INTERVIEW: Sherpas do the heavy lifting at the U20

Illustration by Luis Grañena
Updated 14 sec ago
Frank Kane

INTERVIEW: Sherpas do the heavy lifting at the U20

  • Innovative financing and investments are on every city’s top priority list
Updated 14 sec ago
Frank Kane

Whether helping climbers reach challenging heights or drafting a troublesome passage of a controversial communique, the job of a sherpa is to do the heavy lifting for the main actors in an ambitious venture.

While Abdulmohsen AlGhannem did not have to carry any heavy physical burdens over the past year as sherpa for the U20 track of the G20, when the final communique was issued, it was the culmination of a long period of demanding work. You might almost imagine him planting a flag on top of the final document, like a climber at the summit of Everest.

“It was a year-long process for the Riyadh chairmanship,” he told Arab News. “We had to understand the ecosystem of the G20 as a whole and the U20 within that, and find out what our role was.”

The U20 specializes in urban issues, and it is a comparatively new element in the G20 set-up.

Whereas the G20 in its present form grew out of the global financial crisis of 2009 and the need for a coordinated response to that emergency, and has been performing the role of global economic and financial overseer ever since, the U20 was only established in Buenos Aires in 2018, and continued in Tokyo last year.

Focusing on the world’s great cities was a natural extension of the G20’s work. Around 55 percent of the world’s population lives in cities or big urban conurbations, and they generate nearly 80 percent of global gross domestic product.

At the same time, however, cities also typify many of the most intractable challenges that the world faces today. They consume a disproportionate amount of energy, they are more vulnerable than other areas to climate change issues, and they are the locations of some of the biggest economic inequalities on the planet with all the social problems that accompany that.

In 2020, cities have also been rocked by the COVID-19 pandemic, and have suffered big hits to traditional urban economic life through lockdowns and migration away from centers of infection.

That presented a new set of challenges for Riyadh, which was hosting the U20 under the chairmanship of Fahd Al-Rasheed, and for AlGhannem.

“When you look at it from the perspective of the U20, you see that local governments form the closest form of governance that touches residents’ lives on a daily basis,” AlGhannem said.

The U20 is just one track of a set of “engagement groups” beneath the main G20 apparatus. 

Others deal with specialist areas such as business, science, womens’ and youth issues. 

“Something that we were able to achieve this year that has not been done before in the U20 has been greater collaboration with other engagement groups, and all of these subjects are things that cities deal with on a daily basis. So we are able to understand their priorities as well as ours.

BIO

Born: Riyadh, 1988

Education: Graduate in urban planning, California State University

Career

  • Internship, City of Calabasas, Los Angeles
  • Urban Planner, Royal Commission for Riyadh City
  • U20 Sherpa to G20

“As a young engagement group, there was not a lot of structure to the U20. So part of our time was invested this year in creating some structure. This is something the cities really appreciate. We sit together and exchange technical viewpoints, our experiences, how we tackle our problems, at an experts’ level,” he said.

In addition to the 20 cities representing the G20 members, this year there were 22 other urban centers as invited observers, as well as “knowledge partners” such as the UN Habitat and World Bank and experts from  academia, urban planning and finance.

One of the innovations of the Riyadh U20 was the creation of task forces to coordinate the main thematic subject matter of the event. Even back in February, when the task forces were set up but before the pandemic forced an end to air travel, the task forces were designed to be virtual meetings.

“That was fortunate, but it also coincided with one of our main priorities in the U20, which was to use technology and innovation to share our experiences.”

The task forces were themed along three main lines: Working toward a circular carbon-neutral economy, the need for inclusive prosperity in cities, and the ambition to reach nature-based solutions in urban environments. 

The strategy was to localize the effort toward the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals through innovation and — especially important — to generate the financial resources to do so.

Carbon neutrality is of special interest to Saudi Arabia, where it chimes both with national energy policy and with the strategy of Riyadh, where AlGhannem was an urban planner before the U20 called him in as sherpa.

“Riyadh is planting 7.5 million trees — one per resident — to help with carbon sequestration, which is one of the elements of carbon neutrality. We are supportive of national government aims, of course, but also want to engage with private business and with citizens. The tree-planting program does that.”

He reported good progress in discussions with financial institutions backing the U20 aims, and said that projects such as tree-planting had important benefits for bigger sectors such as infrastructure investment and water projects in an arid city like Riyadh. 

“Innovative financing and investments are on every city’s top priority list. When it comes to money, we are definitely talking to the right people — the G20 leaders of the world’s biggest economies.”

So the job of sherpa, with liaison between multiple U20 participants, task forces and engagement groups, is a time-consuming and demanding one. But in the end it all boils down to the push to the summit after all that preparation is over — the final negotiations and compromises that enable all parties to agree to a communique encapsulating their positions, but which is also inclusive enough to accommodate often wide-ranging views.

It requires a large measure of empathy and diplomacy. 

“The communique for us is the final document that synthesizes everything that we put into it, and we have to have consensus. We have 42 cities, so this can be a difficult task.”

Preparation was crucial. All 42 cities were involved in the process since February, when they were presented with a skeleton of how the final communique should look, and they were kept updated throughout the process.

“Giving the cities clarity on the process makes them your partners in achieving success. That’s why I keep thanking them, because them understanding the process made the job a lot easier to get consensus among them.”

In the end, the U20 was able to claim a record level of agreement in its final communique, with 39 of the 42 cities signing up by the communique deadline.

