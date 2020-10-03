You are here

Cruise ships head for Turkish grave as pandemic scuttles sector

Decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, on Friday. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • There are estimated to be more than 300 cruise ships operating worldwide
Reuters

ALIAGA: At a sea dock in western Turkey, five hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap metal after the COVID-19 pandemic all but destroyed the industry.

Cruise ships were home to the some of the earliest clusters of COVID-19 as the pandemic spread globally early this year.

In March, US authorities issued a no-sail order for all cruise ships that remains in place.

On Friday, dozens of workers stripped walls, windows, floors and railings from several vessels in the dock in Aliaga, a town 45 km north of Izmir on Turkey’s west coast. Three more ships are set to join those already being dismantled.

Before the pandemic, Turkey’s ship-breaking yards typically handled cargo and container ships, said Kamil Onal, chairman of a ship recycling industrialists’ association.

“But after the pandemic, cruise ships changed course toward Aliaga in a very significant way,” he said of the town. “There was growth in the sector due to the crisis. When the ships couldn’t find work, they turned to dismantling.”

Onal said that some 2,500 people worked at the yard in teams that take about six months to dismantle a full passenger ship. The vessels arrived from Britain, Italy and the US.

The shipyard aims to increase the volume of dismantled steel to 1.1 million tons by the end of the year, from 700,000 tons in January, he said.

“We are trying to change the crisis into an opportunity,” he said.

Even the ships’ non-metal fittings do not go to waste as hotel operators have come to the yard to buy useful materials, he said.

Topics: Cruise Ship Turkey

Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Recently Egypt welcomed about 250,000 tourists from 15 countries
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Swiss company, Edelweiss Air, will start offering trips to Sharm El-Sheikh again after a hiatus of four years.

The company is scheduled to operate one flight a week after stopping its operations to Sharm El-Sheikh in 2016.

The Egyptian Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the plane was welcomed with spraying water and its passengers were welcomed with flowers.

“The public relations team has provided all the necessary facilities and expedited arrival procedures, and the application of precautionary measures and social distancing, in order to preserve the safety of travelers and workers,” the ministry said in a statement. 

Recently Egypt welcomed about 250,000 tourists from 15 countries according to Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani. He stressed that no coronavirus cases were discovered in any tourist who visited Egypt recently.

He added that all international reports confirm the transparency of the precautionary measures followed by Egypt.

Al-Anani praised the commitment of Egyptian tourist establishments to precautionary and preventive measures in accordance with international standards.

He emphasized that the priority for the Egyptian government is to preserve employment, Egypt’s tourism position and existing investments in this sector.

He pointed to the importance of continuing cooperation between the government and the private sector to set promotional policies and tourism plans, which would restore the tourism movement from different markets.

Last Wednesday, the Egyptian Cabinet agreed to continue the exemption from paying visa fees for tourists visiting the governorates of South Sinai, the Red Sea, Luxor and Aswan until April 30, 2021. This is to encourage tourists to visit Egypt in light of the global crisis, and to reduce accommodation and ground services fees. 

There is currently a 20 percent decrease on ground services and a 50 percent decrease on accommodation fees at airports in the governorates of South Sinai, the Red Sea, Luxor and Aswan until April 30, 2021.

Topics: Switzerland SHARM EL-SHEIKH Edelweiss Air

