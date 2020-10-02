You are here

H&M to close stores as Covid-19 pushes shoppers online

Revenue fell 18.7 percent to 51 billion kronor. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Online sales, which currently only represent a quarter of total sales, grew by 28 percent during the third quarter in local currencies
  • In its second quarter H&M posted a net loss of some five billion kronor
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Swedish clothing retail giant Hennes and Mauritz (H&M) reported a better than expected third quarter profit on Thursday, but said it was closing stores as Covid-19 was pushing more shoppers online.
The company said it was planning on shutting 350 out of its around 5,000 stores worldwide in 2021, while only opening 100 new ones.
“The rapid changes in customer behavior have been accelerated by Covid-19. The H&M group is therefore now stepping up the pace of its transformation,” the company said in its quarterly report.
Net profit for the period from June to August came in at 1.8 billion Swedish kronor ($201 million, 172 million euros), compared to 3.9 billion kronor for the same period a year earlier.
Revenue fell 18.7 percent to 51 billion kronor.
At the same time online sales, which currently only represent a quarter of total sales, grew by 28 percent during the third quarter in local currencies.
Pre-tax profit came in at 2.4 billion kronor, an improvement over the 2.0 billion kronor reported in preliminary results published in mid-September.
“Our recovery is going better than expected... With more full-price sales than expected and strict cost control, we returned to profit already in the third quarter,” CEO Helena Helmersson said in a statement.
In its second quarter H&M posted a net loss of some five billion kronor, compared to a net profit of 4.6 billion a year earlier while revenue halved to 28.7 billion kronor.
At midday on the Stockholm stock exchange, shares in H&M were up seven percent.
Fashion retailers, especially fast-fashion brands like H&M, have been hit hard by the ongoing pandemic.
In mid-April, the Scandinavian company temporarily closed around 80 percent of its stores worldwide.
Currently, three percent, or 166 shops, remain shut.

Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%

Updated 18 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Tesla cuts starting price for China-made Model 3 cars by 8%

Updated 18 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: US electric car maker Tesla cut the starting price of its Chinese-made Model 3 sedans on Thursday by about 8% to 249,900 yuan ($36,805), once Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles are taken into account, according to its China website.
Previously, the starting price for Model 3 sedans made in Tesla’s Shanghai factory with a standard driving range was 271,550 yuan, after state purchase subsidies.
Sources told Reuters that the standard range Model 3 sedans would now come with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries which are cheaper than the nickel-cobalt-manganese (NMC) cells it used previously.
Tesla did not disclose what batteries the cheaper version uses.
The price for Model 3 vehicles with a longer range is now 309,900 yuan, down from 344,050 yuan.
Tesla started to deliver cars from the Shanghai factory in December, helping it save on shipping costs and tariffs for imported models.
Tesla sold more than 11,000 vehicles, mostly Model 3s, in August in China, the world’s biggest car market.
It is also building new car manufacturing capacity for Model Y sports-utility vehicles in Shanghai and expects to start delivering them from next year.

