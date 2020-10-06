You are here

  • Home
  • Nearly two decades after US invasion, Afghans fear Taliban return

Nearly two decades after US invasion, Afghans fear Taliban return

The Taliban are pushing for a return to power since the collapse of their brutal Islamist regime 19 years ago. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2vyvm

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Nearly two decades after US invasion, Afghans fear Taliban return

  • Taliban are pushing for a return to power since the collapse of their brutal Islamist regime
  • ‘People are happier with whatever we have right now, compared to the darkest era of the Taliban’
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Almost two decades after the United States launched air strikes against Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban regime and started what would become America’s longest-ever war, the hardline group are in a stronger position than ever.
The invasion that followed those October 7, 2001 strikes quickly toppled the militants, who had harbored Al-Qaeda, the group behind the September 11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in America just weeks earlier.
Now, 19 years since the collapse of their brutal Islamist regime, the Taliban are pushing for a return to power, having signed a landmark troop withdrawal deal with Washington in February and currently holding peace talks with the Afghan government.
Fearful that the Taliban have changed little since the darkest days of their regime – when they killed women accused of adultery, attacked minority religious groups and barred girls from going to school – many Afghans worry about a new era of Taliban influence.
“I remember the Taliban regime like a nightmare. We are scared for our future and my daughter’s future,” said Kabul resident Katayoun Ahmadi, a 26-year-old mother.
She recalled seeing severed hands and fingers on Kabul’s streets following amputations for petty crimes under the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Sharia law.
The 2001 invasion heralded some enduring improvements for young Afghans – particularly girls – and ushered in a constitution guaranteeing certain freedoms including the right to an education.
But so far in peace talks in Doha, which started last month, the Taliban have said little about issues such as women’s rights or freedom of expression.
Ahmadi’s husband Farzad Farnood, 35, a researcher for the Afghanistan Institute for Strategic Studies, said a rise in Taliban violence since a deal was signed between the hardline group and Washington shows the militants have not changed.
“Is this creating hope for Afghans? No, it is not,” he said.
As a teenager, he witnessed the Taliban stoning a woman to death and public executions and floggings in Kabul’s football stadium. His family had to hide their black-and-white television’s antenna in a tree when the Taliban banned music and entertainment.
“All the achievements we have made in the last 18 years did not exist in the Taliban era,” he said.
In a statement released Tuesday, the Taliban claimed the US “arrogantly rejected” their appeals for diplomacy in 2001, instead launching a “brutal invasion.”
“America, its allies and coalitions would have... been spared from infamy and war crimes along with great human and material losses,” they said, adding they welcomed an opportunity to usher in a “sovereign Islamic government.”
Zia-ul-Rahman, a former insurgent who battled foreign troops and Afghan government forces for four years, said the Taliban were pushing for “the establishment of an Islamic system,” even though the country’s constitution already gives primacy to the religion.
“We have no problem with girls getting an education or women working, but they have to wear a hijab,” he added.
US involvement in Afghanistan has proven painfully difficult for the superpower, draining more than $1 trillion from its coffers and resulting in about 2,400 troop deaths in a war the Pentagon has characterized as a stalemate.
In Doha, the Taliban and the Afghan government are struggling to agree common language on a range of issues before they can even establish an agenda, in talks that could continue for years.
Some US lawmakers have said they would oppose any deal that fails to protect women and minorities, but President Donald Trump’s administration has stressed it wants little to do with the outcome which he said will be “Afghan-owned.”
Jawed Rahmani, a 38-year-old security worker in Kabul, said US disengagement would inevitably lead to a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
“These are not peace talks but a deal to hand over the next government to the Taliban,” he said.
“People are happier with whatever we have right now, compared to the darkest era of the Taliban.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Exclusive
World
Pakistan 'promised to bring Taliban around to cease-fire'
World
65 Taliban insurgents killed in eastern Afghanistan

Philippine president Duterte suspected extrajudicial killings in drug crackdown

Updated 42 sec ago
AP

Philippine president Duterte suspected extrajudicial killings in drug crackdown

  • More than 5,800 suspects have been killed and 256,000 arrested since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in mid-2016
Updated 42 sec ago
AP

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said that like his fierce critics, he has also suspected that extrajudicial killings may have happened under his drug crackdown that has killed thousands of people.
He said in televised remarks Monday night he had once inquired into the brutal deaths and was told some drug dealers may have been killed due to rivalry among syndicates or for stealing drug money.
More than 5,800 suspects have been killed and 256,000 arrested since Duterte took office in mid-2016. Human rights groups have alleged many of the killings were rub-outs, but Duterte and the police said that most were suspects who were gunned down when they fought back.
Western governments have called for an independent investigation into the killings, which have continued even during the coronavirus pandemic, but Duterte has dismissed such calls as meddling into his country’s affairs.
“This extrajudicial killing, they have been harping for many years. Truthfully, I also suspect, and there was a time when I conducted a discreet hearing,” the brash-talking Duterte said.
“What reached me is that, sometimes, there is a rivalry of the turf,” he said, adding that other drug dealers may have been killed by gangsters for running away with the drugs and the money.
“I know that, whether I like it or not, there is a war going on. I cannot stop the killings, the killing of criminals and the killing of my soldiers and policemen,” he said.
An International Criminal Court prosecutor has been examining complaints of crimes against humanity over the drug killings under Duterte but has not declared whether there is adequate evidence to start a formal inquiry.
Duterte also Tuesday ordered authorities to destroy large volumes of seized drugs in one week, citing past instances when seized drugs were resold by rogue officers. Only a small part of the confiscated drugs should be stored as evidence in ongoing drug trafficking cases, Duterte said, and expressed hope the courts would allow the move. He said he plans to inspect seized drugs stored in warehouses.
“Why do we have to put on our shoulder the burden of keeping a contraband or merchandise that can be stolen and used, and recycled? Duterte asked. “Because of the huge amount of shabu that we cannot guard every day, even one spoonful of it that gets lost, the government will get the blame.”
Shabu is the local name for methamphetamine, a prohibited stimulant widely trafficked in the Philippines. Since his crackdown started in 2016, more than 7,000 kilograms of methamphetamine, with a street value of $1 billion, have been seized, along with smaller quantities of cocaine, marijuana and party drugs, officials said.
Human rights lawyer Edre Olalia said Duterte’s remarks deflect public attention to the failure of his campaign to end the drug problem, which continues significantly, and the massive injustice over the killings of thousands of mostly poor suspects.
“It’s another one of those populist messaging that camouflages the dismal failure of the mailed-fist bloodbath on drugs,” Olalia said.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte Philippines

Related

Special
World
Duterte eyes reinstating death penalty by lethal injection for drug crimes
World
Philippines’ Duterte picks top drug war critic as his ‘drugs tsar’

Latest updates

Nearly two decades after US invasion, Afghans fear Taliban return
Turkey decries ‘double standard’ after Canada halts drone tech sales
Philippine president Duterte suspected extrajudicial killings in drug crackdown
Bluefin tuna in focus as Japan seeks boost to catch limits
Abu Dhabi to create food and beverage giant under ADQ

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.