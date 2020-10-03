You are here

  • Home
  • Mass protests over ‘caste-based’ crime in India

Mass protests over ‘caste-based’ crime in India

1 / 4
Police officers disperse demonstrators during a protest after the death of a rape victim, in Noida, India, October 3, 2020. (Reuters)
2 / 4
Shiv Sena party youth wing activists shout slogans against Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a protest condemning the gang rape and killing of a dalit woman, in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP)
3 / 4
Activists of All India Democratic Women's Association lights candles during a protest condemning the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman, in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (AP)
4 / 4
Rahul Gandhi, leader of India's main opposition Congress party, and his party supporters scuffle with police during a protest after the death of a rape victim, in Noida, India, October 3, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cm4tg

Updated 21 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Mass protests over ‘caste-based’ crime in India

  • Police reports said that the brutal assault left her with a broken spine and her tongue cut out
  • “We also want punishment for those who cremated her body without our permission,” the victim’s sister-in-law said
Updated 21 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India’s premier investigative agency Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, the state’s chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, announced on Saturday evening.
“Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji has ordered the CBI to conduct a probe into the entire Hathras case,” Adityanath’s office said in a Twitter post.
The family of the alleged gang-rape victim earlier demanded an investigation into her death.
The girl, from the country’s most marginalized caste, died in hospital two weeks after she was allegedly attacked by four upper-caste men from her village.
Police reports said that the brutal assault left her with a broken spine and her tongue cut out.
“We don’t trust the state government,” the victim’s sister-in-law told Arab News from Boolgarhi village, in the Hathras district of western Uttar Pradesh state.
“We want an investigation by the Supreme Court into the whole incident, and we also want punishment for those who cremated her body without our permission.”
It is forbidden under Indian law to disclose the identity of rape victims.
Five senior police officers have been suspended over their handling of the investigation into the case, which has caused outrage across India and sparked protests.
Police have been criticized over their alleged attempts to destroy evidence by cremating the young woman’s body in the early hours of Wednesday, against her family’s wishes. Her ashes were still on the ground on Saturday, with the family refusing to collect them.
“Why was the body not shown to us before the cremation? Why have the police denied us our rights to cremate the body with full honor?” her relative added. “How do we know that the body cremated on Wednesday was the girl’s body? I don’t trust the administration.”
Officials have sealed off Boolgarhi village since Wednesday, with no media allowed to enter the area. There are reports that police have also confiscated the mobile phones of some of the victim’s relatives.
“It’s true that the village has been turned into a fortress with the presence of a large number of police forces,” local journalist Dinesh Kushwaha told Arab News. “It’s also true that all the phones of the family members are with the local administration.” 
He said that journalists were, however, being allowed to enter the village from Saturday morning.
The hasty cremation and lack of sympathy toward the victim’s family have angered people.
On Saturday, the main opposition Congress Party continued with its protests.
The administration in Uttar Pradesh had senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrested on their way to the victim’s village. But police eventually allowed them to visit the family.
“I don’t accept the treatment meted out to the sweet little girl and her family,” Rahul tweeted. “This is not acceptable to anyone in India.”
The government accused Congress of playing politics.
“People are aware of Congress tactics … I cannot stop a leader in a democratic nation, but people understand that their visit to Hathras is for politics and not for justice to the victim,” Smriti Irani, minister for women and child welfare, told the media.
But women’s rights activists said this was “an unprecedented situation never witnessed in independent India when a ruling party openly protects the culprits.”
“This is the brutal attack on the Dalit women by the feudal lobby of Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” Sucheta De, from the All India Democratic Women Association, told Arab News.
De said the local police’s declaration that the victim was not raped showed they were trying to “change the whole narrative” of the crime.
“All the democratic forces in the country should demand the resignation of Adityanath for his handling of the situation and his brazen defense of the culprits at the cost of the poor Dalit woman,” De added.
Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, wondered what kind of society India had become.
“A government which claims to promote Hindu ways of life does everything which is anti-religion and anti-humanity,” she told Arab News.
“Can you imagine the government brutalizes the family and the girl the second time when the poor soul was denied dignity in death? Why do you need to cremate the body in haste without handing it over to the family? Why do you need to shut the whole family in the village? I feel the government is trying to hide something. It seems complicit in the whole affair.”
On Saturday, 92 former bureaucrats wrote to Adityanath, blaming the government for “flouting human sentiments at will” and “rapidly disposing of evidence” in cases of offenses against the body.
The state government was accused of committing a “crime against humanity” with its conduct after the teenger’s death by one expert. 
“It is a clear case of an attempt to destroy the evidence,” Uttar Pradesh-based political analyst Ram Dutt Tripathi told Arab News.
“Why is the family being pressured to be silent? People are very resentful. The government is violating people’s fundamental rights and denying the family its fundamental rights.”

