You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s foreign debt is declining for the first time in 4 years

Egypt’s foreign debt is declining for the first time in 4 years

The total external debt registered an increase of 9.9 percent during the first quarter of 2019, compared to the previous quarter. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ykfzj

Updated 05 October 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt’s foreign debt is declining for the first time in 4 years

Updated 05 October 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: According to a official report from the Cabinet of Egypt, the country’s foreign debt has declined for the first time in more than four years.

The report revealed that Egypt’s external debt decreased in the first quarter of 2020 by 1.2 percent, compared to the previous quarter.

The total external debt registered an increase of 9.9 percent during the first quarter of 2019, compared to the previous quarter.

“It also recorded 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the previous quarter; 9.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the previous quarter; and 11.8 percent in the first quarter of 2016, compared to the previous quarter,” the report said.

The report showed that the ratio of short-term debt to total external debt decreased, reaching 9.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 11.7, 13, 17.1 and 12.8 percent in the first quarters of 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016 respectively.

It also showed a decrease in the ratio of short-term debt to net international reserves, which reached 25.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 28.1, 27, 44.2 and 41.3 percent in the first quarters of 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016 respectively.

The report attributed the improvement in the performance of the external debt in Egypt to the success of the economic reform program, represented by a 10.7 percent decline in the dollar exchange rate against the Egyptian pound to reach 15.8 pounds at the end of September 2020, compared to 17.7 pounds at the end of September 2017. Also contributing to the success was an increase in foreign exchange reserves by 6.4 percent, reaching $38.4 billion in August 2020, compared to $36.1 billion in August 2017.

Another factor related to the improvement was the increase in tourism revenues, which rose by 76.9 percent to reach $2.3 billion during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.3 billion during the same quarter of 2017.

The increase in remittances from Egyptians working abroad, which rose by 36.2 percent to reach $7.9 billion during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $5.8 billion during the same quarter of 2017, likewise contributed positively.

This is in addition to an increase in merchandise exports by 21.8 percent, reaching $6.7 billion during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $5.5 billion during the same quarter of 2017.

Suez Canal revenues increased by 16.7 percent to reach $1.4 billion during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.2 billion during the same quarter of 2017.
 

Topics: Egypt

Related

Special
Middle-East
Egypt’s population increases by 1 million in 8 months to reach 101 million
Special
Middle-East
Egypt extends measures to boost country’s struggling tourism sector

Bluefin tuna in focus as Japan seeks boost to catch limits

Updated 06 October 2020
AP

Bluefin tuna in focus as Japan seeks boost to catch limits

  • Slight improvement in the spawning population for the fish has raised confidence that it can recover from decades of overfishing
Updated 06 October 2020
AP

MITO, Japan: Countries involved in managing bluefin tuna fisheries are set to face-off over a Japanese proposal to raise its catch quotas for the fish, highly prized for sushi and sashimi.
At an online meeting that began Tuesday, Japan is seeking to raise its catch limits for both smaller and larger bluefin tuna by 20 percent.
A slight improvement in the spawning population for the fish has raised confidence that it can recover from decades of overfishing. But conservation experts worry that the capture of small fish used for farming bluefin tuna is may be putting the recovery of the species in peril.
The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission includes more than two dozen countries that collaborate to manage fisheries on the high seas and curb illegal and unauthorized fishing and other activities that endanger highly migratory species such as the Pacific bluefin.
Countries participating in management of the Pacific bluefin committed in 2017 to reducing their catches to help return the species to 20 percent of its historic size by 2034.
Japan plays a critical role in the survival of the species not just because of its huge appetite for the fish. The Pacific bluefin spawns almost entirely in seas near Japan and Korea. Japanese fishermen also capture small tuna to be farmed to maturity, although the number of traditional artisanal fishermen has fallen in recent years as younger Japanese choose not to engage in such dangerous and difficult work.
The latest data show the spawning stock biomass of the Pacific bluefin, an indicator of the fish’s ability to reproduce at a sustainable level, rising to about 28,000 metric tons in 2018 from 10,837 metric tons in 2010.
That is still less than half the estimate for 1995 of a spawning stock biomass of 62,784 metric tons. It puts the species at about 4.5 percent of the baseline level it would be at if there were no fishing at all, up from 4 percent several years ago.
Demand for bluefin tuna is such that any progress draws pressure for bigger catches. Last week, the Marine Stewardship Council granted certification for a Japanese fishery’s Atlantic bluefin, over conservationists’ objections that such a move might hinder its long-term recovery.
In 2019, Japan reported a catch of 3,757 tons of smaller tuna and 5,132 of larger tuna, according to documents prepared for the online meeting. To comply with its limits, it transferred 250 tons of its catch quota for smaller Pacific bluefin to its limit for the larger ones.
The Japanese proposal to raise catch quotas would enable it to catch 801 more tons of smaller fish, under 30 kilograms, and 976 more tons of larger ones.
A similar proposal was rejected by the committee last year.
A key issue is the unpredictability of each year’s rate of “recruitment,” or reproduction for the bluefin, the Pew Charitable Trust said in a release urging participants in the meeting to again turn down the plan.
The 2017 recovery plan was “only the bare minimum required to help this species,” said Grantly Galland, a officer with The Pew Charitable Trusts’ international fisheries team.
“Clearly, increasing the catch limit now would undo the small gains that have been made and delay or derail any chance of Pacific bluefin’s recovery,” Galland said.

Topics: Japan

Related

photos
Offbeat
Tuna sells for $1.8 million in first Tokyo auction of 2020, second highest ever
Offbeat
Record $3.1 million paid in New Year’s tuna auction at Japan’s new market

Latest updates

Lebanese designer Krikor Jabotian talks classic glamour
Yemeni patients return to their country after receiving medical care in Jordan
Amid rising infections, Israeli ultra-Orthodox defy lockdown
Egypt records 300,000 tourist arrivals in 3 months amid the pandemic
Pompeo slams China’s ‘malign activity’ as he meets Asian allies

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.