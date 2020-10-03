You are here

What We Are Buying Today: Zense

Photo/Supplied
Updated 03 October 2020
Nada Hameed

  • Zense’s oils, essences, and flower waters are 100 percent organic and its specially created personalized blends are free of any harmful chemicals
Zense is a feminine-centric healing perfumery brand that operates as a home-based boutique offering 100 percent natural, hand-made, plant-based products to help revitalize the mind, body, and spirit — but with a twist.
There is already a plethora of organic and natural products on the market, but Zense is different in offering customized products.
Products include an all-in-one body, face, and hair mist that contains rosewater, vanilla essential oil, and rose petals from Beirut, Taif, and Bulgaria, along with a range of essential oil blends to anoint energy points on the body and inspired by some of history’s great feminine spirits including, Khatijah, Merriam, Hatshepsut, Eve, Asya, Joan, and Sophia.
Every blend has its own signature fragrance and ingredients that tackle a specific need for individual customers.
Zense’s oils, essences, and flower waters are 100 percent organic and its specially created personalized blends are free of any harmful chemicals. Blends and mists are made to order and are delivered from freshly created batches.
The entire creation process employs the application of scientific knowledge utilizing the power and potential of herbs, essences, and flowers. For more information visit the Instagram account @zense.me

Sofia Boutella makes runway debut at Chloe Spring 2021

DUBAI: What makes a good actress? Surely it's the ability to slip into any role and pull it off with aplomb? Just take French-Algerian actress Sofia Boutella who made her catwalk debut yesterday afternoon at Chloe’s Spring 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week. 

Designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi staged her Chloe Spring 2021 ready-to-wear show within Paris’s courtyard of the Palais de Tokyo on Thursday. On three massive screens, live footage captured her models making their way to the runway. 

The casting was made up of women from the worlds of film, art, music and fashion and included artist and DJ Phoebe Collings-James, director Deniz Gamze Ergüven and actress Sigrid Bouaziz, who all set the tone for Boutella who closed out the show.

Sofia Boutella closes the Chloe Spring 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Wearing a form-fitting cut-out shirt paired with a navy-colored, polka-dot skirt and embellished silver belt, the “Atomic Blonde” star’s convincing appearance suggested that she had walked the runway plenty of times before.

While this might be the Algerian-born star’s first time treading the Paris Fashion Week catwalk IRL, Boutella, who caught the eye of Madonna as a street dancer in Paris before transitioning into acting, has appeared in campaigns for the French fashion house a number of times. 

 

