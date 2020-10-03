RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent telegrams to the US president on Friday checking on his health and that of the first lady after it was announced that they had both tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The king and crown prince wished Donald Trump and Melania a speedy recovery and good health.
The president is being treated in a military hospital after he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump will work in a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland for the next few days as a precautionary measure, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.
King Salman, crown prince wish Trump speedy recovery after positive COVID-19 test
