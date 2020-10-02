You are here

  India gang-rape victim's family get protection over reprisal fears

India gang-rape victim’s family get protection over reprisal fears

Members from the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) hold placards as they protest in Ahmedabad on October 1, 2020, after a 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men and died in Bool Garhi village of Uttar Pradesh state. (AFP)
Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) hold placards during a candlelight vigil following accusations of Indian Police forcibly cremating the body of a 19-year-old woman victim, who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Bool Garhi village of Uttar Pradesh state, in Ahmedabad on September 30, 2020. (AFP)
A member of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) places a candle besides placards after a candlelight vigil following accusations of Indian Police forcibly cremating the body of a 19-year-old woman victim, who was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Bool Garhi village of Uttar Pradesh state, in Ahmedabad on September 30, 2020. (AFP)
India gang-rape victim’s family get protection over reprisal fears

  • “We’re not safe in this village. They can do anything to us. We don’t trust the police or the administration,” the victim's brother said
  • Police were criticized for reportedly cremating the young woman in the middle of the night
NEW DELHI: A court in India has ordered police to protect the family of a woman allegedly gang-raped and killed by four high-caste men, as her brother said they feared reprisals over the accusations.
The 19-year-old woman was attacked in mid-September and died this week, sparking outrage and shining the spotlight again on sexual violence in India, particularly attacks against women of a lower caste.
With her home village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh barricaded by hundreds of police, the victim’s brother on Thursday told Indian television they were frightened.
“We’re not safe in this village. They can do anything to us. We don’t trust the police or the administration. Our fears have increased now,” he said.
“We’re on their radar more than ever before. They won’t let us live. We might have to leave the village. We don’t trust politicians.”
The state’s high court on Thursday ordered authorities to “ensure that no coercion, influence or pressure is exerted upon the family members of the deceased in any manner, by anyone.”
It sharply criticized police for reportedly cremating the young woman in the middle of the night — against the family’s wishes and religious custom — after her body was brought back from the New Delhi hospital where she died from her injuries on Tuesday.
“As it is, the deceased victim was treated with extreme brutality by the perpetrators of the crime, and what is alleged to have happened thereafter, if true, amounts to perpetuating the misery of the family and rubbing salt in their wounds,” the judges said.
They set a hearing for October 12, summoning both police and the victim’s family.
The late-night cremation further stoked accusations that local police were protecting the alleged culprits — who have been arrested on charges of gang-rape and murder — and their well-connected, high-caste families.
On Thursday the local police issued a statement saying that according to a forensic report “no rape was committed.”
The findings, confirming those of a preliminary medical report and a postmortem, “exposed the conspiracy of those who tried to push the state into a caste turmoil,” the statement quoted local police official Prashant Kumar as saying.
This contradicts statements from both the victim and her mother, and also findings from the Delhi hospital when she was admitted, media reports said.
Experts cast doubt on the forensic test cited by the police, saying it was conducted too long — eight days — after the attack.
Mishika Singh, a lawyer and activist, told AFP that the findings were “in no way conclusive proof to say rape was not committed.”
“Ignoring the dying declaration of the victim on the basis of a non-conclusive forensic report goes to show the murky investigation being done by the police,” Singh said.
The young woman’s death comes months after four men were hanged for the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a student on a bus in New Delhi, in a case that came to symbolize India’s problems with sexual violence.
The latest incident — and another gang-rape and murder this week in the same area — has sparked days of protests and candle-lit marches as well as condemnation from politicians, activists and Bollywood stars.
An average of 87 rapes were reported in India every day last year, according to data released Tuesday by the National Crime Records Bureau, but large numbers are thought to go unreported.

Topics: India gang rape

Armenia ready to talk cease-fire amid Azerbaijan clashes

Updated 31 min 5 sec ago
AFP
AP

Armenia ready to talk cease-fire amid Azerbaijan clashes

  • The deadly clashes in the region resumed Friday
  • Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked for decades in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh
Updated 31 min 5 sec ago
AFP AP

YEREVAN: Officials in Armenia said Friday the country is ready to discuss a cease-fire in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, where heavy fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has continued for six straight days, killing dozens and leaving scores wounded.

This week’s fighting is the biggest escalation in years in the decades-long dispute over the region, which lies within Azerbaijan but is controlled by local ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. It prompted calls for a cease-fire from all around the globe.

On Thursday, leaders of Russia, France and the United States — co-chairs of the so-called Minsk Group, which was set up by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in 1992 to resolve the conflict — issued a joint statement statement calling for “immediate cessation of hostilities” and “resuming substantive negotiations ... under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.”

Armenia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that the country stands “ready to engage” with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group “to reestablish a cease-fire regime based on the 1994-1995 agreements.”

“Armenia remains committed to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the statement read.

The deadly clashes in the region resumed Friday, with Armenian military officials reporting Azerbaijan carrying out strikes on Nagorno-Karabakh's capital Stepanakert, and Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry accusing Armenian forces of shelling the Agdam region.

The region's officials said more than 150 servicemen on their side have been killed so far. Azerbaijani authorities haven't provided details on its military casualties, but said 19 civilians have been killed and 55 more have been wounded.

Several journalists were wounded in shelling of the Matruni town on Thursday. Two of them were French citizens working with Le Monde newspaper.

Reporter Allan Kaval and photographer Rafael Yaghobzadeh were taken to the Stepanakert hospital and operated on there, and were being evacuated Friday morning to Yerevan. The two will be then taken to Paris, Le Monde reported.

In an article published Friday, Le Monde said they had traveled to Martuni on Thursday morning to “state for themselves the extent of the damage” from this week’s fighting. They were with several French, Armenian and other journalists when the town was attacked.

The report quotes regional human rights ombudsman Artak Beglaryan as saying four civilians were killed and 11 other people wounded in the shelling.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked for decades in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, where a separatist war was fought in the early 1990s, ending in 1994 — three years after the breakup of the Soviet Union. The 4,400-square-kilometer (1,700-square-mile) enclave in the Caucasus Mountains, roughly the size of the US state of Delaware, lies 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the Armenian border.

Azerbaijan's president said Armenia’s withdrawal from Nagorno-Karabakh was the sole condition to end the fighting. Armenian officials claim Turkey is involved in the conflict, allegedly sending fighters from Syria to the region and deploying Turkish F-16 fighter jets to assist Azerbaijani forces.

Turkey has publicly supported Azerbaijan in the conflict and said it would provide assistance if requested, but denied sending in foreign mercenaries or weapons.

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh Armenia

