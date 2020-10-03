You are here

8 charged in French cryptocurrency scheme to finance militants

A complex scheme financing Islamic extremist was based mainly on the purchase in France of cryptocurrency coupons. (AFP file photo)
  • French police arrested a total of 30 people around the country in the case
  • Hundreds of thousands of euros are thought to have been supplied via the network
PARIS: France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said Saturday that eight people have been charged for their alleged involvement in a complex scheme financing Islamic extremists in Syria through the use of cryptocurrencies.
Two suspects have been handed preliminary charges of financing terrorism and terrorist conspiracy in a judicial investigation opened Saturday. The same preliminary charges have been given to another suspect in a related case.
Five other people who have been charged with financing terrorism will be sent to trial by the end of the year, the statement said.
The prosecutor’s office said French police arrested a total of 30 people around the country in the case. Most were released without charges.
Earlier this week, a statement from the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said search warrants are out for the two main figures in the scheme, French militants who have likely been in northwestern Syria since 2013 and are suspected of creating “the architecture of this network of terrorism financing.”
The scheme was initially uncovered by a team within the French Economy Ministry that traces fiscal fraud, money laundering and terror financing.
This week’s police operation targeted a financing network that has been active since 2019. It was based mainly on the purchase in France of cryptocurrency coupons, details of which were transferred by secure messaging to militants in Syria, who could then retrieve the money through cryptocurrency platforms.
Hundreds of thousands of euros are thought to have been supplied via the network, benefiting members of Al-Qaeda still hiding out in Syria and also militants of the Daesh group.

India’s Modi opens tunnel route to tense China border

Updated 03 October 2020
AFP

India’s Modi opens tunnel route to tense China border

  • The tunnel traverses India’s northern Himachal Pradesh state
  • Tunnel enables travelers to bypass a tricky route across a landslide-prone Himalayan pass
Updated 03 October 2020
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday opened a Himalayan tunnel that will drastically reduce the time needed to rush troops to the country’s remote Chinese border as tensions grow between the Asian neighbors.
The tunnel traverses India’s northern Himachal Pradesh state and lies on one of two main routes for troops headed to border areas in Ladakh.
Twenty Indian and an unspecified number of Chinese troops were killed in June during a deadly clash in Ladakh, which shares a disputed boundary with China’s restive Xinjiang and Tibet regions.
The two nuclear-armed countries have since rushed tens of thousands of additional troops and weapons to the area, and have been locked in a tense stand-off for months.
The $400-million, nine-kilometer tunnel will cut the journey by about 50 kilometers and four hours, enabling travelers to bypass a tricky route across a landslide-prone Himalayan pass.
The tunnel, at an altitude of more than 3,000 meters has been hailed as a feat of engineering.
A decade in the making, freezing temperatures and the challenging terrain meant construction work could only be carried out for about six months each year.
The project is part of New Delhi’s push to catch up with Chinese infrastructure development on the other side of the border.
In the last six years, Modi’s government has expedited several frontier projects including roads, bridges and high-altitude airstrips.
“We have put our entire energy in developing our border infrastructure. The country hasn’t seen roads, bridges and tunnels built at this scale,” the prime minister said after inaugurating the tunnel Saturday.
“Besides locals, this (infrastructure) will also hugely benefit the men and women in our army,” Modi added.
New Delhi hopes such projects will promote tourism and spur economic activity.
Sanjay Kundu, the police chief of Himachal Pradesh — which shares a long border with Tibet — recently proposed better roads and mobile connectivity as well as even arms training for the state’s border villages.
India’s Border Roads Organization, which implements most of these strategic projects, says it has built more in the last four years than in the previous decade.
Its head, Lt. General Harpal Singh, said they were pressing ahead with “long-term plans based on their strategic calculations to develop these regions.”

