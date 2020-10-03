You are here

  • Home
  • An Iraqi father confronts militia in search for missing son

An Iraqi father confronts militia in search for missing son

Jasb Hattab Aboud, father of the kidnapped protester Ali Jasb, cries as he holds his son’s picture in his home in the town of Amara, Iraq. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zj82g

Updated 03 October 2020
AP

An Iraqi father confronts militia in search for missing son

  • Curtailing the power of militias was a key promise of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi when he took office in May, following months of political deadlock when former premier Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned under pressure from protests
Updated 03 October 2020
AP

BAGHDAD: In the span of 30 seconds, Ali Jasb, a young rights lawyer, vanished into the night in southern Iraq.
On an evening a year ago, a woman emerged from a dimly lit street in the city of Amara and greeted Jasb. Almost immediately a black SUV pulled up, two men forced him in, and the vehicle sped away. The woman climbed into a waiting pickup truck and left.
The fateful moment, captured by a surveillance camera at 6:22 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2019, was the last sighting of the 21-year-old Jasb.
Since that day, Jasb’s father has been on a search for justice that has run repeatedly against one major obstacle: The increasing helplessness of Iraq’s government in the face of powerful, Iranian-backed Shiite militias. Judicial investigations, seen by The Associated Press, show a clear connection between Jasb’s abduction and the most powerful militia group in his home city.
Still, his father, Jasb Aboud is determined to bring the head of that militia to court.
“I am afraid,” he told the AP. “But I lost what was most valuable to me, so I’ve got nothing else to lose.”
Jasb was abducted a week into historic protests that had erupted on Oct. 1 and saw tens of thousands of youth rallying against corruption and the ruling class. Hope for change inspired many, including Jasb, to speak out against the influence of militias.
He is among 53 protesters still missing since the movement began on Oct. 1, according to the semi-official Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights.
When the nationwide protests erupted, Jasb participated and used his legal expertise to form a committee to help those detained. He also openly criticized militias.
In his home city of Amara, capital of Missan province, that meant Ansar Allah Al-Awfia, one of the more extreme pro-Iranian militias, led by a local commander, Haidar Al-Gharawi. It was incorporated under the state-sponsored umbrella group, the Popular Mobilization Forces, created to fight Daesh in 2014.
Over the years, it came to control important offices in the provincial government and many businesses in Missan, while being notorious for illicit dealings along the border with Iran.
There was no response to repeated emails by the AP to the PMF seeking comment for this story, and calls and messages to Al-Awfia were not answered.
Curtailing the power of militias was a key promise of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi when he took office in May, following months of political deadlock when former premier Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned under pressure from protests.

NUMBER

53 protesters still missing since the movement began on Oct. 1, according to the semi-official Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights.

But he was soon faced with the limits of his administration. Abdul Mahdi had allowed militias’ power to grow so much that “now, we almost don’t have a state,” said a high-level official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Frequent rocket attacks targeted Al-Kadhimi’s seat of power in Baghdad, straining relations with the US raid on the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah, suspected of firing the rockets, backfired when most of those detained were set free — lack of evidence, the court said.
Activists continue to be targeted. The July shooting death of a high-profile commentator and critic of Iran, Hisham Al-Hashimi, stunned Baghdad. Two leading activists in Basra were assassinated.
In the case of Jasb’s disappearance, investigators in Missan quickly came across evidence of a link to Al-Gharawi, the Al-Awfia militia commander, according to court documents seen by the AP.
Hours before his abduction, Jasb received a phone call from a woman seeking legal help who asked to meet him later that evening, his father said. It was when he went to meet her that he was snatched.
Key to the case was the mobile number that had called Jasb.
Investigators found it belonged to an illegally acquired SIM not registered with the authorities. There is a thriving black market for such unregistered SIMs, which cannot be traced to a user.
Police identified other numbers that had called the unknown SIM. Among them was a man named Sadam Hamed. He told investigators that he knew nothing about the unknown number, but said his wife, Fatima Saeed, sometimes used his phone to call a relative. That relative is married to Al-Awfia’s commander, Al-Gharawi, according to his testimony.
The judge summoned Saeed for questioning but she never showed up. Both she and Hamed had fled.
There the investigation ground to a halt. For nine long months, Jasb’s father waited for developments. Nothing happened. So Aboud went to Baghdad and met a new lawyer, Wala Al-Ameri.
They decided to attempt a bold gambit: To seek an arrest warrant against Al-Gharawi from a court in the capital, which would hopefully be far from the militia’s sway in Missan.
“The accused is a militia that has power in Missan, so it could be that it has influence over witnesses, even the law,” Al-Ameri said.
But again they hit a dead end.
The Baghdad judge deemed there was insufficient evidence for a warrant against Al-Gharawi. He dismissed Hamed’s testimony and said only a statement from someone who had seen the kidnapping could advance the case.
“Now it’s a case against the unknown,” Aboud said.
In September, Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi visited Missan and gave Jasb’s father an audience. During their 15-minute meeting, Aboud laid out the court documents, explained the details of the case and named the militia he believes took his son.
Al-Kadhimi “put his hand to his chest and promised he would deliver him to me,” Aboud said.
The premier might be Aboud’s last hope. There are witnesses to his son’s abduction, but none dare speak out.
One man told the AP he was near a shop that night and saw everything. He belongs to a powerful local tribe but spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear.
He recounted seeing the woman emerge and the men push Jasb into the vehicle. He also saw police arrive afterward and search Jasb’s car. The AP confirmed that the shop he named had a view of the site. But would he testify? “It would be my funeral the next day.”

