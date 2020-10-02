BENGALURU: Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company will invest $852.84 million in Reliance Industries retail arm, giving the unit a pre-money equity value of 4.29 trillion rupees, the Indian conglomerate said on Thursday.
Mubadala’s investment will translate into a 1.40% equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis.
Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala to invest $853m in Reliance Retail
