You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World by Fareed Zakaria

What We Are Reading Today: Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World by Fareed Zakaria

Short Url

https://arab.news/r94hd

Updated 04 October 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World by Fareed Zakaria

Updated 04 October 2020
Arab News

CNN host and  author Fareed Zakaria helps readers to understand the nature of a post-pandemic world: The political, social, technological, and economic impacts that may take years to unfold.

In the form of 10 straightforward “lessons,” covering topics from globalization and threat-preparedness to inequality and technological advancement, Zakaria creates a structure for readers to begin thinking beyond the immediate impacts of COVID-19. 

Ten Lessons for a Post-Pandemic World speaks to past, present, and future, and, while urgent and timely, is sure to become an enduring staple, said a recent review.

In the book’s strongest sections, Zakaria argues that America needs a less fragmented and gridlocked government bureaucracy to cope with health threats, and he calls for more honesty and empathy from scientists, and foresees accelerated migration of work and life onto the internet. 

He anthropomorphizes COVID-19 as “nature’s revenge” for overpopulation and human environmental encroachments, and suggests that “promoting healthier diets” will help to prevent the next pandemic. 

He is the author of several books, including The Future of Freedom, which was a New York Times bestseller and has been translated into 20 languages. 

His new book, The Post American World, was published in May 2008 and became an instant best-seller.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Outside the Box
books
What We Are Reading Today: Mad at the World by William Souder

What We Are Reading Today: Outside the Box

Updated 02 October 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Outside the Box

Updated 02 October 2020
Arab News

Author: Marc Levinson

Globalization has profoundly shaped the world we live in, yet its rise was neither inevitable nor planned. It is also one of the most contentious issues of our time. While it may have made goods less expensive, it has also sent massive flows of money across borders and shaken the global balance of power, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.
Outside the Box offers a fresh and lively history of globalization, showing how it has evolved over two centuries in response to changes in demography, technology, and consumer tastes.
Marc Levinson, the acclaimed author of The Box, tells the story of globalization through the people who eliminated barriers and pursued new ways of doing business. He shows how the nature of globalization changed dramatically in the 1980s with the creation of long-distance value chains. This new type of economic relationship shifted manufacturing to Asia, destroying millions of jobs and devastating industrial centers in North America, Europe, and Japan.

Topics: Books

Latest updates

Yemeni officials say clashes kill 23 in Hodeida, Marib
Manchester City held by Premier League newcomers Leeds 1-1
Leonardo hits back at Tuchel and says PSG have a ‘huge team’
Persepolis seal 2020 AFC Champions League final berth
Modon Oasis project in Yanbu will help to empower women, says Madinah governor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.