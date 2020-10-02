Zahra association launches breast cancer awareness campaign in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar and Princess Haifa bint Faisal, president of the Zahra association, launch the breast cancer awareness campaign on Thursday. (SPA)
  • It focuses on the role the environment can play in women’s well-being
JEDDAH: October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar and Princess Haifa bint Faisal bin Abdul Aziz, president of the Zahra Breast Cancer Association, launched the annual national breast cancer awareness campaign on Thursday.
The association was one of the first bodies in the country dedicated to raising awareness about the disease and providing support to patients and survivors. And its mission is far from over, with more outreach programs and initiatives in the pipeline.
While most people are aware of breast cancer, many forget to follow the vital steps toward detecting the disease in its early stages, but the association is leading the fight to highlight the need for regular checks. This year’s campaign is called “Al-Afu wal Afiyah” and will, according to Princess Haifa, run online through social media and e-marketing campaigns.
As always, the association’s campaign aims to correct misconceptions about breast cancer and raise awareness among women in particular, but also society in general. This year’s campaign also focuses on the role the environment can play in women’s well-being. It stresses the importance of regular testing, even for those living a healthy lifestyle, and encourages early breast cancer screening.
The campaign will feature online workshops and lectures and discussions with women currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer and women who have survived it.
Princess Haifa added that the association has several ongoing partnerships with organizations in the public and private sectors that contribute to its development projects across the Kingdom, including its annual breast cancer awareness campaign.
Known to be the most common cancer in women worldwide, it is the leading cause of death among Saudi women, according to a retrospective epidemiological study conducted in 2012.
The findings showed high-incidence rates occurring at an earlier age in Saudi women than in those in Western countries.
Since early 2003, awareness workshops and seminars have been conducted in a number of institutions in Riyadh, and awareness campaigns run in shopping centers were later expanded throughout the Kingdom.
The association will take part in the Civil Society Communication Group Forum (C20) of the G20 Summit on Wednesday, Oct. 7, which will address support for cancer survivors and the best ways to enhance their role in society.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mansour conveys leadership’s condolences to Kuwaiti emir

Prince Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdul Aziz, minister of state, member of the Council of Ministers and adviser to King Salman, traveled to Kuwait on Thursday to meet the new emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and to offer condolences from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the death of his predecessor and brother, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Sheikh Sabah died on Tuesday, aged 91. He had been the emir of Kuwait since 2006.
Sheikh Nawaf received Prince Mansour at Amiri Airport, along with a delegation from Saudi Arabia that included Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, minister of energy, and Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait.
Prince Mansour offered the condolences of the Saudi royal family, and wished the Al-Sabah family the patience and strength to bear their loss.
King Salman spoke to Sheikh Nawaf on Tuesday to offer his sincere condolences for the loss of Sheikh Sabah, telling him: “We have lost a dear brother and a leader who devoted his life to the service of his homeland, the Arab and Islamic nation, and the human community.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also offered his condolences to Sheikh Nawaf in a separate call on Tuesday.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah

