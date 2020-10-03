What We Are Buying Today: Zense

Sofia Boutella makes runway debut at Chloe Spring 2021

DUBAI: What makes a good actress? Surely it's the ability to slip into any role and pull it off with aplomb? Just take French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella who made her catwalk debut yesterday afternoon at Chloe’s Spring 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi staged her Chloe Spring 2021 ready-to-wear show within Paris’s courtyard of the Palais de Tokyo on Thursday. On three massive screens, live footage captured her models making their way to the runway.

The casting was made up of women from the worlds of film, art, music and fashion and included artist and DJ Phoebe Collings-James, director Deniz Gamze Ergüven and actress Sigrid Bouaziz, who all set the tone for Boutella who closed out the show.

Sofia Boutella closes the Chloe Spring 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week.Supplied

Wearing a form-fitting cut-out shirt paired with a navy-colored, polka-dot skirt and embellished silver belt, the “Atomic Blonde” star’s convincing appearance suggested that she had walked the runway plenty of times before.

While this might be the Algerian-born star’s first time treading the Paris Fashion Week catwalk IRL, Boutella, who caught the eye of Madonna as a street dancer in Paris before transitioning into acting, has appeared in campaigns for the French fashion house a number of times.