Topics: Iraq

Related

Middle-East
Turkey, Iran deploy drones in north Iraq against Kurd rebels
Middle-East
Iraqis gather in Baghdad to mark anti-government protests anniversary

Constitutional vote for ‘New Republic’ splits Algeria

Algerians, waving national flags, march during an anti-government demonstration in Algiers, as the country is readying for a constitutional referendum. (AFP)
Updated 03 October 2020
AFP

Constitutional vote for ‘New Republic’ splits Algeria

  • “The authorities continue to concoct constitutions through technical commissions or experts — while ignoring the people”
Updated 03 October 2020
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria is readying for a constitutional referendum that the establishment says will usher in a “new republic” and boost freedoms, but the opposition dismisses as window dressing by a repressive regime.
With a month to go before the Nov. 1 vote, many ordinary Algerians — struggling during a deep economic crisis that has seen unemployment soar — appear unaware of the technical details of the government’s proposals.
And opposition leaders say President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s flagship initiative fails to provide meaningful political change in the North African nation.
“It is yet another coup against popular sovereignty,” said Djamal Bahloul, of the Front of Socialist Forces (FFS), Algeria’s oldest opposition party.
“The authorities continue to concoct constitutions through technical commissions or experts — while ignoring the people.”
An unprecedented protest movement, known as “Hirak,” mobilized from February 2019 and in April that year people massed in their hundreds of thousands to force veteran ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign after two decades in power.
Tebboune won a presidential election in December, but the protest movement boycotted a vote it derided as a sham and even the official turnout was less than 40 percent.
Tebboune served as prime minister under Bouteflika and is seen by protesters as emblematic of an old regime that they want to dismantle.
Peaceful demonstrations continued, until the need to social distance brought a curtain down on street mobilizations earlier this year.
In a bid to shore up his mandate, Tebboune pledged to revise the constitution — which Bouteflika modified for his needs — and allow people to approve or reject proposals in a referendum.
In January, the president appointed a commission of constitutional experts, who held consultations with political parties and civil society leaders.
The commission submitted its proposals in March, and the draft changes were adopted without debate by parliament in early September.
The government claims it offers “radical change in the mode of governance” by better separating powers and boosting transparency.
Critics point out that parliament remains dominated by two allied parties who held power under the old regime.
They are the National Liberation Front (FLN), Bouteflika’s party, and the Democratic National Rally (RND).
FLN secretary general Abou El Fadhl Baadji touts the constitutional changes as a “qualitative leap” that gives birth to a “New Republic where justice, law and the equitable distribution of the country’s wealth reign.”
Tayeb Zitouni, the RND’s secretary general, is similarly enthusiastic.
But many opposition supporters see the referendum as a cynical way for the government to appear to bring change while maintaining its power.
“This constitutional revision is only there to safeguard the system,” said Ramdane Taazibt, a leader of the leftist Workers’ Party, lamenting a continued “concentration of powers in the hands of the president.”
Athmane Mazzouz, spokesman for the Rally for Culture and Democracy (RCD) party, said the reforms would change little for ordinary people.
“Each head of state who comes to power tries to carve out his own constitution to give himself more power,” Mazzouz said.
“We call on Algerians not to go and vote,” he added. But the opposition are themselves fragmented.
Other factions include the Movement for the Society of Peace (MSP), an Islamist party close to the Muslim Brotherhood, and the Pact for the Democratic Alternative (PAD), a party close to the Hirak movement.
Some parties have proposed a direct vote to elect a constituent assembly.
The MSP, the opposition party with the largest number of seats in parliament — 34 out of 462 — has called on its members to take part in the referendum, but vote to reject the proposals.
The party condemns “secular” elements of the reform, including a provision that would shield mosques from “political or ideological influence,” fearing this could undermine the influence of religion.
It also objects to proposals to ensure women are protected “against all forms of violence in all places and in all circumstances,” on the basis that this would “threaten the private family sphere.”
The reforms are set to be put to a referendum on Nov. 1, the anniversary of the start of Algeria’s 1954-1962 war of independence from France.

Topics: Algiers

Related

Middle-East
US defense chief’s rare Algeria visit points to Sahel region threats
Middle-East
Algeria protest movement activists jailed

Latest updates

TV’s ‘Warrior’ latest proof that Bruce Lee still holds sway
U20 calls for equitable, carbon-neutral, inclusive, healthy societies
Karabakh main city struck as Armenia says ‘ready’ for mediation
Aeroflot plans to raise at least 80bn roubles in SPO
Malaysia Airlines group low on cash, steep discounts from lessors sought

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.