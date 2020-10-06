You are here

With GCC projects worth $2.7bn, SP International eyes regional expansion

Mohan Dass Saini, CEO and Managing Director of SP International.
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a business conglomerate with interests in construction, real estate, energy, engineered goods, shipping and biotechnology, is fast expanding its operations in the Gulf region, including in Saudi Arabia. Shapoorji Pallonji International (SP International), the international construction arm of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (SPCPL), has cumulative project orders worth $2.7 billion in the GCC countries alone.
Mohan Dass Saini, CEO and managing director of SP International, said SPCPL’s total order backlog globally stands at $15 billion as of September 2020.
Saini said SP International is working closely with the Kingdom within the framework of the policies and goals set by the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030. “I am sure the goals are all achievable as I see a lot of social and economic reforms undertaken by the Saudi leadership,” he said.
“Today, Saudi Arabia has tremendous potential to attract the best resources, the best global companies and also a sizable investment,” added Saini, referring to megaprojects, such as NEOM, Amaala, the Red Sea Project, and several Aramco projects, all of which are at different stages of execution.
SP International’s major Saudi projects currently under execution include: Nine towers in King Abdullah Financial District, SABIC’s global headquarters and mosque in Jubail, a satellite township for the Ministry of Interior at Salwa in the Eastern Province, Al-Obeikan Hilton Tower Hotel in Riyadh and infrastructure development for the Mayasem project in Jeddah.
Saini said the company is also credited with completing several prestigious projects in Saudi Arabia, which include: Saudi Electricity Company headquarters, Al-Khorayef Center in Alkhobar, Marriott Hotel in Riyadh, Edafah Executive Tower in Riyadh, Al-Reziza Tower in Alkhobar, AKH Tower in Alkhobar, and Commanders College in Riyadh.
The company fully supports the Kingdom’s Saudization initiative by training and hiring Saudi nationals.
“We have around 4,000 employees, including several Saudi workers, currently deployed on different projects in the Kingdom,” Saini said.
He said SP International has long-term development plans to support the region in its vision of becoming a global investment destination, which include new projects in countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Some of their projects in the region include: Al-Maktoom Hospital Site Redevelopment in Dubai, construction of 404 precast villas at Mudon Development Phase II in Dubai, residential plots at Quoz IV Phase II in Dubai, and main works contracts for Bloom Central Abu Dhabi and Green Community West Extension in Dubai.
 

The 8th edition of Middle East and North Africa Information Security Conference (MENAISC 2020) was virtually inaugurated on Monday, under the theme “Evolving from Cyber Resistance to Resilience, in the Age of Smart Cities, Digital Economy and IoT.” The two-day conference, from Oct. 5-6, includes the participation of seven countries, namely: Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt and Jordan.
The theme of the conference is in line with the digital transformation goals of governments in the region; the objective of achieving a more digitized government makes their exposure to cyberthreats more likely than ever before.
Samir Omar, CEO of VirtuPort and a cybersecurity expert, highlighted the participation of a large number of regional and international experts in cybersecurity, in addition to the diversity of sectors joining the first virtual conference of its kind in the region. These sectors include: Defense, finance and banking, insurance, information technology, energy, health, retail, education, and building and construction.
Omar said: “All topics presented by the experts are aimed at enhancing the cyber resilience of various governmental and private sectors as well as the nongovernmental sector to effectively respond and recover from a business disruption due to cyberattacks. Being resilient is critical for rapid recovery from attacks. Furthermore, a proactive analysis of environmental vulnerabilities contributes to the reduction of physical and moral damage.”
MENAISC 2020 is being held under the national sponsorship of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP). Professor Muhammad Ali Al-Ghamdi, cybersecurity track manager, SAFCSP, spoke on the topic of penetration testing for the next generation, while Basma Ahmedoush participated in a panel discussion titled “Women in Cyber — Nationalizing our Most Precious Resources,” focusing on the pioneering role of Saudi women in the field of cybersecurity.

During a session titled “Building the Cyber Resilient Smart City,” Trend Micro, a diamond sponsor of MENAISC 2020, presented its vision for the use of 5G networks in smart cities that will change the concept of communications. The company’s presentation focused on developing a proactive approach through exposure to security risks related to penetration of digital privacy of the public and private information infrastructure.
In its session titled “The New Security Playbook: Taming the Unmanaged and IoT Device Tsunami,” CyberKnight, the event’s official distribution partner, predicted that by 2021, up to 90 percent of devices used by businesses in all industries will be unmanaged and unprotected. These new smart devices, which go beyond traditional laptops, desktops and mobile phones, run operations, manage building automation systems, drive manufacturing lines, and track and deliver health care to patients, and are being deployed at an accelerated rate.
Citrix, a platinum sponsor, in a session titled “Zero-Trust, the Cornerstone of Future Cyber Resilience,” stated that data breaches are a hot topic at the corporate level, which puts cybersecurity teams at the forefront of countering these attacks through planned cyber resilience.
VMware Carbon Black, a platinum sponsor, described data theft and Trojan horse malware as constant and looming cyberthreats, stating that the methods of destructive attacks have evolved and their impact on companies has intensified. The company said that cyberattacks of today did more harm than before as they are accompanied by direct extortion and the sale of entry data.
 