“It’s a huge success,” AlGhannem said, adding that some cities were distracted this year by climate challenges and — above all ­— the pandemic’s impact. “They wanted to be vigilant about the rate of spread of COVID and they wanted to keep it under control, which is very understandable.”

Now that he has successfully led the U20 to the summit, AlGhannem will resume his role as an urban planner with the Royal Commission — “my dream job” — where there is a very important project to deliver. 

He has been involved in the transit section of the department for urban and strategic planning, which is responsible for the long-awaited opening of the Riyadh Metro, regarded as a crucial element of the city’s ambitious plans to double its population over the next 10 years.

“Having this public transportation will give us the opportunity to increase density around the stations, diversify land use and transform the city from being car to transit-oriented. It’s a big task.”

He will also get involved in the “troika” arrangements for the next G20, where previous G20 presidencies (Japan) work with the current one (Saudi Arabia) to assist the future host: Italy in 2021.

“We will be very supportive. We have invested a lot of time, money, sleepless nights and gallons of coffee to work on this U20, so we will not stop that. We will continue the momentum and support that.”

Topics: U20 Saudi U20 Sherpa Abdulmohsen Alghannem G20

Exclusive
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Amaala — the ‘audacious’ Red Sea Riviera project
Exclusive
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: ‘We were built for times like this’, Johnson & Johnson exec Marzena Kulis says of company’s role in fighting pandemics

Why falling joblessness may spell trouble for Trump

Updated 11 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Why falling joblessness may spell trouble for Trump

  • The US president claims the country’s economy is roaring back to life — but the figures tell a different story
Updated 11 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: The US jobless rate fell to 7.9 percent in September, from 8.4 percent in August, a big drop that in normal times would be welcome news for a president seeking reelection in just over a month.

These are not normal times. As the best-known summary statistic of the labor market, the US unemployment rate is a “a psychologically important number” for voters, said Michael Brown, principal US economist at Visa.

But President Donald Trump’s announcement on Friday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus pushes that number into the background: Voters may be “weighing news related to the virus a bit more than the economic data right now,” Brown said.

The drop in the September jobless rate, reported by the Labor Department on Friday, extends a steep downward trend from the 14.7 percent registered in April, which was the highest level since the Great Depression.

But other details in the report do not easily fit into Trump’s narrative of an economy that is roaring back to life.

Monthly job gains slowed. Overall, of the 22 million jobs lost since February, the economy has recouped about half.

“Regaining the other half is going to be a whole lot harder,” said Michael Arone, chief investment strategist at State Street Global Advisers.

Notably, about 865,000 women left the labor force last month, the data shows, about four times the number of men. Latinas accounted for more than a third of that decline, the report showed.

Those populations are key to Trump’s reelection hopes as well as those of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The mass exit of women from their jobs coincided with the start of the US school year, with many children learning online and at home.

“These numbers are really just what parents have been screaming for months, but in the form of economic data,” said Michael Madowitz, an economist at the left-leaning Center for American Progress. “I can’t imagine this is going to help win voters over.”

Friday’s report counted more than 12 million Americans among the unemployed, a demographic less likely to show up at the polls than the employed, studies have consistently shown.

But in the current context, there is a twist: voter turnout among those out of work tends to rise when unemployment overall is high.

Amber Wichowsky, a political science professor at Marquette University in Wisconsin, studied thousands of state and local elections and found that higher unemployment is associated with higher turnout, and Republican incumbents “are more likely (than Democrats) to be punished by bad unemployment numbers.”

In the Nov. 3 election, she said, it could well be different: the public health crisis could suppress voting if people are worried about casting ballots in person.

Moreover, it’s hard to find a clear pattern linking unemployment rates to turnout in presidential elections, or to the outcome.

The jobless rate was nearly as high as it is now when voters picked Jimmy Carter, a Democrat, over Republican President Gerald Ford in 1976, when Carter lost to Republican challenger Ronald Reagan in 1980, and when Democratic Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton ousted Republican President George H.W. Bush in 1992.

It was also nearly as high when Americans reelected Democratic President Barack Obama in 2012.

High-frequency data tracked by Reuters shows shifts worked at a variety of industries increased this past week and were approaching 95 percent of the levels at the start of the year. Estimates of retail traffic based on cellphone data moved above their March 1 level, before a state of emergency was declared, according to information from Safegraph.

Consumer sentiment in September jumped sharply, though a final read of the University of Michigan’s monthly survey on Friday suggested gains were driven by Democrats, with only small improvements among independents and Republicans.

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell for the week ended Sept. 26 but remained high, the government reported on Thursday, and personal income dropped in August, underscoring the importance of another government rescue package that economists say is needed to keep the recovery from flagging further.

Going into this week the number of new COVID-19 cases had risen for two weeks in a row in 27 of the 50 US states. The course of the virus, Federal Reserve officials and others have repeatedly said, is paramount for the economic outlook.

Topics: Donald Trump US unemployment US economy

Related

World
US job losses mount as Trump presses plan to reopen business
Business & Economy
US jobless claims up less than expected as labor market tightens

INTERVIEW: Sherpas do the heavy lifting at the U20
Abdul Hamid Said Al-Maliki, deputy president at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques
Why falling joblessness may spell trouble for Trump
Spain’s Unicaja, Liberbank launch ‘informal tie-up talks’
Johnson ‘optimistic’ over deal ahead of EU talks

