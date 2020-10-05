You are here

Indian startups vow to fight Google's clout

Updated 05 October 2020
  Although Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., has worked closely with India's booming startup sector
NEW DELHI: Dozens of India’s technology startups, chafing at Google’s local dominance of key apps, are banding together to consider ways to challenge the US tech giant, including by lodging complaints with the government and courts, executives told Reuters.

Although Google, owned by Alphabet Inc., has worked closely with India’s booming startup sector and is ramping up its investments, it has recently angered many tech companies with what they say are unfair practices.

Setting the stage for a potential showdown, entrepreneurs held two video conferences this week to strategize, three executives told Reuters. “It’s definitely going to be a bitter fight,” said Dinesh Agarwal, CEO of e-commerce firm IndiaMART. “Google will lose this battle. It’s just a matter of time.”

He said executives have discussed forming a new startup association aimed chiefly at lodging protests with the Indian government and courts against the Silicon Valley company.

The uproar began last month when Google removed popular payments app Paytm from its Play Store, citing policy violations. This led to a sharp rebuke from the Indian firm’s founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, whose app returned to the Google platform a few hours later, after Paytm made certain changes.

In a video call on Tuesday, Sharma called Google the “big daddy” that controls the “oxygen supply of (app) distribution” on Android phones, according to an attendee. He urged the roughly 50 executives on the call to join hands to “stop this tsunami.”

“If we together don’t do anything, then history will not be kind to us. We have to control our digital destiny,” Sharma said.

One idea raised was to launch a local rival to Google’s app store, but Sharma said this would not be immediately effective.

Saudi non-oil private sector back to growth for first time since February

  'Business activity in the Saudi Arabia non-oil private sector ticked up in September'
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector returned to growth in September for the first time in seven months, a survey showed on Monday, amid stronger demand after a loosening of lockdown measures imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 50.7 from 48.8 in August, going above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the first time since February, prior to the pandemic.

“Business activity in the Saudi Arabia non-oil private sector ticked up in September, supported by a return to sales growth as the economy started to find its footing after the COVID-19 lockdown,” said David Owen, economist at IHS Markit.

“In addition, the impact of a rise in VAT notably softened, after a sharp rise in prices and a dip in sales were seen in August. Cost inflation eased to just a marginal pace.”

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, tripled VAT in July to 15 percent to boost state coffers badly hit by low oil prices and crude production cuts, in a move that economists said will likely slow economic recovery from the coronavirus downturn.

Business conditions had deteriorated in August, partly because of the impact of VAT on consumer spending and on input costs for businesses.

In September the rise in input costs was much weaker as the tax impact eased considerably, said the survey. Job markets, however, remained subdued, with employment decreasing for the eighth consecutive month.

Saudi Arabia said last week that unemployment among Saudi citizens rose to a record-high of 15.4 percent in the second quarter, while the economy shrank by 7 percent.

The Saudi economy still has “some way to go to fully recover,” said Owen.

“Output growth remains well below normal, and jobs are still falling, albeit at a slower rate. Firms will require consistent rises in sales to support a strong end to the year.”

