Pompeo slams China’s ‘malign activity’ as he meets Asian allies

From left: Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before a Quad Indo-Pacific in Tokyo on Oct. 6, 2020. (AFP)
  • Mike Pompeo first senior US official to visit Japan since Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office last month
TOKYO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Tuesday of Beijing’s “malign activity in the region” as he met with key Asia-Pacific allies in Tokyo, presenting a united front against an increasingly assertive China.
The top US diplomat is meeting his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterparts on a trip that was scaled back after President Donald Trump and a raft of staff and advisers contracted coronavirus.
His first meeting was with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, in which they “discussed their shared concerns regarding the People’s Republic of China’s malign activity in the region,” a US State Department official said.
The talks in Tokyo come with the United States, Australia and India all at loggerheads with Beijing — leaving Japan in the delicate position of standing alongside its allies while attempting to preserve gradually improving ties with China.
Pompeo is the first senior US official to visit Japan since Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office last month, and he said he was confident Tokyo and Washington were on the same page.
“In his first statement after assuming office, Prime Minister Suga described the free and open Indo-Pacific as ‘the foundation of regional peace and stability’. I could not agree more,” he said at the start of talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi.
Speaking later, Suga said the spread of the coronavirus had shown “exactly why right now is the time that we must further deepen coordination with as many countries as possible that share our vision and build our efforts to enhance cooperation.”
Pompeo is a vociferous critic of China on issues from security to human rights to the coronavirus pandemic, which Trump’s administration has sought to blame squarely on Beijing ahead of the US election on November 3.
He has led an international campaign for other nations to shun China, including its technology.
But Japan has insisted the talks are not directed at any one country, and the foreign ministry offered a broad summary of bilateral talks, saying they touched on “the situation in the East China Sea, the South China Sea and North Korea.”
Despite Pompeo’s promise of “significant announcements,” no joint statement or press conference is expected after the four-way talks later Tuesday.
The “Quad” grouping was heavily promoted by Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe as a way for the region’s major democracies to step up cooperation in the face of military and other threats posed by China.
Suga told reporters on Monday he would seek to “promote a free and open Indo-Pacific” but also “build stable relations with neighboring countries including China and Russia.”
Beijing has made no secret of its view on the Quad grouping, with the foreign ministry last week urging countries to avoid “closed and exclusive ‘cliques’.”
“We hope the relevant countries can proceed from the common interests of countries in the region, and do more things that are conducive to regional peace, stability and development, not the other way around,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.
The first Quad meeting took place in New York last year, and there are moves to make the gathering an annual event.
Pompeo heads back to Washington in the late evening. Planned stops in South Korea and Mongolia have been scrapped.

Nearly two decades after US invasion, Afghans fear Taliban return

  • Taliban are pushing for a return to power since the collapse of their brutal Islamist regime
  • ‘People are happier with whatever we have right now, compared to the darkest era of the Taliban’
KABUL: Almost two decades after the United States launched air strikes against Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban regime and started what would become America’s longest-ever war, the hardline group are in a stronger position than ever.
The invasion that followed those October 7, 2001 strikes quickly toppled the militants, who had harbored Al-Qaeda, the group behind the September 11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in America just weeks earlier.
Now, 19 years since the collapse of their brutal Islamist regime, the Taliban are pushing for a return to power, having signed a landmark troop withdrawal deal with Washington in February and currently holding peace talks with the Afghan government.
Fearful that the Taliban have changed little since the darkest days of their regime – when they killed women accused of adultery, attacked minority religious groups and barred girls from going to school – many Afghans worry about a new era of Taliban influence.
“I remember the Taliban regime like a nightmare. We are scared for our future and my daughter’s future,” said Kabul resident Katayoun Ahmadi, a 26-year-old mother.
She recalled seeing severed hands and fingers on Kabul’s streets following amputations for petty crimes under the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Sharia law.
The 2001 invasion heralded some enduring improvements for young Afghans – particularly girls – and ushered in a constitution guaranteeing certain freedoms including the right to an education.
But so far in peace talks in Doha, which started last month, the Taliban have said little about issues such as women’s rights or freedom of expression.
Ahmadi’s husband Farzad Farnood, 35, a researcher for the Afghanistan Institute for Strategic Studies, said a rise in Taliban violence since a deal was signed between the hardline group and Washington shows the militants have not changed.
“Is this creating hope for Afghans? No, it is not,” he said.
As a teenager, he witnessed the Taliban stoning a woman to death and public executions and floggings in Kabul’s football stadium. His family had to hide their black-and-white television’s antenna in a tree when the Taliban banned music and entertainment.
“All the achievements we have made in the last 18 years did not exist in the Taliban era,” he said.
In a statement released Tuesday, the Taliban claimed the US “arrogantly rejected” their appeals for diplomacy in 2001, instead launching a “brutal invasion.”
“America, its allies and coalitions would have... been spared from infamy and war crimes along with great human and material losses,” they said, adding they welcomed an opportunity to usher in a “sovereign Islamic government.”
Zia-ul-Rahman, a former insurgent who battled foreign troops and Afghan government forces for four years, said the Taliban were pushing for “the establishment of an Islamic system,” even though the country’s constitution already gives primacy to the religion.
“We have no problem with girls getting an education or women working, but they have to wear a hijab,” he added.
US involvement in Afghanistan has proven painfully difficult for the superpower, draining more than $1 trillion from its coffers and resulting in about 2,400 troop deaths in a war the Pentagon has characterized as a stalemate.
In Doha, the Taliban and the Afghan government are struggling to agree common language on a range of issues before they can even establish an agenda, in talks that could continue for years.
Some US lawmakers have said they would oppose any deal that fails to protect women and minorities, but President Donald Trump’s administration has stressed it wants little to do with the outcome which he said will be “Afghan-owned.”
Jawed Rahmani, a 38-year-old security worker in Kabul, said US disengagement would inevitably lead to a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
“These are not peace talks but a deal to hand over the next government to the Taliban,” he said.
“People are happier with whatever we have right now, compared to the darkest era of the Taliban.”

