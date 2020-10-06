You are here

Trump health keeps dollar in tight range

The US president said on Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19, triggering investor flight to safer assets. (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 October 2020
Reuters

  • Financial markets wait for news about US president’s health updates and developments in fiscal aid talks
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The dollar index slipped on Monday and riskier currencies gained, as financial markets waited for news about US President Donald Trump’s health and developments in fiscal aid talks in Washington.

Trump said on Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19, triggering investor flight to safer assets and a stock market sell-off, as the news added an extra layer of uncertainty to the Nov. 3 presidential elections.
The Australian dollar — a liquid proxy for risk — was up and the safe Japanese yen was down, suggesting an improvement in risk appetite, but the moves in the dollar were less clear-cut because there is no consensus on how the US election’s outcome would affect the dollar.
“The jury is out. There isn’t a clear consensus on how the dollar should trade on this degree of political uncertainty in the US,” said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank.Financial markets wait for news about US president’s health updates and developments in fiscal aid talks
The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies, and was down 0.2 percent.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent against the yen to 105.66. Dollar-yen saw its sharpest fall in more than a month on Friday .
“FX traders cannot agree on how to interpret the recent news flow,” Ulrich Leuchtmann, Commerzbank’s head of FX and commodity strategy, said.
“The biggest issue for the FX market is: It is uncertain
whether this has made the biggest risk of the US elections — a long political and legal battle about the result — any more or less likely,” he said.
“A battle of this nature is only likely if the contender Joe Biden wins,” he added. “That might have become more likely.”
Trump’s illness has not led to an outpouring of support for him beyond his core group of followers, as a majority of Americans think he could have avoided the infection if he had taken the virus more seriously, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed. Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note to clients they were holding off on recommending more dollar short positions, as they wait for more information about how Trump’s health will affect the election.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Australian dollar — a liquid proxy for risk — was up and the safe Japanese yen was down, suggesting an improvement in risk appetite.

• Goldman Sachs advised clients to buy sterling, as it says that a ‘thin’ trade deal is likely to be struck between Britain and the European Union by early November.

Investors are waiting for developments in talks in Washington about a coronavirus relief package after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday reported progress in the discussions.
Rabobank’s Foley said that if progress is made on the coronavirus relief funds then that would provide a more clear-cut boost to markets’ risk appetite.
The Australian dollar was up 0.3 percent at 0.71815, while the New Zealand dollar was flat on the day at 0.6647.
The Reserve Bank of Australia’s policy meeting and the Australian budget announcement are on Tuesday.
Coronavirus restrictions in Auckland will be lifted this week, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.1755.
The safe haven Swiss franc rose to a 13-day high versus the dollar, lifted by Japanese tech firm NEC saying it will buy Swiss financial software company Avaloq Group AG. Euro-Swiss was down 0.1 percent at 1.0773. The pound was a touch below $1.30, down 0.1 percent on the day.
Goldman Sachs is advising clients to buy sterling, as it says that a “thin” trade deal is likely to be struck between Britain and the European Union by early November.

Topics: Trump

Bluefin tuna in focus as Japan seeks boost to catch limits

AP

  • Slight improvement in the spawning population for the fish has raised confidence that it can recover from decades of overfishing
AP

MITO, Japan: Countries involved in managing bluefin tuna fisheries are set to face-off over a Japanese proposal to raise its catch quotas for the fish, highly prized for sushi and sashimi.
At an online meeting that began Tuesday, Japan is seeking to raise its catch limits for both smaller and larger bluefin tuna by 20 percent.
A slight improvement in the spawning population for the fish has raised confidence that it can recover from decades of overfishing. But conservation experts worry that the capture of small fish used for farming bluefin tuna is may be putting the recovery of the species in peril.
The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission includes more than two dozen countries that collaborate to manage fisheries on the high seas and curb illegal and unauthorized fishing and other activities that endanger highly migratory species such as the Pacific bluefin.
Countries participating in management of the Pacific bluefin committed in 2017 to reducing their catches to help return the species to 20 percent of its historic size by 2034.
Japan plays a critical role in the survival of the species not just because of its huge appetite for the fish. The Pacific bluefin spawns almost entirely in seas near Japan and Korea. Japanese fishermen also capture small tuna to be farmed to maturity, although the number of traditional artisanal fishermen has fallen in recent years as younger Japanese choose not to engage in such dangerous and difficult work.
The latest data show the spawning stock biomass of the Pacific bluefin, an indicator of the fish’s ability to reproduce at a sustainable level, rising to about 28,000 metric tons in 2018 from 10,837 metric tons in 2010.
That is still less than half the estimate for 1995 of a spawning stock biomass of 62,784 metric tons. It puts the species at about 4.5 percent of the baseline level it would be at if there were no fishing at all, up from 4 percent several years ago.
Demand for bluefin tuna is such that any progress draws pressure for bigger catches. Last week, the Marine Stewardship Council granted certification for a Japanese fishery’s Atlantic bluefin, over conservationists’ objections that such a move might hinder its long-term recovery.
In 2019, Japan reported a catch of 3,757 tons of smaller tuna and 5,132 of larger tuna, according to documents prepared for the online meeting. To comply with its limits, it transferred 250 tons of its catch quota for smaller Pacific bluefin to its limit for the larger ones.
The Japanese proposal to raise catch quotas would enable it to catch 801 more tons of smaller fish, under 30 kilograms, and 976 more tons of larger ones.
A similar proposal was rejected by the committee last year.
A key issue is the unpredictability of each year’s rate of “recruitment,” or reproduction for the bluefin, the Pew Charitable Trust said in a release urging participants in the meeting to again turn down the plan.
The 2017 recovery plan was “only the bare minimum required to help this species,” said Grantly Galland, a officer with The Pew Charitable Trusts’ international fisheries team.
“Clearly, increasing the catch limit now would undo the small gains that have been made and delay or derail any chance of Pacific bluefin’s recovery,” Galland said.

Topics: Japan

