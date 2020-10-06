You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt records 300,000 tourist arrivals in 3 months amid the pandemic

Egypt records 300,000 tourist arrivals in 3 months amid the pandemic

The daily tourism rate in Egypt until the end of August was 6,000. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gtcws

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt records 300,000 tourist arrivals in 3 months amid the pandemic

  • International flights were suspended in March when the coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic
  • Airports across Egypt have been implementing strict precautionary measures to ensure the safety of travelers
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Around 300,000 tourists have arrived in Egypt since the reopening of tourism in the country in July, national daily Egypt Today has reported, citing government data.

“When they ask me, 'What is the proof that your country is safe for tourists?' I say that all 300,000 tourists returned their safely, without any infections of COVID-19,” Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anani, who was confident of the country’s efforts to revive the industry, said.

The minister added the daily tourism rate in Egypt until the end of August was 6,000, although he admitted “we did not anticipate this tourist influx” amid the global crisis.

“We admit that since we have made the PCR test a compulsory term for travelers to be allowed into Egypt, the numbers decreased by 60 percent, from 6,600 to 2,400 per day. However, shortly after, the numbers returned to normal again, as we almost exceeded 3,000 tourists a day last week,” El-Anani explained.

International flights were suspended in March when the coronavirus was officially declared a pandemic. Since then, Egypt has only been operating repatriation flights.

But in July, international air travel for tourism gradually started.

Airports across Egypt have been implementing strict precautionary measures to ensure the safety of travelers, especially as the country observes a spike in the number of tourists coming in.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Egypt’s foreign debt is declining for the first time in 4 years
Middle-East
COVID-19: Egypt’s Sisi urges preparation for pandemic’s second wave

Turkey decries ‘double standard’ after Canada halts drone tech sales

Updated 58 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey decries ‘double standard’ after Canada halts drone tech sales

  • Turkey carefully sticks to its obligations under its comprehensive export-control regime, the ministry said
  • Canada suspended the export of some drone technology to Turkey while it investigates whether it was used by Azeri forces
Updated 58 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Canada’s decision to suspend exports of some military technology over allegations the equipment was used by Azeri forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict shows a double standard, Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
“Turkey expects Canada to follow a policy free of double standards and to act without being influenced from those opposed to Turkey,” the ministry said in a statement.
“There is no explanation of blocking defense equipment exports to a NATO ally while ... Canada does not see any harm in exporting arms to countries that have military involvement in the crisis in Yemen,” it said.
Turkey carefully sticks to its obligations under its comprehensive export-control regime, the ministry added.
Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday Canada suspended the export of some drone technology to Turkey while it investigates whether it was used by Azeri forces in more than a week of fierce clashes with Armenia.
Turkey has in the past supplied drones to Azerbaijan and has repeated it stands firmly beside its close ally in the conflict over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Canadian arms control group Project Ploughshares says video of air strikes released by Baku indicates the drones had been equipped with imaging and targeting systems made by L3Harris Wescam, the Canada-based unit of L3Harris Technologies Inc. .
Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of attacking civilian areas and hundreds of people have been killed in the deadliest clashes in the region for more than 25 years. NATO has urged an immediate cease-fire.

Topics: Turkey Armenia

Related

World
Canada suspends drone technology sales to Turkey after claims of use by Azeri forces
Special graphic
Middle-East
Turkey hits Kurds in northern Syria with a cruel weapon: water

Latest updates

Egypt records 300,000 tourist arrivals in 3 months amid the pandemic
Pompeo slams China’s ‘malign activity’ as he meets Asian allies
Nearly two decades after US invasion, Afghans fear Taliban return
Turkey decries ‘double standard’ after Canada halts drone tech sales
Philippine president Duterte suspected extrajudicial killings in drug crackdown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.