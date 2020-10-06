Yemeni patients return to their country after receiving medical care in Jordan

DUBAI: Yemeni patients have returned back to their country after receiving medical care in Jordan for diseases that cannot be treated in Yemen, local daily Jordan Times reported.
“It’s wonderful to see patients coming home after receiving treatment,” UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen Lise Grande said. “These are very special people. They were selected for the first flights of the medical air bridge in February because they were suffering from cancer, kidney disease and congenital anomalies and couldn’t get the help they needed in Yemen,” she added.
The repatriation flights were facilitated by the World Health Organization and the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen. The UN commended the Yemeni authorities’ collaboration, Jordan for hosting the patients, and Egypt and Saudi Arabia for their assistance in the initiative, the statement said.
"We are grateful to everyone who collaborated in making this medical air bridge happen. However, opening the Sana'a airport is one of the sustainable ways for Yemenis to receive life-saving medical treatment abroad," UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said.
About 80 percent of Yemen’s population — over 24 million people — require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Only $1.3 billion of the $3.2 billion needed to aid Yemenis in 2020 has been received, the statement said.
