5 looks we loved last month

Tina Kunakey



The French model attended the lavish Bulgari Barocko bash in Rome on Sept. 14 wearing this graceful fuchsia gown from the late Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaia. The dress featured a scooped, exposed back and halter neckline, which the 23-year- old model accessorized with Bulgari diamond rings and a serpent necklace.

Cynthia Samuel



The Lebanese actress and former Miss Universe Lebanon was one of a host of regional stars to take to the red carpet at last month’s Venice Film Festival and told Arab News it was “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” She stunned in this navy-blue ballgown from Beirut-based designer Aboud Jammal at the premiere of Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

Raya Abirached



The always-stylish Lebanese TV presenter championed her compatriot Georges Hobeika on one of her Venice red-carpet appearances, sporting a sheer black high- slit dress. But our pick of her outfits was this bright-blue fringed dress from Lavish Alice, which she wore to the festival’s opening ceremony, paired with hot-pink Louboutin pumps and jewelry from Egyptian label Azzy Fahmy.

Beatrice Valli



Hobeika had another fan at the Venice Film Festival in Italian actress Beatrice Valli. The 25-year-old attended the premiere of “Padrenostro” in this red, strapless ball gown from the designer’s Spring 2019 couture collection. And Valli stuck with Lebanese designers for the “Miss Marx” premiere on Sept. 5, wearing an intricately beaded white gown from Rami Kadi.

Stephanie Seliba



It was a hat-trick for Hobeika when Lebanese actress Seliba selected this sheer silver gown from the designers Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection for her red-carpet appearance in Venice. “It’s the first major international film event to take place since the lockdown,” Seliba told Arab News. “So I definitely had my concerns, but I acted responsibly throughout the long trip.”