Global business leaders align on policy actions

Updated 06 October 2020
  Policy recommendations were developed with themes that drive sustainable and equitable growth
RIYADH: B20 Saudi Arabia, the official voice of the global business community to the G20, submitted its 25 policy recommendations to the G20 leaders calling for bold and collaborative action to put growth on a resilient and sustainable path that benefits everyone. In its report, called Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All, the recommendations outline an action plan to reinvigorate the global economy by focusing on key areas including digitalization, free and fair trade, sustainable finance and infrastructure, mainstreaming women in business, integrity and compliance, and climate change and sustainability.

The recommendations stressed on the need to focus on key areas including digitalization, free and fair trade, sustainable finance and infrastructure, mainstreaming women in business, integrity and compliance, and climate change and sustainability.

Over the past year, the B20 engaged with more than 650 business leaders across the G20 and beyond through its six task forces and the Women in Business Action Council to ensure an inclusive and action-oriented process. Policy recommendations were developed with themes that drive sustainable and equitable growth. They align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, empower women across all sectors, and ensure a favorable environment for small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs to thrive.
“The opportunity is to ‘build back better,’ with real urgency required from policymakers and business leaders,” said Yousef Al-Benyan, chair of B20 Saudi Arabia. “I urgently call on the G20 leaders to adopt these policy recommendations in order to prevent the pandemic from causing further damage, while setting the foundation for a more equitable world.”

 

JEDDAH: The transformation of a Saudi port into a global mega hub would be a major driver toward supporting the industrial growth plans of Vision 2030, business chiefs have said.

Saudi Global Ports Co. (SGP) on Oct. 1 took over management control of both container terminals at King Abdul Aziz Port Dammam (KAPD), making it the dock’s sole cargo facility operator.
The successful handover of the first terminal from Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) to SGP was achieved following the signing on April 13 of a 30-year build, operate, and transfer (BOT) agreement between the two bodies.
The Saudi transport minister and Mawani chairman, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, said the backing of the Kingdom’s leadership for the transport and logistics sector had enabled the implementation of important initiatives and investments to strengthen the country’s seaports.
And he congratulated Mawani and SGP on reaching a key milestone toward achieving the Vision 2030 goal of using Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographic location to its logistical competitive advantage in helping to diversify the economy.
Abdullah Zamil, chairman of SGP, said: “I would like to express my gratitude to the management and working teams from Mawani and SGP for their close partnership. The smooth transition within a short timeline under the (COVID-19) pandemic situation is phenomenal.
“The positive relationship will be the catalyst to accelerate the developments to elevate the seaport and logistics capabilities of Dammam to support the industrial growth initiatives under Saudi Vision 2030.”
Since the signing of the BOT agreement, Mawani and SGP have worked closely on various activities including manpower retention, transfer of assets, engagement of the port community, and collaboration with stakeholders.
In addition to the transfer of equipment from Mawani, SGP has advanced the purchase and commissioning of more than 200 new items of handling equipment for both terminals.
Mawani’s president, Saad bin Abdul Aziz Al-Khalb, said: “I am confident that SGP will continue to raise the performance and customer service levels across both terminals through its strong business practices.

• The successful handover of the first terminal from Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) to SGP was achieved following the signing on April 13 of a 30-year build, operate, and transfer (BOT) agreement between the two bodies.

• When the planned expansion works are completed, KAPD’s annual container-handling capabilities will increase to an estimated 7.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (a measure of cargo capacity).

“SGP invests and develops key infrastructure, focusing on environmentally friendly and technologically sophisticated systems to develop a modern Saudi workforce.”
SGP’s development and modernization plans will integrate both container terminals into a mega container hub, capable of competing globally and well-positioned for the future.
When the planned expansion works are completed, KAPD’s annual container-handling capabilities will increase to an estimated 7.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (a measure of cargo capacity).
SGP’s estimated total investment of more than SR7 billion ($1.87 billion) is expected to be the largest seaport spend by a single operator under a public private partnership in the Kingdom.
Wan Chee Foong, port operator PSA International’s regional CEO for the Middle East and South Asia, said: “As both a shareholder and technical partner, PSA is committed to providing its expertise and leveraging its resources toward the transformation of King Abdul Aziz Port into a global mega hub, with modern and robust infrastructure, and through the cultivation of a strong Saudi workforce.”

