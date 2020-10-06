With GCC projects worth $2.7bn, SP International eyes regional expansion

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a business conglomerate with interests in construction, real estate, energy, engineered goods, shipping and biotechnology, is fast expanding its operations in the Gulf region, including in Saudi Arabia. Shapoorji Pallonji International (SP International), the international construction arm of Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited (SPCPL), has cumulative project orders worth $2.7 billion in the GCC countries alone.
Mohan Dass Saini, CEO and managing director of SP International, said SPCPL’s total order backlog globally stands at $15 billion as of September 2020.
Saini said SP International is working closely with the Kingdom within the framework of the policies and goals set by the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030. “I am sure the goals are all achievable as I see a lot of social and economic reforms undertaken by the Saudi leadership,” he said.
“Today, Saudi Arabia has tremendous potential to attract the best resources, the best global companies and also a sizable investment,” added Saini, referring to megaprojects, such as NEOM, Amaala, the Red Sea Project, and several Aramco projects, all of which are at different stages of execution.
SP International’s major Saudi projects currently under execution include: Nine towers in King Abdullah Financial District, SABIC’s global headquarters and mosque in Jubail, a satellite township for the Ministry of Interior at Salwa in the Eastern Province, Al-Obeikan Hilton Tower Hotel in Riyadh and infrastructure development for the Mayasem project in Jeddah.
Saini said the company is also credited with completing several prestigious projects in Saudi Arabia, which include: Saudi Electricity Company headquarters, Al-Khorayef Center in Alkhobar, Marriott Hotel in Riyadh, Edafah Executive Tower in Riyadh, Al-Reziza Tower in Alkhobar, AKH Tower in Alkhobar, and Commanders College in Riyadh.
The company fully supports the Kingdom’s Saudization initiative by training and hiring Saudi nationals.
“We have around 4,000 employees, including several Saudi workers, currently deployed on different projects in the Kingdom,” Saini said.
He said SP International has long-term development plans to support the region in its vision of becoming a global investment destination, which include new projects in countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Some of their projects in the region include: Al-Maktoom Hospital Site Redevelopment in Dubai, construction of 404 precast villas at Mudon Development Phase II in Dubai, residential plots at Quoz IV Phase II in Dubai, and main works contracts for Bloom Central Abu Dhabi and Green Community West Extension in Dubai.
