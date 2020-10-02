Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala to invest $853m in Reliance Retail

You are here

Mubadala’s investment will translate into a 1.40% equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis. (File/Reuters)
BENGALURU: Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company will invest $852.84 million in Reliance Industries retail arm, giving the unit a pre-money equity value of 4.29 trillion rupees, the Indian conglomerate said on Thursday.
Mubadala’s investment will translate into a 1.40% equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis.

Updated 02 October 2020
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s king on Friday issued an order exempting real estate deals from a 15% value-added tax (VAT) and imposed a new 5% tax on transactions as the Gulf state moves to revitalize an economy hit by low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The finance minister said on Twitter that the order, carried on state media, also aimed to support Saudi citizens who want to buy homes.
The government had in July tripled VAT to 15% to boost non-oil revenues, but the move has limited domestic demand.
“The royal order aims to support citizens and ease their burden ... and enable them to own homes, and helps develop the kingdom’s economy by spurring the residential and commercial property sector,” Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan tweeted.
The government has said it is committed to the plan but that programs would undergo “structural improvements” and be reprioritized to spur growth.
The royal order said the government would bear the cost of the new Real Estate Transaction Tax “for up to 1 million riyals ($266,616)” for Saudi citizens purchasing their first home.
The housing minister said the move would help achieve a target of boosting housing ownership by Saudis to 70% by 2030 in a country with an overwhelmingly young population.
Saudi Arabia plans to cut spending by 7.5% in next year’s budget, according to a preliminary budget statement that forecast a 12% budget deficit for 2020 and a 5.1% deficit next year.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi property

