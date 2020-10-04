You are here

Abdul Hamid Said Al-Maliki works for the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques as deputy president for planning and developmental affairs and assistant undersecretary for the affairs of the Grand Mosque.

Al-Maliki has a bachelor’s degree in Islamic economics from the College of Shariah at Umm Al-Qura University, and a master’s in Islamic education from the College of Education at the same university.

Prior to his current position, he was president of the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice in the Grand Mosque between 2001 and 2008.

He was director of the guidance and counseling department at the Grand Mosque between 2009 and 2012, director of the Zamzam administration at the Grand Mosque between 2012 and 2013, and director of tawaf at the Grand Mosque between 2013 and 2014.

Al-Maliki also worked as deputy president of the King Abdul Aziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, exhibitions museums.

His official representations and missions include being the administrative consultant and international resident for the Sheikh Khalifa Award for Excellence in Abu Dhabi and evaluator for the Makkah Excellence Award.

The General Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, in cooperation with other authorities, has completed preparations to receive the pilgrims with strict precautionary and preventive measures. About 1,000 employees have been trained to monitor the rituals of Umrah at the Grand Mosque.

Modon Oasis project in Yanbu will help to empower women, says Madinah governor

MADINAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman has stressed the important role of the Modon Oasis project in Yanbu in empowering women and supporting their development.

The project looks to help women integrate into the industrial sector, assist entrepreneurs in the job market and promote small and medium-sized enterprises.

Prince Faisal’s comments came during an inspection tour of the industrial oasis in Yanbu where 20 plants are under construction, each covering a total area of 450 square meters. The governor was accompanied by Khalid Al-Salem, director general of the Saudi Industrial Property Authority (Modon).

Prince Faisal reviewed details and phases of the oasis, which is being developed as a model industrial city adapted to boost women’s role in the workforce.

Light and eco-friendly businesses under development include jewelry, accessories, cosmetics, fashion, fabrics, electronics and medical equipment. They are part of Modon initiatives within the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

Al-Salem thanked Prince Faisal for his support of Modon and said that several service and development projects are being implemented, including a potable water network, doors and fences.

Riyadh’s Museum of Happiness offers spark of light in dark times

