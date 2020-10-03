You are here

  • Home
  • Johnson ‘optimistic’ over deal ahead of EU talks

Johnson ‘optimistic’ over deal ahead of EU talks

Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen are due for talks. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pwy78

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Johnson ‘optimistic’ over deal ahead of EU talks

  • Trade discussions deadlocked on key areas as Brexit negotiations continue
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “pretty optimistic” a Brexit deal could be reached as he prepared for talks on Saturday with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to determine the next steps in the fraught negotiations.

Johnson told The Daily Telegraph that the prospects of a year-end deal to avoid an abrupt Brexit separation “are very good if everybody just exercises some common sense and looks at the deal that is there to be done.”

The comments came ahead of a videoconference with von der Leyen to take stock of progress made in the latest round of talks.

British and EU negotiators said on Friday that trade discussions remained deadlocked on key areas, with London urging Brussels to give ground to avoid a damaging “no-deal” at the end of the year.

Both sides have pinpointed a European summit on Oct. 15 as the latest that an agreement could be reached for it to be ratified in time for it take effect at the end of December. But von der Leyen has already warned against a deal “at any price.”

“This is so difficult, but overall where there is a will there is a way. I think we should intensify the negotiations,” she told reporters after meeting leaders of the 27-member bloc.

After the ninth round of talks in the tortuous process broke up in Brussels, with renewed commitments to find a way out of the impasse, there was clear acknowledgement the clock was ticking. Despite indicating there were signs of agreement in a number of areas, UK negotiator David Frost warned disagreements over competition rules and fishing may be “impossible” to overcome without the EU giving ground.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she believed a deal was still possible, though she said that the next days would be crucial.

“As long as negotiations continue, I am optimistic,” she said. But she could “not announce a breakthrough as a matter of course either. That will be decided in the next few days.”

The von der Leyen and Johnson call also follows the launch of legal action by Brussels in response to the British government’s attempt to overturn parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

On Tuesday, British MPs backed a bill to regulate the UK’s internal market from Jan. 1, when Britain completes its post-Brexit transition period and leaves the EU single market and customs union.

Johnson has pushed on with the legislation despite concerns in his own party and a warning from Washington that it puts Irish peace at risk.

Topics: Boris Johnson Ursula von der Leyen European Union

Related

World
UK’s Johnson faces revolt over plan to break Brexit treaty
UK PM Johnson says ‘resilient’ Trump will make strong recovery

Cruise ships head for Turkish grave as pandemic scuttles sector

Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Cruise ships head for Turkish grave as pandemic scuttles sector

  • There are estimated to be more than 300 cruise ships operating worldwide
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

ALIAGA: At a sea dock in western Turkey, five hulking cruise ships are being dismantled for scrap metal after the COVID-19 pandemic all but destroyed the industry.

Cruise ships were home to the some of the earliest clusters of COVID-19 as the pandemic spread globally early this year.

In March, US authorities issued a no-sail order for all cruise ships that remains in place.

On Friday, dozens of workers stripped walls, windows, floors and railings from several vessels in the dock in Aliaga, a town 45 km north of Izmir on Turkey’s west coast. Three more ships are set to join those already being dismantled.

Before the pandemic, Turkey’s ship-breaking yards typically handled cargo and container ships, said Kamil Onal, chairman of a ship recycling industrialists’ association.

“But after the pandemic, cruise ships changed course toward Aliaga in a very significant way,” he said of the town. “There was growth in the sector due to the crisis. When the ships couldn’t find work, they turned to dismantling.”

Onal said that some 2,500 people worked at the yard in teams that take about six months to dismantle a full passenger ship. The vessels arrived from Britain, Italy and the US.

The shipyard aims to increase the volume of dismantled steel to 1.1 million tons by the end of the year, from 700,000 tons in January, he said.

“We are trying to change the crisis into an opportunity,” he said.

Even the ships’ non-metal fittings do not go to waste as hotel operators have come to the yard to buy useful materials, he said.

Topics: Cruise Ship Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Turkish ship to begin drilling south of Cyprus by Tuesday: energy minister
Saudi Arabia
Cruise ships on course for Red Sea tourist treasure

Latest updates

Johnson ‘optimistic’ over deal ahead of EU talks
Cruise ships head for Turkish grave as pandemic scuttles sector
Switzerland resumes trips to Sharm El-Sheikh after four-year hiatus
Gaming booms among the COVID gloom
Turkey’s new military deployment in Idlib puts spotlight on Syria

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.