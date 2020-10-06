You are here

Kantar and WPP reveal 30 Most Valuable Brands in Saudi Arabia and UAE

A man passes a Saudi Telecom Company (STC) office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 6, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Banks and telecom providers contribute 70% of total brand value
  • HungerStation is the youngest brand and only lifestyle platform in the Top 30
DUBAI: Identifying the most valuable brands in the region, the inaugural BrandZ Top 30 Most Valuable Emirati and Saudi Brands 2020 ranking was released today by advertising group WPP and research company Kantar. With a combined value of $50 billion, the ranking includes consumer-facing brands across a range of categories, from food to energy, which reflect the changing lifestyles and attitudes within the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Telecom providers and banks contribute 70 percent ($35 billion) of the combined brand value of the Top 30. Saudi telecom giant STC is the most valuable brand, worth $9.7 billion, topping the ranking due to its scale and strength, as well as bold new communications initiatives and a strong sense of brand purpose. In addition to providing telecom services, it has made efforts to promote opportunities for women, young people and those with disabilities.

With its focus on customer experience, Etisalat ($5.2 billion) is the second most valuable brand, focusing on how technology enriches people’s lives, communicated through its “Together Matters” tagline and Smiles loyalty scheme. Al-Rajhi Bank ($4.7 billion) and FAB ($3.9 billion) are at three and four out of the 13 banking brands in the Top 30.

Emirates ($3 billion) completes the top five with the highest brand equity of the Top 30 brands. The only airline in the ranking, Emirates has successfully integrated online and offline services for a seamless customer experience, while pioneering sustainable measures.

Knowing the importance of local cuisine in people’s lives — especially in the last few months — has propelled two food brands, Almarai (No. 6; $2.8 billion) and Saudia (No. 30; $290 million), into the ranking. Accounting for 6 percent of the Top 30’s value, both brands have expanded from their original dairy business, although this remains their primary focus because of its prominence in regional dishes.

Real estate brand Emaar (No. 9; $1.8 billion) has put innovation at the forefront of its customer experience by developing the Emaar ONE app to allow homeowners to fully manage their property from their phones. Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (No. 11, $1.7 billion) has successfully expanded its oil and gas operations across the region to meet the challenges of an ever-changing energy market.

HungerStation (No. 25; $488 million) is the youngest brand in this inaugural ranking and the only lifestyle platform in the Top 30. Its success shows the importance of understanding the market, from what people eat to how they shop, as well as the effectiveness of targeting different consumer groups with different communications. During the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the brand offered free delivery of groceries and pharmacy products to its customers.

Many brands have adapted their communications to reflect the developing role of women in the region and in the corporate world. Banks in particular have placed women at the heart of their brand-building efforts, including Riyad Bank (No. 13; $1 billion), which offers specialized banking services with a professional women-only staff. Samba (No.15; $901 million) offers dedicated branches for women and became the first banking group with a female CEO in Saudi Arabia.

Here’s the full list of the Top 30 Most Valuable Emirati and Saudi brands:

David Roth, CEO of The Store WPP, EMEA and Asia and chairman of BrandZ, said: “In this first BrandZ ranking to cover Emirati and Saudi brands, it’s clear that there are huge opportunities in the region for brands that can adapt to new and dynamic markets and meet fast-changing consumer needs. Creating value by developing meaningfully different, valuable and responsible brands in the region is good for consumers, economies, businesses, employers and shareholders alike.”

Amol Ghate, CEO Middle East, Insights Division at Kantar added: “Our first Top 30 ranking is reflective of the diversity and dynamic nature of life within the UAE and Saudi Arabia. We see brands that have a long history in the region, as well as new and upcoming brands that are influencing the way we live, shop, eat and travel. It’s an exciting time as new innovative brands collide with old, but what they have in common is a desire to meet the demands of a changing society. At the same time, brands have had to adapt quickly during the global pandemic to meet customer needs and support local communities at a time of crisis.”

