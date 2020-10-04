Abdul Hamid Said Al-Maliki works for the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques as deputy president for planning and developmental affairs and assistant undersecretary for the affairs of the Grand Mosque.

Al-Maliki has a bachelor’s degree in Islamic economics from the College of Shariah at Umm Al-Qura University, and a master’s in Islamic education from the College of Education at the same university.

Prior to his current position, he was president of the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in the Grand Mosque between 2001 and 2008.

He was director of the guidance and counseling department at the Grand Mosque between 2009 and 2012, director of the Zamzam administration at the Grand Mosque between 2012 and 2013, and director of tawaf at the Grand Mosque between 2013 and 2014.

Al-Maliki also worked as deputy president of the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, exhibitions museums.

His official representations and missions include being the administrative consultant and international resident for the Sheikh Khalifa Award for Excellence in Abu Dhabi and evaluator for the Makkah Excellence Award.

The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, in cooperation with other authorities, has completed preparations to receive the pilgrims with strict precautionary and preventive measures. About 1,000 employees have been trained to monitor the rituals of Umrah at the Grand Mosque.