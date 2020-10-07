You are here

Australia tips into record deficit amid tax cuts and jobs support

Australia’s recovery plan will look to create a million jobs over four years. (AP)
Reuters

Updated 07 October 2020

  • Australia will spend $4 billion Australian dollars over the next year to pay businesses
SYDNEY: Australia pledged billions in tax cuts and measures to boost jobs on Tuesday to help pull the economy out of its historic COVID-19 slump,  in a budget that tips the country into its deepest deficit on record.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government has unleashed $300 billion Australian dollars ($215 billion) in emergency stimulus to prop up growth this year, backpedalling on a previous promise to return the budget to surplus.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday announced $17.8 billion Australian dollars in personal tax cuts and $5.2 billion Australian dollars in new programs to boost employment in a recovery plan aimed at creating 1 million new jobs over the next four years.

Those measures are forecast to push the budget deficit out to a record $213.7 billion Australian dollars, or 11 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

“There is no economic recovery without a jobs recovery,” Frydenberg said in prepared remarks to parliament. “There is no budget recovery without a jobs recovery.”

Australia’s unemployment rate hit a 22-year high of 7.5 percent in July as businesses and borders closed due to strict lockdown measures to deal with the coronavirus.

While the number of deaths and infections in Australia from COVID-19 has been low compared with many other countries, the hit to GDP has been severe.

Australia’s $2 trillion Australian dollar economy shrank 7 percent in the three months ended June, the most since records began in 1959.

In its new projections, the government expects unemployment to rise to 7.25 percent by the end of the current fiscal year and then fall to 6 percent by June 2023. Australia’s GDP is expected to shrink 1.5 percent for the current fiscal year before returning to growth of 4.75 percent in the next.

Australia will spend $4 billion Australian dollars over the next year to pay businesses that hire those under the age of 35 as it targets youth unemployment.

The budget also brings forward previously legislated tax cuts for middle-income earners and extends tax breaks for individuals offered in last year’s budget for low- and middle-income earners.

Some of these cuts will be retrospectively backdated to July 1, 2020.

The government’s highly expansionary budget comes shortly after the central bank’s policy decision on Tuesday, at which it kept interest rates at a record low and flagged reducing high unemployment rate as a national priority.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has slashed interest rates this year to 0.25 percent and pumped billions into the bond market to keep credit flowing to the economy.

Both the fiscal and monetary support this year has helped restore consumption and business confidence and bring the unemployment rate down to 6.8 percent.

Frydenberg has pledged to pare the heavy fiscal support once the unemployment rate falls “comfortably below 6 percent.”

Australia delayed the release of this year’s federal budget, which usually takes place in May, as the coronavirus upended most of the economic assumptions underlying its projections.

MR DIY opens books for largest Malaysian IPO in three years

Reuters

MR DIY opens books for largest Malaysian IPO in three years

  • The trend for IPOs among Southeast Asian companies signals uptick in fundraising activity in underperforming markets
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian home improvement retailer MR DIY Group opened the books for its 1.5 billion ringgit ($361.71 million) initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, the country’s largest listing in three years.

The company fixed the offer price at 1.60 ringgit per share, giving it an estimated market capitalization of 10 billion ringgit. The bookbuild period will last seven working days, before pricing on Oct. 14 and listing on Oct. 26.

MR DIY joins a number of other Southeast Asian companies planning IPOs this year, including Thailand’s Siam Cement Group Packaging and Philippines’ Converge ICT Solutions, a trend that signals an uptick in fundraising activity in underperforming markets.

The MR DIY listing is on track to be the largest in Malaysia since Lotte Chemical Titan raised 3.77 billion ringgit in July 2017.

Offering up to 941.5 million shares, representing around 15 percent of its enlarged issued share capital, MR DIY said it planned to use the IPO proceeds primarily to repay bank borrowings.

Its prospectus showed more than a dozen cornerstone investors including funds under BlackRock, Matthews, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Fidelity Investments as well as JPMorgan Asset Management, AIA Bhd and Affin Hwang Asset Management.

MR DIY, which has around 29 percent market share in Malaysia and 674 stores in its home market and Brunei, had planned to list in the second quarter of the year but delayed amid concerns about rising coronavirus case numbers.

Revenue grew 12 percent in May and June after a partial lockdown in Malaysia was eased, Chief Executive Officer Adrian Ong said. “Reviewing the performance of our business, the resilience of our business, the continued growth, it clearly made sense for us to come back to the market,” Ong said in a virtual press briefing.

MR DIY plans to add 307 stores in the next two years, estimating the home improvement retail sector will grow at 10.2 percent compound annual growth rate in the next four years.

The value of Southeast Asian IPOs so far this year is $4.6 billion, up from $3.1 billion a year ago, Refinitiv data shows, mainly due to $3 billion raised by Thailand’s Central Retail in February.