Other key trends apparent in the ranking:

Improving perceptions of innovation is a significant opportunity for brands to drive brand value growth and to connect with new generations of customers. With no pure-play technology companies in the Top 30, there is a big opportunity for brands to step into the breach, capitalize on digital connectivity and meet changing consumer behavior, such as the move to online shopping

Disruptive and emerging brands are knocking on the door of the Top 30, including challenger brand Noon, which uses innovative geo-tagging technology to deliver products to exactly the right place, adding grocery to its existing portfolio to expand its base during the pandemic. Ride-hailing app Careem has evolved its range of services including online grocery, while CAFU, the most disruptive brand in the region and scoring high on ‘difference,’ is offering the first petrol delivery application and has customized its offerings to different types of customers. In addition, Saudi brand Albaik is shaking up fast food with its ‘must-have’ broasted chicken

Brand purpose is an untapped opportunity for brands in the region to increase brand value further. Companies like HungerStation, Emirates, Albaik and Almarai all score highly on the BrandZ Purpose Index. Brands are recognizing that even small steps can make a big difference with consumers.

The BrandZ strong brand portfolios have consistently outperformed the market, including the S&P 500 and MSCI World Index. This validates the role of marketing and brand-building investment to support recovery at a critical time for businesses.

The rankings are based on Kantar’s BrandZ brand valuation methodology that combines extensive and ongoing consumer insights with rigorous ­financial analysis. For this study, over 12,000 consumers were interviewed about 343 brands across 19 categories.

Arab News launches special US elections radio show

Updated 42 min 54 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Arab News launches special US elections radio show

  • Weekly broadcast will interview key figures and focus on issues and news in Arab American community
Updated 42 min 54 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Arab News announced the launch of its radio show covering the US elections, “The Ray Hanania Show,” hosted by its US special correspondent Ray Hanania, on Tuesday.
The weekly show – found on WNZK AM 690, based in Detroit and broadcasting throughout Michigan, Ohio and Southeast Canada – runs every Wednesday morning for an hour at 8 a.m. EST (1 p.m. in London, 3 p.m. in Riyadh and Jerusalem, and 4 p.m. in Dubai) as well as the second Friday of every month through the week after the Nov. 3 general election.
For the approximately 200,000 listeners who tune in to the radio station each week, as well as thousands of online listeners, the show can also be listened to online and on the Arab News Facebook page.
“We’re focusing on the election and on election politics, and I am hoping to look at congressional races and how Arab Americans will be voting and what issues they feel are important,” Hanania said.
“Each week, the show will examine issues and news in the Arab-American community and talk with activists and community leaders as well as with candidates and newsmakers,” he added.
Guests interviewed include Avi Berkowitz, US President Donald Trump’s special adviser on Middle East negotiations, as well as Arab News’ New York correspondent Ephrem Kossaify.
Syrian American journalist Laila Al-Husini, who founded US Arab Radio in 2005, said she has seen a growing interest among Arab and Muslim Americans in US politics and that Hanania’s weekly contributions have helped to educate and empower them.
“Hanania brings professional journalism to radio and to the Arab and Muslim community each week on US Arab Radio, and we are excited by the sponsorship of this special Arab News election report featuring his perspectives, guests and interviews every Wednesday,” Al-Husini said.
“There are so very few Arab voices on radio not only educating Arab Americans but the mainstream American public, too. That’s why this political discussion program is so important. We are excited to have it on our US Arab Radio Network.”

Hanania explained that radio is exciting because it allows the host to interact directly with the audience in a way that is difficult to do on television and in print – and it is instantaneous.
“Radio adds an important facet to Arab News’ expansion of its coverage on the US. It’s live and interactive and more person-to-person. Listeners get involved and can call in during the show to ask questions,” he said.
Upcoming guests include former US Ambassador to Morocco Ed Gabriel, who is spokesman for the group “Arabs for Biden,” as well as Arab-American activist and writer, Dalia
Al-Aqidi, who is a supporter of President Trump.
Hanania, a seasoned reporter and radio host, used to host a mainstream weekly program on WLS AM Radio in Chicago every Saturday and Sunday morning, in which he discussed mainstream regional and national politics and issues during his time as a Chicago City Hall reporter for the Chicago Sun-Times from 1977 to 1992.
Later, he took over a mainstream weekday morning show on WJJG 1530 AM Radio in Chicago from 2003 to 2009.
He then moved on to host a radio show in 2016 on the US Arab Radio Network, run by Al-Husini, which broadcasts Arabic and English language programs focused on Arab and Muslim communities every morning Monday through Friday from 8-9 a.m.
The radio station has other Middle East-focused programs throughout the day and has a significant audience in the Greater Detroit region.
“Most other programs generally focus on Arab American culture and music,” Hanania said. “My radio shows always focuses on politics, government and Arab American activism.”

