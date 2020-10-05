Trial opens for failed Daesh attack on French church

You are here

A riot police officer guards the stairs leading to the court before the trial of a 29-year-old Algerian man accused of killing a woman and trying to blow up a church near Paris, a failed 2015 attack that investigators say was orchestrated by Daesh extremists in Syria. (AP)
LYON, France: A 29-year-old Algerian man went on trial Monday in Paris accused of killing a woman and trying to blow up a church near Paris, a failed 2015 attack that investigators say was orchestrated by Daesh extremists in Syria.
Instead of bombing a Sunday Mass in the Paris suburb of Villejuif, Sidi Ahmed Ghlam shot himself in the leg and was soon arrested.
The incident came amid a series of extremist attacks in 2015-2016 that rocked France. Another Paris court is currently holding a two-month trial into the January 2015 attacks that killed 17 people at the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket.
While all the gunmen in those attacks were killed by police, Ghlam survived his attempted bombing three months later, and began a monthlong trial starting Monday on charges of murder and attempted terrorist murder.
Ghlam, who faces life in prison if convicted, denies wrongdoing.
Nine other defendants are being tried alongside him. Seven are believed to have provided logistical assistance such as weapons and protective vests.
The other two are extremists accused of guiding his attempted attack, who are believed to be in Syria and possibly dead. The third sponsor, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, was killed by police after allegedly coordinating the worst attacks on France since World War II, coordinated assaults on Nov. 13, 2015, on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, France’s national stadium and multiple cafes.
Ghlam had been on the radar of authorities in Algeria and France for his proximity to Daesh militants. Investigators say he traveled to Turkey in late 2014 and early 2015 where he met Abaaoud and the other operatives.
On April 19, 2015, fitness instructor Aurelie Chatelain was shot to death in her car, which had been set on fire, near a church in Villejuif.
Soon afterward, Ghlam called for help, claiming to have been the victim of gunfire near his home, in the 13th arrondissement or district of Paris, not far from Villejuif. Doctors notified police.
Police believe Ghlam shot Chatelain and was in fact planning to carry out an attack against the Villejuif church. According to investigators, Ghlam had to give up attacking the church after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while trying to put his weapon back in his belt.
Ghlam told investigators that he intentionally shot himself in the thigh, having second thoughts about carrying out the planned massacre.
He says Chatelain was accidentally killed by an accomplice named “Hamza.” None of the other suspects has mentioned this supposed accomplice.
Defense lawyer Jean-Hubert Portejoie told The Associated Press that Ghlam “acknowledges the preparatory phase and contacts with the Daesh group” and maintains that he was one of two attackers. Ghlam “was supposed to carry out carnage in a church, but he couldn’t do it, and preferred to shoot himself in the leg,” Portejoie said.
Many weapons were found in his car and at home, and his computers showed frequent links to Syria. Ghlam acknowledged to investigators having been in contact and guided by three Daesh operatives: Abaaoud, Abdelnasser Benyoucef and Samir Nouad.
Benyoucef is also the alleged sponsor of Amédy Coulibaly, the gunman in the January 2015 kosher supermarket attack.
Benyoucef and Nouad, a member of Algerian militant group GIA in the 1990s, are believed to have died in suicide attacks in Syria, and are being tried in absentia in the Villejuif case.

WASHINGTON: Doctors were to decide Monday whether to discharge Donald Trump from hospital but news that the president’s spokeswoman had also tested positive for Covid-19 underlined the out-of-control spread of the virus through a chaotic White House.
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced her positive result in a statement saying that she had tested negative ever since Trump’s own diagnosis last week but “I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.”
McEnany — the combative, main public interface between Trump and the media, giving daily television interviews and holding frequent briefings — said that no journalists were believed to have come into close contact with her.
The news rammed home just how infected the White House has become.
Cases now include Trump’s wife Melania, his close aide Hope Hicks, his campaign manager Bill Stepien, and more than half a dozen others from the president’s circle both inside and outside the White House.
Despite this, Trump made clear he’s itching to get out of hospital and back to the campaign trail with the clock running down on his hopes of beating Democrat Joe Biden on November 3.
The 74-year-old Republican is doing everything to try and project strength and health, despite his hospitalization Friday at the Walter Reed military hospital just outside Washington.
Early Monday, a stream of election slogans, all in capital letters, filled his Twitter feed. Late Sunday, he drew criticism from independent medical experts by making a brief sortie in an armored SUV to drive past a crowd of supporters gathered nearby.
The White House published photos over the weekend of Trump working in his hospital suite and he tweeted two videos in which he talks about his recovery.
Doctors treating the president and aides say he is in good spirits and eager to return to the White House, where a large medical team is permanently on hand.
Chief of staff Mark Meadows said this could happen Monday.
“We are still optimistic that based on his unbelievable progress and — and how strong he has been in terms of his fight against this Covid-19 disease, that he will be released,” Meadows told Fox News.
“But that decision won’t be made until later today.”
The rosy image built up by Trump is running up against snippets of more alarming information given by doctors, including that he is being given the steroid dexamethasone and two experimental drugs — a cocktail more usually associated with serious Covid-19 cases.
White House doctor Sean Conley also said in a Sunday briefing that Trump had indeed been given extra oxygen after a “rapid progression” of his illness and falling oxygen levels on Friday. He said he had initially held back this crucial information to reflect the “upbeat attitude.”
Beset by revelations that he avoids paying almost any income tax and a slew of other scandals, Trump was already behind Biden when he fell ill.
But the biggest liability in his scramble for a second term was always his handling of the coronavirus pandemic which has so far killed more than 209,000 Americans this year.
For months, Trump has given the appearance of trying to wish away the catastrophe and get back to his reelection narrative of a strong economy.
Now, Trump’s transformation into a patient threatens to supercharge his opponents’ own narrative that his recklessness in refusing to wear masks and frequent downplaying of the public danger is what pushed the country over the edge.
Facing these extraordinary challenges, Trump looks poised to try and claim that in getting quickly out of hospital he has personally vanquished the virus — and will go on to do the same for the rest of the country.
Trump is “battling as tough as only President Trump can,” campaign spokeswoman Erin Perrine said on Fox News.
An unofficial White House themed gift shop announced Monday it will sell a commemorative coin titled “President Donald J. Trump Defeats COVID” for $100.
For all of Trump’s determination to reassert himself, he has already lost several precious days of a campaign that revolves heavily around his large-scale rallies and image of personal strength.
On the day he announced his positive test he had been due to hold a rally in Florida. The next day he was to have flown to another important battleground, Wisconsin, ignoring the fact he was to gather crowds in one of the worst coronavirus hotspots in the country.
Biden meanwhile has maintained his slow-but-steady campaign which has always emphasized health precautions — a pared-back style that Trump calls weakness and mocked as recently as last week.
The upheaval has led to unusual interest in this Wednesday’s televised debate between the vice presidential candidates — Republican Mike Pence and Biden’s pick, Kamala Harris.
With the current president sick and Biden turning 78 next month, Pence and Harris find themselves potentially closer to the hot seat than many others in their position over the years.
The biggest factor now in the tense coming few weeks will remain Trump’s health, including whether he will be able to take part in the next presidential debate with Biden scheduled for October 15.

