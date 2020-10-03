Philippines confirms 2,674 new coronavirus cases, 62 more deaths

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 2,674 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily increase in five days, and 62 additional deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases in the Philippines have increased to 319,330, the highest in Southeast Asia, while deaths have reached 5,678, a third of which were recorded in the past 30 days.
