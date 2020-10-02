You are here

Riyadh governor sends condolences to Kuwait over ruler's death

The governor's message was delivered by the undersecretary of Riyadh principality, Faisal Al-Sudairy, in a visit to the Kuwaiti Embassy in Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

Updated 03 October 2020

Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Bandar, the governor of Riyadh, has sent his condolences to Kuwait after the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. 

The message was delivered by the undersecretary of Riyadh principality, Faisal Al-Sudairy, who visited the Kuwaiti Embassy in Riyadh.

He conveyed the condolences of Prince Faisal and his deputy to the Kuwaiti ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Ali Al-Khalid Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and asked God to bestow mercy and forgiveness, and for the late ruler to dwell in paradise.

Sheikh Ali expressed his gratitude for the message, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

 

 

 

Topics: Kuwait