Topics: India rape

Related

World
India gang-rape victim’s family get protection over reprisal fears
Special
World
Indian court accused of ‘betrayal’ over mosque verdict

Trump being treated with experimental drug showing promise in UK trials

Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

Trump being treated with experimental drug showing promise in UK trials

  • Regeneron’s drug, REGN-COV2, is part of a class of experimental COVID-19 drugs known as monoclonal antibodies
  • Despite being in the early stages of development and not having been peer reviewed, the drug’s initial results in the UK are promising
Updated 03 October 2020
Arab News

LONDON: US President Donald Trump has been treated with an experimental antibody cocktail for COVID-19 while moving to a military hospital as a precautionary measure, White House officials said on Friday.

The president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a statement that Trump “remains fatigued but in good spirits” after receiving an intravenous dose of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s dual antibody. Trump was also taking immune system boosters zinc and vitamin D, aspirin, and other generic drugs.

Trump, 74, walked to a helicopter on Friday before being moved to a special suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the next few days.

Regeneron’s drug, REGN-COV2, is part of a class of experimental COVID-19 drugs known as monoclonal antibodies: manufactured copies of human antibodies to the virus that are being studied for use in patients with early illness.

Trump’s doctors “must be sufficiently concerned with what they are seeing that they decided to use an experimental medicine ... Experimental drugs are by definition risky,” said Dr. Edward Jones-Lopez, infectious disease specialist at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

However, Trump will not be the first person to test the experimental drug, as the REGN-COV2 has been sampled on several hundred people in the north of England, the Independent reported.

Despite being in the early stages of development and not having been peer reviewed, the drug’s initial results in the UK are promising and it has been rolled out across several hospitals involved in Oxford University’s “Recovery” trial.

“This particular drug has probably been given to, I would think now, four or five hundred patients, mild or severe patients in different trials, and so far there’s been no worrying safety signals,” said Professor Peter Horby, co-chief investigator of Recovery.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Horby called it “very potent” and “very promising”, and said it was to be rolled out to “another 30 to 40 hospitals” in the UK next week.

Antibodies are proteins made by the body's immune system that recognize, bind and neutralize an invading virus. Regeneron's cocktail — which contains an antibody made by the company and a second isolated from humans who recovered from COVID-19 — is designed so that its two antibodies bind to the coronavirus' spike protein, limiting the ability of viruses to escape.

In the US, Regeneron this week reported trial results showing that its drug improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with no serious side effects, and said it planned to talk with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about an emergency use authorization.

“The class of drugs, these artificial antibodies, have been around for quite a while now, and they've been extensively used in inflammatory conditions and cancers, and they're pretty safe and well understood, and so the technology is something that I think we have confidence in,” Horby said.

“This particular drug has probably been given to, I would think now, four or five hundred patients, mild or severe patients in different trials, and so far there's been no worrying safety signals.

“In the laboratory, in cell cultures it has a very strong effect against the virus, and there have been studies in artificial animals where it also shows benefits. So probably of the drugs that are available, it's one of the most promising,” he added.

On the news the drug cocktail would be taken by the US president, Horby said a single dose of the treatment provides “prolonged protection” for anywhere between “a month to six weeks,” which means it is “quite attractive for the older population.”

*With Reuters

Topics: US US President Donald Trump Coronavirus

Related

World
Arthritis drug trialled as potential treatment for COVID-19
World
Antibody drug added to UK Recovery trial of COVID treatments

Latest updates

Lebanon pins economic hopes on talks with Israel
Mass protests over ‘caste-based’ crime in India
Makkah’s Grand Mosque to receive Umrah pilgrims on Sunday
Japan’s FM Motegi meets with Saudi ministers in Riyadh
V-Line Group: An innovative services provider in KSA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.