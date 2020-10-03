10k active virus cases in Saudi Arabia and decreasing

JEDDAH: For the 10th day in a row, Saudi Arabia has recorded new cases of COVID-19 well below the 500 mark, documenting 419 new cases on Saturday.

With the new recorded cases, the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom has risen to 335,997 with 10,173 active cases, 954 of whom are patients in critical care units.

A total of 626 new recoveries was also recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 320,974 with the Kingdom’s recovery rate steady at 95.5 percent.

Madinah recorded the highest number of recoveries with 107 cases, followed by Makkah with 95 and Yanbu with 65 recoveries.

A total of 27 new deaths were recorded on Saturday, raising the number of those who died due to COVID-19 complications to 4,850.

As Saudi Arabia continues to contain the threat of the coronavirus, 46,019 new polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the number of tests conducted so far to 6.63 million.