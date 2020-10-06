Skechers donates school kits worth SR823,000

Global lifestyle and footwear brand Skechers donated school kits worth more than SR823,000 ($219,400) to needy children and local schools in the Kingdom. The initiative is aimed at helping out families facing financial hardships, especially due to the ongoing pandemic.
“This year, we’re happy to share that we provided over 17,000 children and teens in Saudi Arabia with school kits worth SR823,000. For this initiative, we partnered with organizations such as King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Sanad Children’s Cancer Support Association and Ensan Charity Committee for Orphans Care,” a statement said.
Reem Saleh Al-Hujailan, general director of Sanad, thanked and expressed appreciation for Skechers. She said the company donated 1,275 school kits, which will support the association’s students affected with cancer.
“The continued support and generous donations from the private sector has played a significant role in advancing and developing our programs and services that support children with cancer,” said Al-Hujailan.
Tariq Aleshaiwy, director of marketing and partnerships at Ensan, thanked Skechers for supporting Ensan through fundraising activities and in-kind donations. “We look forward to our collaboration with Skechers in ensuring better education for the underprivileged children,” he added.
Each school kit includes a backpack, lunchbox and a pencil case. Children and teens loved their new school supplies and backpacks that arrived just in time for the start of school.
