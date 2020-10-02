Saudi ministry prepares for Umrah return with safety plans

Virtual classrooms present new learning curve for Saudi teachers

RIYADH: Saudi teachers have been facing their own learning curve after being forced to run lessons online in the wake of school closures due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tutors from preschool to university level are having to come to terms with the new norm of remote learning but some have mixed feelings about the long-term prospects of virtual classroom teaching.

Since the start of the global health crisis, video meeting platform Zoom has been one of the most popular communication tools for people working from home. In June, the US tech company announced a 169 percent increase in its revenues on the previous year, while the number of daily users rose to 300 million.

Other platforms, both local and international, have also seen a rise in usage for educational purposes.

The Saudi Ministry of Education’s online school platform, Madrasati, provides the Kingdom’s students with more than 120 hours of content every day and the likes of YouTube have seen a marked increase in the number of visitors accessing educational videos.

But while Zoom, Blackboard, Moodle, and other learning management systems have made many educators’ jobs easier, the transition from physical to virtual classrooms has not been without its hiccups.

Reham Ali Kutbi, a high school teacher from Makkah who tutors in Al-Abwaa, told Arab News that while the process had been bumpy, she was now ironing out the kinks.

“At the beginning, we had our fears and concerns regarding the new nature of the educational process. However, once we started and got the hang of it, it was quite smooth. Although we’ve had abundant technical difficulties, we have overcome them one by one,” she said.

For Kutbi, the most difficult part of teaching online was getting to know her new students.

“Tests and participation might reveal their (educational) levels, but they do not tell me much about their character. It is absolutely important for me to connect the subject with their hobbies and interests, to make them like it more,” she added.

Haya Al-Subaie, who teaches at the college level in Riyadh, said that while she enjoyed certain aspects of online learning, she was eager to return to in-person learning and that distance learning was not for her.

“The best part is being in the comfort of my home. I can nap between my classes or play video games. The worst part, however, is the teaching itself, which is mentally demanding. I always catch myself tense and frustrated after each class.

“Another tiring part is that my students assume I’m available 24/7. The emails never stop, and I’m tired,” she added.

Teacher of first-year university students in Riyadh, Sarah Al-Khalil, told Arab News that the technical difficulties of online learning far outweighed the convenience of being able to work from home.

“The best part of teaching from home is convenience. No more traffic and getting to be comfortable, whether by your setting or clothes. Technical issues are the worst part, if something is wrong, everyone’s time is wasted and patience runs thin,” she said.

She also found the inability to directly interact with her students difficult to deal with, especially being unable to monitor if they were fully participating in lessons.

“Students also often refuse to turn on their camera and/or their mics. The lack of interaction is frustrating,” she added.

After weeks of trial and error, the teachers had some advice for those still frustrated and struggling with online learning.

“Always have backup Wi-Fi, utilize the breakrooms, let students present and be involved as much as possible, and always consider students’ circumstances, means, and time. Online learning does not mean that students are available for a lecture 24/7,” said Al-Khalil.

Al-Subaie said: “Keep an open mind and constantly remind yourself that students are as frustrated as you are. We should always be patient and compassionate and take good care of your mental health.”

All three teachers agreed that distance learning had its uses, and that online classrooms could still be effective when the COVID-19 pandemic was over.

Al-Khalil said: “I like virtual classrooms, they are innovative, convenient, and suitable for revisions, presentations, and teaching listening skills.

“Moving forward, I think a combination of traditional classrooms and virtual classrooms need to coexist. Not every class requires physical attendance, and this should be addressed and implemented.”

Kutbi, however, said that while online classes came in handy, they should only be targeted for certain students. “In the end, I’d prefer that we go back to attending schools and keep distance learning for students who need improvement.”