East German citizens climb the Berlin Wall in 1989. The fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989 was followed by the reunification of Germany on Oct. 3, 1990. (File/Reuters)
  • Major issues concerning humanity can only be resolved by joining forces, or not at all — as, most recently, the coronavirus pandemic has shown us
Jubilant masses at the Brandenburg Gate. People in one another’s arms, simultaneously laughing and crying with joy. We associate emotional images such as these with the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989, which was followed by the reunification of Germany 30 years ago today.

The whole world watched incredulously, amazed by the power unleashed by people’s courage, and by how a longing for justice and freedom could peacefully overcome a dictatorship.

As surprising as the events of autumn 1989 were to everyone, the fall of the Berlin Wall did not come from nothing. The ground was prepared by a policy of reconciliation and rapprochement, and by decades of civil society dialogue — between individuals — that formed a bridge across that wall. Courageous people then brought about its collapse.

The unification of the two German states followed a year later, on Oct. 3, 1990. It was the result of intensive and dedicated political negotiations with the Allies and neighboring countries. It is also down to them that our country today is firmly anchored within the international community and in a united, peaceful Europe.

As we celebrate 30 years of German unity, it offers an occasion not only for many people in Germany to look back, but also for many others throughout the world. The message at the time it happened was that major successes cannot be achieved single-handedly but only in close cooperation with neighbors and partners.

Close cooperation based on trust is a guiding principle of German foreign policy. Even though efforts to find joint solutions do not always produce results as quickly as everyone would like, uncompromising, go-it-alone efforts and a retreat into national egoism are wrong turns that do not lead to anything good.

We all sense that the major issues concerning humanity can only be resolved by joining forces, or not at all — as, most recently, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has shown us. These solutions must be based on efforts to foster greater exchanges and a deeper understanding of one another. That is a task not only for policymakers but also for civil society, education and culture.

Art and culture in particular can build valuable bridges of dialogue. They can help us to understand the dreams and traumas of our societies and to seek common perspectives.

Germany, which has now been united for 30 years, advocates a policy of peace and focuses on cooperative solutions — in the EU, in the UN, and also in the Alliance for Multilateralism, which Germany launched in April 2019 with its partners.

The fall of the Berlin Wall and German reunification showed us that many things are possible that for a long time seemed impossible. Achieving them requires courage, determination and the instinctive ability to make the right decisions at the right time. We still need all these qualities today when, as an international community, we are facing particularly great challenges.

But we have no reason to resign ourselves to our fate. Let us cast our minds back to the founding of the UN 75 years ago, after the horrors of the Second World War. At that time, people had every reason to distrust one another. They had every reason to be afraid of what the future might hold. And yet we said that we were founding this UN organization because we believed that together we can be more effective in our work to promote peace and freedom.

We should remind ourselves of this more often. We have reason to be hopeful. When should the people of Germany be more aware of that, if not today?

•  Heiko Maas is Germany's federal minister for foreign affairs.

 

Topics: German Unity Day 2020

  • The UK quickly removed Turkey from its quarantine-free list after the statement of Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca
  • European countries such as the Netherlands and Ireland are already placing travelers returning from Turkey under quarantine for 15 days
ANKARA: After Ankara announced that it has not published the full number of daily positive COVID-19 cases, European countries have begun revising their travel precautions regarding Turkey.

The UK quickly removed Turkey from its quarantine-free list after the statement of Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca that official figures include only symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Oct. 1: “The Turkish Health Ministry has been defining the number of new COVID-19 cases in a different way to the definition used by international organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, so we have updated our risk assessment for the country.”

Accordingly, Turkish travelers arriving in England and Scotland are obliged to self-isolate for two weeks starting from Oct. 3, officials said as they expanded their COVID-19 quarantine lists.

The penalty for breaching self-isolation rules has also been increased to £10,000 ($13,000).

Other European countries may follow suit over the fear that a huge spike in new cases had been covered up, experts say.

European countries such as the Netherlands and Ireland are already placing travelers returning from Turkey under quarantine for 15 days, and do not allow the entry of Turkish citizens unless they have dual citizenship or residency permit.

“From the perspective of European countries, it is totally understandable to protect their own citizens from passengers arriving from risky countries,” Prof. Guner Sonmez, a radiologist from Uskudar University in Istanbul, told Arab News.

“However, it is a massive blow for the Turkish travel industry and its economy and could place Turkey among untrustworthy countries.” 

Before the pandemic, Turkey ranked sixth in the world for the number of tourists it attracts, according to the UN World Tourism Organization figures.

Turkey’s divergence from the international norms for calculating its COVID-19 data has created a big concern about the government’s transparency and data processing, according to Dr. Ergin Kocyildirim, who is a pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon and an assistant professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine.

“There are international public health measures especially for airline travel. In these circumstances, any public health data processing or projection are void due to the Turkish data sharing and processing methods,” he said.

Turkey’s official COVID figures have long been disputed by medical organizations and opposition politicians. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Turkey on Sept. 10 was about 20 times more than the official figures, according to a document that was recently revealed by opposition lawmaker Murat Emir.

Kocyildirim thinks that one of the main reasons for the current state of the outbreak in Turkey is the lack of robust data collecting and processing.

“I hope the Turkish Health Minister will apologize for his mistakes and will make a fresh start to create the core level of public trust,” he said.

Prof. Sonmez expects that other countries may also exempt Turkey from their travel corridor amid pandemic restrictions.

“From now on, all official figures are likely to be questioned and will spark concerns about the transparency of health management in Turkey,” he said.

Following Turkey’s announcement, WHO asked for more detailed information from the Turkish Health Ministry, and advised the country to isolate all positive cases, both symptomatic and asymptomatic ones, in order to break the contagion effectively.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) responded to Koca’s revelations by releasing a statement saying, “We have been declaring this for six months. You haven’t run the process transparently. You have hidden the truth. You haven’t prevented the spread of the disease.”

Caghan Kizil, a neuroscience and genetics expert at Dresden University's Faculty of Medicine, noted that the main non-pharmaceutical prevention route for the pandemic is to reduce the community transmission of the virus by isolating all infected individuals and documenting all these cases. 

“As Turkey’s strategy was declared to be documenting only the hospitalized COVID cases, this poses a threat for the control of the pandemic. Asymptomatic cases are capable of spreading the virus, and if these people are not documented or officially listed, the community virus load might be higher than anticipated. This will necessitate measures for other countries to protect themselves and therefore revisit their travel regulations for Turkey,” he told Arab News. 

Topics: Turkey UK Coronavirus

