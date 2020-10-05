NGOs urge Rome to stop blocking migrant-rescue ships

You are here

Spanish migrant rescue ship Open Arms approaches Lampedusa island, Italy, Aug 19, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 05 October 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Sea-Watch said so far this year, 379 people trying to reach Europe from Libya via the Mediterranean have died or gone missing, 111 of them in August alone
  • In this situation, the NGOs said, the “absurd attempt” by Italy’s government to block all civilian rescue ships appears “even more serious”
ROME: Four European NGOs have urged Italy’s government to stop blocking their rescue ships in the Mediterranean.

In a joint statement, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Sea-Watch, Open Arms and Mediterranea also urged the government to reactivate an EU-wide mechanism to protect life at sea along the central Mediterranean migration route.

The Mediterranean continues to be “one of the largest cemeteries in the world,” the NGOs said, adding that despite expressions of concern by the Italian and European governments about the loss of life, the presence of Italian and European military ships off Libya’s coast is not helping to reduce the number of deaths at sea.

“Embarrassing” attempts have been made — contrary to the views of the UN and evidence collected by human rights groups such as Amnesty International — to pass off the Libyan Coast Guard as a legitimate authority able to rescue migrants, the NGOs said.

“As we all know, the Libyan Coast Guard instead captures and forcibly returns all those attempting to flee slavery, torture, violence and exploitation back to Libyan detention centers,” the statement said.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, in the first eight months of this year 19,334 people reached Italy via the Mediterranean, an increase of 287 percent compared to the same period in 2019, when 5,000 people had arrived through the same route.

Most of the migrants left from Tunisia, but many also from Libya. Sea-Watch said so far this year, 379 people trying to reach Europe from Libya via the Mediterranean have died or gone missing, 111 of them in August alone.

In this situation, the NGOs said, the “absurd attempt” by Italy’s government to block all civilian rescue ships appears “even more serious.”

They urged the government to abide by its obligations under international conventions to which Italy is a signatory and to not abandon people at sea. “Technical and bureaucratic excuses were being used to do this in the past months,” they said.

The NGOs have requested a formal meeting with the government and urged its formal recognition of the value and obligation to conduct rescues of migrants at sea, an end to the blocking of ships and aircraft of EU civil society organizations, immediate assistance and assigning of a safe port within 24 hours for all vessels operating at sea, and clear health measures that are the same for all.

Topics: Italy Mediterranean migrants

US court orders Iran to pay $1.4 bln in damages to missing former FBI agent’s family

Updated 06 October 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US court has ordered the government of Iran to pay more than $1.4 billion in punitive and compensatory damages to the family of a former FBI agent who disappeared during a visit to an Iranian island in March 2007.
In a decision issued late last week, US District Judge Timothy Kelly said that he adopted a special expert’s recommendation that Robert Levinson’s family be awarded $107 million in compensatory damages. The judge awarded punitive damages of $1.3 billion.
In a statement, Levinson’s family welcomed the judge’s ruling.
“This judgment is the first step in the pursuit of justice for Robert Levinson, an American patriot who was kidnapped and subjected to unimaginable suffering for more than 13 years,” Levinson’s family said.
“Until now, Iran has faced no consequences for its actions. Judge Kelly’s decision won’t bring Bob home, but we hope that it will serve as a warning against further hostage taking by Iran,” the family said, adding: “We intend to find any and every avenue, and pursue all options, to seek justice for Robert Levinson.”
A spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this year, Levinson’s family said they believed he died in Iranian custody, based on information from US officials. Iran denied that and said the former FBI agent had left the country “years ago.”
Levinson disappeared after flying from Dubai to Iran-controlled Kish Island in the Gulf in March 2007. There he met with Daoud Salahuddin, an American Islamic militant who fled to Iran while facing charges in the murder of an Iranian embassy official based in Washington.
Months after he disappeared, US government sources acknowledged that before his trip, Levinson had maintained an unorthodox contractual relationship with the analytical branch of the Central Intelligence Agency.
A handful of CIA officials were forced out of the agency and several more were disciplined after an internal investigation.

Topics: US court FBI Iran

