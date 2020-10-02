You are here

5 looks we loved last month

Cynthia Samuel wearing Aboud Jammal at the Venice Film Festival. Instagram
Updated 02 October 2020
Tina Kunakey


The French model attended the lavish Bulgari Barocko bash in Rome on Sept. 14 wearing this graceful fuchsia gown from the late Tunisian designer Azzedine Alaia. The dress featured a scooped, exposed back and halter neckline, which the 23-year- old model accessorized with Bulgari diamond rings and a serpent necklace.

Cynthia Samuel


The Lebanese actress and former Miss Universe Lebanon was one of a host of regional stars to take to the red carpet at last month’s Venice Film Festival and told Arab News it was “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” She stunned in this navy-blue ballgown from Beirut-based designer Aboud Jammal at the premiere of Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

Raya Abirached


The always-stylish Lebanese TV presenter championed her compatriot Georges Hobeika on one of her Venice red-carpet appearances, sporting a sheer black high- slit dress. But our pick of her outfits was this bright-blue fringed dress from Lavish Alice, which she wore to the festival’s opening ceremony, paired with hot-pink Louboutin pumps and jewelry from Egyptian label Azzy Fahmy.

Beatrice Valli


Hobeika had another fan at the Venice Film Festival in Italian actress Beatrice Valli. The 25-year-old attended the premiere of “Padrenostro” in this red, strapless ball gown from the designer’s Spring 2019 couture collection. And Valli stuck with Lebanese designers for the “Miss Marx” premiere on Sept. 5, wearing an intricately beaded white gown from Rami Kadi.

Stephanie Seliba


It was a hat-trick for Hobeika when Lebanese actress Seliba selected this sheer silver gown from the designers Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection for her red-carpet appearance in Venice. “It’s the first major international film event to take place since the lockdown,” Seliba told Arab News. “So I definitely had my concerns, but I acted responsibly throughout the long trip.”

DUBAI: What makes a good actress? Surely it's the ability to slip into any role and pull it off with aplomb? Just take French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella who made her catwalk debut yesterday afternoon at Chloe’s Spring 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week. 

Designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi staged her Chloe Spring 2021 ready-to-wear show within Paris’s courtyard of the Palais de Tokyo on Thursday. On three massive screens, live footage captured her models making their way to the runway. 

The casting was made up of women from the worlds of film, art, music and fashion and included artist and DJ Phoebe Collings-James, director Deniz Gamze Ergüven and actress Sigrid Bouaziz, who all set the tone for Boutella who closed out the show.

Sofia Boutella closes the Chloe Spring 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week.Supplied

Wearing a form-fitting cut-out shirt paired with a navy-colored, polka-dot skirt and embellished silver belt, the “Atomic Blonde” star’s convincing appearance suggested that she had walked the runway plenty of times before.

While this might be the Algerian-born star’s first time treading the Paris Fashion Week catwalk IRL, Boutella, who caught the eye of Madonna as a street dancer in Paris before transitioning into acting, has appeared in campaigns for the French fashion house a number of times. 

 

