Switzerland resumes trips to Sharm El-Sheikh after four-year hiatus

(Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  Recently Egypt welcomed about 250,000 tourists from 15 countries
CAIRO: The Swiss company, Edelweiss Air, will start offering trips to Sharm El-Sheikh again after a hiatus of four years.

The company is scheduled to operate one flight a week after stopping its operations to Sharm El-Sheikh in 2016.

The Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the plane was welcomed with spraying water and its passengers were welcomed with flowers.

“The public relations team has provided all the necessary facilities and expedited arrival procedures, and the application of precautionary measures and social distancing, in order to preserve the safety of travelers and workers,” the ministry said in a statement. 

Recently Egypt welcomed about 250,000 tourists from 15 countries according to Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani. He stressed that no coronavirus cases were discovered in any tourist who visited Egypt recently.

He added that all international reports confirm the transparency of the precautionary measures followed by Egypt.

Al-Anani praised the commitment of Egyptian tourist establishments to precautionary and preventive measures in accordance with international standards.

He emphasized that the priority for the Egyptian government is to preserve employment, Egypt’s tourism position and existing investments in this sector.

He pointed to the importance of continuing cooperation between the government and the private sector to set promotional policies and tourism plans, which would restore the tourism movement from different markets.

Last Wednesday, the Egyptian Cabinet agreed to continue the exemption from paying visa fees for tourists visiting the governorates of South Sinai, the Red Sea, Luxor and Aswan until April 30, 2021. This is to encourage tourists to visit Egypt in light of the global crisis, and to reduce accommodation and ground services fees. 

There is currently a 20 percent decrease on ground services and a 50 percent decrease on accommodation fees at airports in the governorates of South Sinai, the Red Sea, Luxor and Aswan until April 30, 2021.

Updated 03 October 2020
Reuters

  The airline has said the Russian government aims to maintain its 51.2% stake
MOSCOW: Russia’s biggest airline, Aeroflot, plans to raise at least 80 billion roubles ($1.02 billion) in a secondary public offering (SPO) in Moscow, it said on Friday.

State-controlled Aeroflot has been hit by the new coronavirus outbreak this year which grounded most passenger planes around the world.
However, its chief executive, Vitaly Saveliev, said in a statement that it believes in the long-term structural growth of the Russian passenger aviation market.
“The additional equity capital raised via this offering will put the Aeroflot Group on a firm footing as we continue our recovery from the impact of COVID-19 and build for the future,” Saveliev said.
Institutional investors are expected to buy Aeroflot’s new shares for up to 39 billion roubles, while the rest will come from existing shareholders, including the Russian government, which aims to maintain its stake in the airline at the current 51.2 percent, Aeroflot said.

FASTFACT

Aeroflot is one of the oldest airlines in the world, having been founded in 1923.

Aeroflot started investor meetings on Friday. Books are expected to be closed on Oct. 8, a source familiar with the possible deal and a financial market source told Reuters.
The airline aims to use the proceeds from the deal, which is being arranged by VTB Capital, for general corporate purposes and deleveraging.
The company plans to issue up to 1.7 billion shares for the deal. Its current shareholders are expected to get 987 million shares, of which 869.9 million shares will be purchased by the Russian government.
Shares in Aeroflot were down 3.2 percent in Moscow on Friday, underperforming the benchmark index, which was down 1.9 percent.

