlos Ghosn brings executive training to troubled Lebanon
Special
Middle-East
Lebanon, Israel to hold maritime border talks

Latest updates

Virus has Chinese tourists heading for domestic destinations
Djokovic storms to 70th win at Roland Garros, Ostapenko stuns second seed Pliskova
Messi v Ronaldo in Champions League group stage, Man Utd to face PSG
‘I should not have to justify myself’ to wear a turban: French Muslim singer Mennel
Egypt extends measures to boost country’s struggling tourism sector

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.