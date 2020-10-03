You are here

Spain’s Unicaja, Liberbank launch ‘informal tie-up talks’

Unicaja and Liberbank abandoned merger talks in May 2019 after failing to agree on a share swap. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Both lenders have said in the past they are open to consolidation
MADRID: Spain’s Unicaja and Liberbank are holding informal talks about a potential tie-up to create the country’s fifth-biggest lender with more than €100 billion ($117.13 billion) in total assets, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

“Informal talks between the two lenders are taking place,” the source said, adding that it was too early to say if that would lead to formal negotiations.

Both Liberbank and Unicaja declined to comment on the talks.

A source with knowledge of the matter said that Unicaja has not hired any investment bank to look into this potential deal and that no due diligence process was underway.

Both lenders have said in the past they are open to consolidation.

Earlier on Saturday, Bloomberg reported that Unicaja Banco was closer to a long-mooted takeover of Liberbank.

Last month’s all-share deal between Caixabank and Bankia to create Spain’s biggest domestic lender created expectations of a new wave of mergers and acquisitions among Spanish banks, whose numbers have already fallen to 12 from 55 after the 2008 financial crisis.

Unicaja and Liberbank would have a combined market value of around €1.7 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

Unicaja, with €63 billion in assets, and Liberbank, with assets of €45.8 billion, called off merger talks in May 2019 after the former savings banks failed to agree over a share swap.

European banks are under growing pressure to join forces to deal with rising bad debts and record-low interest rates as they battle the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More flexibility from the European Central Bank regarding capital requirements could pave the way for more consolidation among banks in Europe.

Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo bought Unione di Banche Italiane , while Spain’s Sabadell has also held informal talks about a possible tie-up.

A new wave of mergers in Spain could potentially reduce the total number of lenders to about half a dozen, putting the country on a par with Britain, two banking sources and several analysts told Reuters.

Johnson ‘optimistic’ over deal ahead of EU talks

  • Trade discussions deadlocked on key areas as Brexit negotiations continue
LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “pretty optimistic” a Brexit deal could be reached as he prepared for talks on Saturday with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to determine the next steps in the fraught negotiations.

Johnson told The Daily Telegraph that the prospects of a year-end deal to avoid an abrupt Brexit separation “are very good if everybody just exercises some common sense and looks at the deal that is there to be done.”

The comments came ahead of a videoconference with von der Leyen to take stock of progress made in the latest round of talks.

British and EU negotiators said on Friday that trade discussions remained deadlocked on key areas, with London urging Brussels to give ground to avoid a damaging “no-deal” at the end of the year.

Both sides have pinpointed a European summit on Oct. 15 as the latest that an agreement could be reached for it to be ratified in time for it take effect at the end of December. But von der Leyen has already warned against a deal “at any price.”

“This is so difficult, but overall where there is a will there is a way. I think we should intensify the negotiations,” she told reporters after meeting leaders of the 27-member bloc.

After the ninth round of talks in the tortuous process broke up in Brussels, with renewed commitments to find a way out of the impasse, there was clear acknowledgement the clock was ticking. Despite indicating there were signs of agreement in a number of areas, UK negotiator David Frost warned disagreements over competition rules and fishing may be “impossible” to overcome without the EU giving ground.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she believed a deal was still possible, though she said that the next days would be crucial.

“As long as negotiations continue, I am optimistic,” she said. But she could “not announce a breakthrough as a matter of course either. That will be decided in the next few days.”

The von der Leyen and Johnson call also follows the launch of legal action by Brussels in response to the British government’s attempt to overturn parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

On Tuesday, British MPs backed a bill to regulate the UK’s internal market from Jan. 1, when Britain completes its post-Brexit transition period and leaves the EU single market and customs union.

Johnson has pushed on with the legislation despite concerns in his own party and a warning from Washington that it puts Irish peace at risk.

