Zense is a feminine-centric healing perfumery brand that operates as a home-based boutique offering 100 percent natural, hand-made, plant-based products to help revitalize the mind, body, and spirit — but with a twist.
There is already a plethora of organic and natural products on the market, but Zense is different in offering customized products.
Products include an all-in-one body, face, and hair mist that contains rosewater, vanilla essential oil, and rose petals from Beirut, Taif, and Bulgaria, along with a range of essential oil blends to anoint energy points on the body and inspired by some of history’s great feminine spirits including, Khatijah, Merriam, Hatshepsut, Eve, Asya, Joan, and Sophia.
Every blend has its own signature fragrance and ingredients that tackle a specific need for individual customers.
Zense’s oils, essences, and flower waters are 100 percent organic and its specially created personalized blends are free of any harmful chemicals. Blends and mists are made to order and are delivered from freshly created batches.
The entire creation process employs the application of scientific knowledge utilizing the power and potential of herbs, essences, and flowers. For more information visit the Instagram account @zense.me
What We Are Buying Today: Zense
