India’s Modi opens tunnel route to tense China border

Above, the south portal gate of the Atal Rohtang Tunnel in Dhundi village near Solang in India’s Himachal Pradesh state. (AFP file photo)
Updated 03 October 2020
AFP

  • The tunnel traverses India’s northern Himachal Pradesh state
  • Tunnel enables travelers to bypass a tricky route across a landslide-prone Himalayan pass
NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday opened a Himalayan tunnel that will drastically reduce the time needed to rush troops to the country’s remote Chinese border as tensions grow between the Asian neighbors.
The tunnel traverses India’s northern Himachal Pradesh state and lies on one of two main routes for troops headed to border areas in Ladakh.
Twenty Indian and an unspecified number of Chinese troops were killed in June during a deadly clash in Ladakh, which shares a disputed boundary with China’s restive Xinjiang and Tibet regions.
The two nuclear-armed countries have since rushed tens of thousands of additional troops and weapons to the area, and have been locked in a tense stand-off for months.
The $400-million, nine-kilometer tunnel will cut the journey by about 50 kilometers and four hours, enabling travelers to bypass a tricky route across a landslide-prone Himalayan pass.
The tunnel, at an altitude of more than 3,000 meters has been hailed as a feat of engineering.
A decade in the making, freezing temperatures and the challenging terrain meant construction work could only be carried out for about six months each year.
The project is part of New Delhi’s push to catch up with Chinese infrastructure development on the other side of the border.
In the last six years, Modi’s government has expedited several frontier projects including roads, bridges and high-altitude airstrips.
“We have put our entire energy in developing our border infrastructure. The country hasn’t seen roads, bridges and tunnels built at this scale,” the prime minister said after inaugurating the tunnel Saturday.
“Besides locals, this (infrastructure) will also hugely benefit the men and women in our army,” Modi added.
New Delhi hopes such projects will promote tourism and spur economic activity.
Sanjay Kundu, the police chief of Himachal Pradesh — which shares a long border with Tibet — recently proposed better roads and mobile connectivity as well as even arms training for the state’s border villages.
India’s Border Roads Organization, which implements most of these strategic projects, says it has built more in the last four years than in the previous decade.
Its head, Lt. General Harpal Singh, said they were pressing ahead with “long-term plans based on their strategic calculations to develop these regions.”

Topics: India China

Trump being treated with experimental drug showing promise in UK trials

  • Regeneron’s drug, REGN-COV2, is part of a class of experimental COVID-19 drugs known as monoclonal antibodies
  • Despite being in the early stages of development and not having been peer reviewed, the drug’s initial results in the UK are promising
LONDON: US President Donald Trump has been treated with an experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19 while moving to a military hospital as a precautionary measure, White House officials said on Friday.

The president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a statement that Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits” after receiving an intravenous dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s dual antibody. Trump was also taking immune system boosters zinc and vitamin D, aspirin, and other generic drugs.

Trump, 74, walked to a helicopter on Friday before being moved to a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the next few days.

Regeneron’s drug, REGN-COV2, is part of a class of experimental COVID-19 drugs known as monoclonal antibodies: manufactured copies of human antibodies to the virus that are being studied for use in patients with early illness.

Trump’s doctors “must be sufficiently concerned with what they are seeing that they decided to use an experimental medicine ... Experimental drugs are by definition risky,” said Dr. Edward Jones-Lopez, infectious disease specialist at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

However, Trump will not be the first person to test the experimental drug, as the REGN-COV2 has been sampled on several hundred people in the north of England, the Independent reported.

Despite being in the early stages of development and not having been peer reviewed, the drug’s initial results in the UK are promising and it has been rolled out across several hospitals involved in Oxford University’s “Recovery” trial.

“This particular drug has probably been given to, I would think now, four or five hundred patients, mild or severe patients in different trials, and so far there’s been no worrying safety signals,” said Professor Peter Horby, co-chief investigator of Recovery.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Horby called it “very potent” and “very promising”, and said it was to be rolled out to “another 30 to 40 hospitals” in the UK next week.

Antibodies are proteins made by the body's immune system that recognize, bind and neutralize an invading virus. Regeneron's cocktail — which contains an antibody made by the company and a second isolated from humans who recovered from COVID-19 — is designed so that its two antibodies bind to the coronavirus' spike protein, limiting the ability of viruses to escape.

In the US, Regeneron this week reported trial results showing that its drug improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with no serious side effects, and said it planned to talk with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about an emergency use authorization.

“The class of drugs, these artificial antibodies, have been around for quite a while now, and they've been extensively used in inflammatory conditions and cancers, and they're pretty safe and well understood, and so the technology is something that I think we have confidence in,” Horby said.

“This particular drug has probably been given to, I would think now, four or five hundred patients, mild or severe patients in different trials, and so far there's been no worrying safety signals.

“In the laboratory, in cell cultures it has a very strong effect against the virus, and there have been studies in artificial animals where it also shows benefits. So probably of the drugs that are available, it's one of the most promising,” he added.

On the news the drug cocktail would be taken by the US president, Horby said a single dose of the treatment provides “prolonged protection” for anywhere between “a month to six weeks,” which means it is “quite attractive for the older population.”

*With Reuters

Topics: US US President Donald Trump Coronavirus

