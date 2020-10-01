Trade to resume Friday in Tokyo after hardware shutdown

You are here

Around noon, JPX said trading would be halted for the rest of the day, marking the first all-day stoppage since its current operating system was installed in 1999. (Reuters)
TOKYO: Tokyo’s stock markets will resume trade on Friday, their operator said, after a “hardware failure” caused an unprecedented day-long shutdown of one of the world’s biggest exchanges.
All transactions were suspended for the entire day on Tokyo’s two leading indexes, as well as smaller exchanges in other parts of the country, over a glitch that created problems with the delivery of market information.
“We plan to conduct buying and selling as usual tomorrow,” the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) said in a Thursday statement, hours after officials said the issue had been identified and was being fixed.
There was no indication of a cyberattack or other foul play.
But the problem required a system restart that “would have created confusion among investors and market participants,” said TSE president Koichiro Miyahara at an afternoon press conference.
“After discussing with market participants, we decided to stop the market for the whole day.”
“We caused great inconvenience to many market participants and investors... We sincerely apologize,” he added.
The problem was traced to a memory breakdown that failed to properly trigger a switch to a back-up system.
Officials said the faulty hardware had been replaced and personnel would be deployed to monitor the system and avoid a repeat problem.
The problem was identified before the market opened, with operator Japan Exchange Group (JPX) announcing a halving of trade less than 30 minutes before the opening bell.
Around noon, JPX said trading would be halted for the rest of the day, marking the first all-day stoppage since its current operating system was installed in 1999.
The glitch hit the country’s top Nikkei 225 and Topix indexes, as well as exchanges in Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka that operate through Tokyo’s system. The Osaka exchange was not affected.
JPX is the third largest exchange in the world by market capitalization, at an estimated $5.1 trillion, including listings on exchanges outside Tokyo.
It sits behind only the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, according to the World Federation of Exchanges.
The trading halt closed one of the few major markets that was due to be open in Asia on Thursday, with bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai, South Korea and Taipei all closed for holidays.
It is the first significant glitch to hit Tokyo since 2018, when a trading system problem left some securities firms unable to execute orders, although the effect on overall market activity was limited.
The market did not shut either during the September 11, 2001 attacks or the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, but one entire morning session in November 2005 was suspended over a technical problem.
The JPX spokesman said it was the first time an entire trading day had been lost since the current Arrowhead system was installed in 1999.
It came after the New Zealand Exchange was hit by cyberattacks in August, forcing trading halts over several days, but Japanese officials said there was no indication so far of foul play.
“We don’t have any information to hand that suggests that,” TSE spokesman Hiroyuki Takahashi told AFP.
Government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said the Financial Services Agency had instructed JPX to quickly restore operations and investigate the problem.
He said the government had no immediate suggestion that a cyberattack was involved but added he would “decline to say anything definite” at this stage.
Analysts said the glitch was not likely to have a significant immediate impact on the market.
“The last time something like this happened was in 2005. At that time, the impact was not that profound,” said Makoto Sengoku, a market analyst at the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.
“If you watch the futures, they are up. For now, expectations are that the impact will be limited,” he told AFP.

Virus has Chinese tourists heading for domestic destinations

Updated 6 min 12 sec ago
AP

Virus has Chinese tourists heading for domestic destinations

  • The weeklong holiday in October is typically the busiest time for domestic travel
Updated 6 min 12 sec ago
AP

