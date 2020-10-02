You are here

Saudi aid agency provides PCR devices to Yemen

The devices will reportedly be used novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in Marib, Al-Mahrah, Shabwah, Socotra, and Al-Wadiah Port governorates.
Updated 03 October 2020
SPA

  • The delivery was made in accordance with directives issued by King Salman
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) announced that it has delivered five PCR devices to the Yemeni Ministry of Health’s National Program for Drug Supply.
The devices will reportedly be used novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in Marib, Al-Mahrah, Shabwah, Socotra, and Al-Wadiah Port governorates.
The delivery was made in accordance with directives issued by King Salman.
KSRelief is also providing aid to people affected by the floods in Sudan. The center distributed tents and cartons of dates in numerous governorates, benefiting 4,872 individuals.

 

U20 calls for equitable, carbon-neutral, inclusive, healthy societies

Updated 03 October 2020
Rashid Hassan

  • Final communique stresses need to address solidarity, re-investing in public health and mitigating future threats
RIYADH: The Riyadh-led Urban 20 (U20) Mayor’s Summit that concluded on Friday, issued its final communique stressing the significance of partnership in achieving equitable, carbon-neutral, inclusive and healthy societies.

In the communique that closed the three-day virtual summit the 39 city leaders said: “We, the Mayors, underscoring the interconnectedness of the world and our shared future, have gathered as the U20 to call on the G20 leaders to commit to our partnership in achieving equitable, carbon-neutral, inclusive and healthy societies.”

They agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing social and economic crisis make this call even more urgent as cities and metropolitan areas, which lie at the heart of the G20’s vitality, are the center of the crisis.

Mayors are on the frontline in the delivery of COVID-19 recovery action plans, it said.

It further stated that there is a need to improve the welfare and resilience of our cities and communities, by addressing solidarity, re-investing in public health, and mitigating future threats such as the climate crisis.

Speaking at the closing ceremony on behalf of G20 presidency Saudi Housing Minister Majed Al-Hogail said the summit addressed key issues on urban development and held fruitful discussions on smart cities, better health care systems amid the pandemic, and future challenges and infrastructure investment.

He said that it would strengthen our partnership and help to achieve objectives to construct a more equitable, sustainable and inclusive, shared future for all.

The communique said that climate action and biodiversity preservation can help to accelerate economic recovery and enhance equity through new technologies and the creation of green jobs.

Now is the time to devise visionary multilateral solutions and strengthen policy-making that fosters inclusive, sustainable, resilient and smart urbanization and protects the rights of citizens and the foundations of local democracy, it added.

