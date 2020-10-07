You are here

Australian gold merger set to create global giant

The two players in the merger, Northern Star and Saracen, already have a shared stake in Australia’s largest open pit gold mine, known as the Super Pit. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Firm will look to take advantage of record prices, renewed investor interest
MELBOURNE: Australian gold miner Northern Star Resources offered to buy smaller peer Saracen Mineral Holdings in an agreed $5.76 billion Australian dollar ($4.14 billion) deal that will create a global top-10 gold
miner by market value.

In a joint statement, the boards of both companies backed the shares and cash proposal, which would create a roughly $11.5 billion company, the eight-biggest gold miner in the world by market capitalization.

It comes after the price of gold hit a record above $2,000 an ounce in August in a scramble for safe-haven assets as the coronavirus pandemic triggered global economic fears. As miners court renewed appetite for the sector among major institutional investors, Australia’s top gold miner Newcrest Mining on Tuesday announced plans to list shares in Toronto.

The prospective deal — recommended to investors by both boards in the absence of a superior offer — catapulted shares in each firm about 10 percent higher by the close of trading. It would see Saracen shareholders receive 0.3763 new fully paid ordinary shares in Northern Star for each share held, plus a special dividend of 3.8 Australian cents per share.

Northern Star will own 64 percent of the combined entity and Saracen will own the remaining 36 percent, the two companies said. A shareholder meeting to formally approve the proposal will be held in January 2021.

“It will make a globally competitive gold miner. I think it’s quite positive for Northern Star shareholders,” said Warren Edney, research analyst at EL&C Baillieu.

The combined company, with mines in both Australia and Alaska, will be aiming for 2 million ounces of gold production by 2027 — a 30 percent increase in production from 1.6 million ounces currently. By production, the combined Northern Star-Saracen firm aims to rise to the top seven globally over that time.

The pair already have strong links through a major joint venture, having last year acquired a 50 percent stake each in the Super Pit gold mine, the country’s largest open cut gold mine.

“This deal gives the scale and liquidity to attract both gold and generalist investors,” said Bill Beament, Executive Chair of Northern Star, who will retain the same position in the new entity until July 1, 2021.

A combined, strong balance sheet, he said, would allow the new company to better access “accretive M&A opportunities.”

The miner will split itself into three production centers: Kalgoorlie, based around the super pit in central Australia; Yandal, which will consolidate both miners’ small mines and mills in the nearby desert region; and North American operations that hinge on Northern Star’s Pogo mine.

“The pre-tax synergies alone are expected to be worth in order of $1.5 billion to $2.0 billion Australian dollars over the next 10 years,” said Saracen managing director Raleigh Finlayson, who will take over the same role in the combined group.

MR DIY opens books for largest Malaysian IPO in three years

  • The trend for IPOs among Southeast Asian companies signals uptick in fundraising activity in underperforming markets
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian home improvement retailer MR DIY Group opened the books for its 1.5 billion ringgit ($361.71 million) initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, the country’s largest listing in three years.

The company fixed the offer price at 1.60 ringgit per share, giving it an estimated market capitalization of 10 billion ringgit. The bookbuild period will last seven working days, before pricing on Oct. 14 and listing on Oct. 26.

MR DIY joins a number of other Southeast Asian companies planning IPOs this year, including Thailand’s Siam Cement Group Packaging and Philippines’ Converge ICT Solutions, a trend that signals an uptick in fundraising activity in underperforming markets.

The MR DIY listing is on track to be the largest in Malaysia since Lotte Chemical Titan raised 3.77 billion ringgit in July 2017.

Offering up to 941.5 million shares, representing around 15 percent of its enlarged issued share capital, MR DIY said it planned to use the IPO proceeds primarily to repay bank borrowings.

Its prospectus showed more than a dozen cornerstone investors including funds under BlackRock, Matthews, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Fidelity Investments as well as JPMorgan Asset Management, AIA Bhd and Affin Hwang Asset Management.

MR DIY, which has around 29 percent market share in Malaysia and 674 stores in its home market and Brunei, had planned to list in the second quarter of the year but delayed amid concerns about rising coronavirus case numbers.

Revenue grew 12 percent in May and June after a partial lockdown in Malaysia was eased, Chief Executive Officer Adrian Ong said. “Reviewing the performance of our business, the resilience of our business, the continued growth, it clearly made sense for us to come back to the market,” Ong said in a virtual press briefing.

MR DIY plans to add 307 stores in the next two years, estimating the home improvement retail sector will grow at 10.2 percent compound annual growth rate in the next four years.

The value of Southeast Asian IPOs so far this year is $4.6 billion, up from $3.1 billion a year ago, Refinitiv data shows, mainly due to $3 billion raised by Thailand’s Central Retail in February.