HONG KONG: Millions of Chinese tourists usually spend their weeklong National Day holidays traveling abroad.
This year, travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic mean that some 600 million tourists — about 40% of the population — will travel within China during the holiday that began Thursday, according to Ctrip, China’s largest online travel agency.
That’s still down 25% from last year, when tourists took 782 million domestic trips and generated tourism revenue of 650 billion yuan ($95.4 billion), according to government data. The dip comes as some in China remain wary of the coronavirus and opt not to join the holiday rush. The country’s borders remain closed to international visitors.
The eight-day holiday this year, which coincides with the Mid-Autumn Festival, will be a litmus test of whether China’s tourism industry can bounce back following the battering it took earlier in the year. Travel within the country, and sometimes even within cities, was restricted beginning with the Lunar New Year as China fought the spread of the coronavirus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan and has sickened more than 34 million people, killing over a million.
The weeklong holiday in October is typically the busiest time for domestic travel.
With the world’s biggest-spending tourists spending their money traveling domestically, local governments are offering discounts and subsidies to tourists, including free or heavily discounted tickets to attractions.
Zhao Kerui, a designer with a flexible working schedule, often takes several trips abroad each year. Last year, he visited Malaysia and Japan. He had planned to visit Istanbul in Turkey or to Jeju island in South Korea this year, but eventually decided to instead visit cities like Chengdu, known for being the home of pandas, as well as scenic Guilin, famed for its karst limestone hills.
“To take a trip abroad, you will be quarantined for half a month when you arrive, and when you return, it’s another half a month of quarantine,” Zhao said. “One month is gone with you doing nothing at all. “
Cao Ke, a science researcher based in Shanghai, usually would spend his National Day holiday relaxing at the beaches in Thailand’s Phuket island. This year he’s heading to the southern coastal province of Fujian in China, hoping to take some nice photos.
“I usually prefer traveling abroad, because there are too many people traveling domestically, and accommodation and meals become very expensive,” said Cao.
That’s a sentiment shared by many Chinese who can afford to fly overseas for holidays but now are barred by flight cancelations and quarantine restrictions. Thailand, one of the most popular destinations among Chinese travelers, closed its airports to international commercial flights in April and has yet to fully reopen to tourism.
So instead, Chinese visitors will be crowding into popular attractions, such as the Disneyland resort in Shanghai and the research base for panda breeding in the southwestern city of Chengdu, Ctrip’s report said.
China is one of the few countries in the world where millions are freely touring around the country, while most countries are discouraging unnecessary travel as they battle coronavirus outbreaks.
China has reported no new locally-transmitted coronavirus infections since Aug. 16, and the country’s culture and tourism ministry last month eased restrictions on tourist sites, allowing them to operate at 75% capacity. Visitors also are encouraged to obey social-distancing rules during their travels.
The number of tourists at top attractions across the country jumped nearly 159% in the second quarter of the year compared to the previous quarter, at the height of pandemic shutdowns.
The number of tourists visiting resorts and engaging in rural tourism in July and August was about 90% of last year’s level, Shan Gangxin, an official with China’s ministry of culture and tourism, told reporters in Beijing this week.
Hotel bookings are 50% higher compared to last year, and airline reservations are on a par with 2019, helped by discounts for hotels and flights, according to data from Fliggy, Alibaba’s online travel arm.
Zeng Xiaoqi, a 24-year-old nurse from central China’s Hunan province, planned a trip to Beijing for the holidays to celebrate her mother’s 50th birthday.
“Before I left, I took the nucleic acid test in my hometown and called the tourist sites I wanted to go to ask if the site is open during the holiday week, and how tickets could be booked,” said Zeng. “I didn’t depart until all the preparation was done.”
She said that she was not worried about traveling within China, as most areas are currently fairly low-risk when it comes to the coronavirus.
Nonetheless, as a precaution, Zeng said she was well-equipped with masks, hand sanitizer, and wet tissue for the flight and high speed train to Beijing.
Railway authorities said they expect 108 million train journeys to be made between Monday, Sept. 28 and Oct. 8, or an average of almost 10 million per day. Overall, train and airline passenger numbers are still forecast to be lower than in previous years amid concerns that restrictions could be re-imposed if new cases are detected.
Like many other Chinese, Zhao plans to stick to domestic trips for the next few months.
“To be honest, it’s the same whether I travel abroad or around China,” he said. “I do it to relax.”

