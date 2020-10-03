You are here

King Salman, crown prince wish Trump speedy recovery after positive COVID-19 test

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent telegrams to the US president on Friday checking on his health and that of the first lady. (File/SPA/AFP)
Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

  • The king and crown prince wished Donald Trump and Melania a speedy recovery and good health
  • Trump will work in a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland for the next few days
RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent telegrams to the US president on Friday checking on his health and that of the first lady after it was announced that they had both tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The king and crown prince wished Donald Trump and Melania a speedy recovery and good health.
The president is being treated in a military hospital after he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump will work in a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland for the next few days as a precautionary measure, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Modon Oasis project in Yanbu will help to empower women, says Madinah governor

Updated 04 October 2020
SPA

Modon Oasis project in Yanbu will help to empower women, says Madinah governor

  • Light and eco-friendly businesses under development include jewelry, accessories, cosmetics, fashion, fabrics, electronics and medical equipment
Updated 04 October 2020
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman has stressed the important role of the Modon Oasis project in Yanbu in empowering women and supporting their development.

The project looks to help women integrate into the industrial sector, assist entrepreneurs in the job market and promote small and medium-sized enterprises.

Prince Faisal’s comments came during an inspection tour of the industrial oasis in Yanbu where 20 plants are under construction, each covering a total area of 450 square meters. The governor was accompanied by Khalid Al-Salem, director general of the Saudi Industrial Property Authority (Modon).

Prince Faisal reviewed details and phases of the oasis, which is being developed as a model industrial city adapted to boost women’s role in the workforce.

Light and eco-friendly businesses under development include jewelry, accessories, cosmetics, fashion, fabrics, electronics and medical equipment. They are part of Modon initiatives within the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

Al-Salem thanked Prince Faisal for his support of Modon and said that several service and development projects are being implemented, including a potable water network, doors and fences.

