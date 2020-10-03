10k active virus cases in Saudi Arabia and decreasing

You are here

Saudi Arabia recorded 27 more deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 419 new cases of the disease on Saturday. (File/SPA)
JEDDAH: For the 10th day in a row, Saudi Arabia has recorded new cases of COVID-19 well below the 500 mark, documenting 419 new cases on Saturday.

With the new recorded cases, the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom has risen to 335,997 with 10,173 active cases, 954 of whom are patients in critical care units.

A total of 626 new recoveries was also recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 320,974 with the Kingdom’s recovery rate steady at 95.5 percent.

Madinah recorded the highest number of recoveries with 107 cases, followed by Makkah with 95 and Yanbu with 65 recoveries.

A total of 27 new deaths were recorded on Saturday, raising the number of those who died due to COVID-19 complications to 4,850.

As Saudi Arabia continues to contain the threat of the coronavirus, 46,019 new polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the number of tests conducted so far to 6.63 million.

Modon Oasis project in Yanbu will help to empower women, says Madinah governor

Updated 6 min 27 sec ago
SPA

  • Light and eco-friendly businesses under development include jewelry, accessories, cosmetics, fashion, fabrics, electronics and medical equipment
Updated 6 min 27 sec ago
SPA

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman has stressed the important role of the Modon Oasis project in Yanbu in empowering women and supporting their development.

The project looks to help women integrate into the industrial sector, assist entrepreneurs in the job market and promote small and medium-sized enterprises.

Prince Faisal’s comments came during an inspection tour of the industrial oasis in Yanbu where 20 plants are under construction, each covering a total area of 450 square meters. The governor was accompanied by Khalid Al-Salem, director general of the Saudi Industrial Property Authority (Modon).

Prince Faisal reviewed details and phases of the oasis, which is being developed as a model industrial city adapted to boost women’s role in the workforce.

Light and eco-friendly businesses under development include jewelry, accessories, cosmetics, fashion, fabrics, electronics and medical equipment. They are part of Modon initiatives within the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

Al-Salem thanked Prince Faisal for his support of Modon and said that several service and development projects are being implemented, including a potable water network, doors and fences.

