Honda confirms 17th US death in Takata airbag rupture

The Takata recalls cover about 100 million inflators among 19 major automakers worldwide. (AFP)
Updated 05 October 2020
Reuters

  • The defect, which leads in rare instances to airbag inflators rupturing and sending metal fragments flying, prompted the largest automotive recall in US history and is tied to 15 US deaths
WASHINGTON: Honda Motor Co. said on Saturday it has confirmed a 17th US death tied to a faulty Takata airbag inflator.

The Japanese automaker said that after a joint inspection with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), it confirmed a faulty airbag inflator was to blame for the Aug. 20 crash of a 2002 Honda Civic that led to the death of a driver in Mesa, Arizona.

The defect, which leads in rare instances to airbag inflators rupturing and sending metal fragments flying, prompted the largest automotive recall in US history and is tied to 15 US deaths in Honda vehicles and two in Ford Motor Co. vehicles since 2009. More than 290 injuries are also tied to faulty Takata inflators and at least 26 deaths worldwide.

Honda said the 2002 Civic had been under a recall since December 2011 for replacement of the driver’s frontal airbag inflator, while the passenger’s frontal airbag inflator was recalled in 2014.

Honda sent more than 15 mailed recall notices over eight years to registered owners of the vehicle before the crash and made other attempts to contact owners. The driver killed was not the registered owner and Honda said it was not certain if the driver was aware of the unrepaired recalls.

The most recent previous fatal confirmed US incident was the June 2018 death of a driver after the crash of a 2002 Honda Civic in Buckeye, Arizona.

The Takata recalls cover about 100 million inflators among 19 major automakers worldwide, including about 63 million inflators in the US.

NHTSA says the cause of inflator explosions that can emit deadly fragments is propellant breaking down after long-term exposure to high temperature fluctuations and humidity.

In August, Honda agreed to pay $85 million to settle an investigation by most US states into its use of defective Takata inflators.

Saudi non-oil private sector back to growth for first time since February

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector returned to growth in September for the first time in seven months, a survey showed on Monday, amid stronger demand after a loosening of lockdown measures imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.7 from 48.8 in August, going above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the first time since February, prior to the pandemic.

“Business activity in the Saudi Arabia non-oil private sector ticked up in September, supported by a return to sales growth as the economy started to find its footing after the COVID-19 lockdown,” said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit.

“In addition, the impact of a rise in VAT notably softened, after a sharp rise in prices and a dip in sales were seen in August. Cost inflation eased to just a marginal pace.”

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, tripled VAT in July to 15 percent to boost state coffers badly hit by low oil prices and crude production cuts, in a move that economists said will likely slow economic recovery from the coronavirus downturn.

Business conditions had deteriorated in August, partly because of the impact of VAT on consumer spending and on input costs for businesses.

In September the rise in input costs was much weaker as the tax impact eased considerably, said the survey. Job markets, however, remained subdued, with employment decreasing for the eighth consecutive month.

Saudi Arabia said last week that unemployment among Saudi citizens rose to a record-high of 15.4 percent in the second quarter, while the economy shrank by 7 percent.

The Saudi economy still has “some way to go to fully recover,” said Owen.

“Output growth remains well below normal, and jobs are still falling, albeit at a slower rate. Firms will require consistent rises in sales to support a strong end to the year.”

