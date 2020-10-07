Ready, steady grow: Saudi tree-planting initiative seeks greener future for all

You are here

Through his campaign, Mohammed Al-Khalid wants people to plant trees. (Supplied)
Nabatik aims to work with Eastern Province municipalities and plans on expanding to others across the Kingdom, teaming up with nurseries to develop their capabilities while also encouraging business people to invest in nurseries. (Shutterstock)
Mohammed Al-Khalid. (Supplied)
Mohammed Al-Khalid. (Supplied)
Updated 19 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

  • An initiative from engineer Mohammed Al-Khalid, Nabatik works for buyers and businesses in the Kingdom
JEDDAH: Faced with swaths of emptiness across Saudi Arabia’s desert landscapes, entrepreneurs are embracing corporate social responsibility and doing their bit to protect the environment.

Nabatik, an initiative from engineer Mohammed Al-Khalid, wants to give people the opportunity to plant trees through just a few clicks while supporting nurseries in the Kingdom in the process.

Deforestation has increased CO2 emissions in the atmosphere and rising temperatures have shown how harmful the impact can be on ecosystems — increased water temperatures, record-breaking summer heat, strong and devastating storms. But there is a way to undo some of the damage.

“All it requires is one simple act — planting trees,” Al-Khalid told Arab News.

Trees can help mitigate the consequences of climate change as they have great potential for carbon sequestration and are often seen as the easiest and most affordable approach to address global warming.

Thousands of acres of forest are being cut down everyday, and studies show what will happen in the future if more trees are lost. These frightening scenarios have prompted NGOs, government agencies and businesses to see what they can do to protect the environment.

Trees can help offset the carbon footprint, lower temperatures, help with energy efficiency at home, purify the air and minimize dusting, said Al-Khalid. “A neighborhood full of trees is a healthy neighborhood with healthy residents. It shades those who walk and brings peace to their mind.”

Al-Khalid, who is from the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, planted his first tree 20 years ago while on a journey with his father. “I was very much interested in trees and plants as a kid and, upon returning to the same area where I planted my first sapling, I found a sprawling tree where I was able to protect myself from the searing sun under its shade. It stayed with me and gave me the idea to start a business.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The goal of planting a million trees by 2030 will help the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan for a greener Kingdom.

• Afforestation campaigns have been initiated since the launch of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s strategy, and Nabatik plans to play a role in this vision and make an impact on the Kingdom’s biodiversity.

“We, the youth, are the custodians of the future and it is our obligation to ensure that we live on this Earth sustainably in order for future generations to thrive and prosper. There’s no question that trees and forests in the Kingdom should not be considered a secondary need anymore. They’re becoming a necessity, especially in a time where climate change might become an irreversible reality.”

He explained that the benefits of trees for livable and sustainable communities could be achieved by planting trees in urban neighborhoods and parks. 

The Nabatik platform works for the buyer’s convenience.

Customers can choose from neem trees, ficus religiosa, bougainvilleas, bonsiana, giant lemon trees and more. The trees are delivered to people’s homes and planted. Customers will soon get the option to have the trees cared for to ensure greater longevity.

The trees on the website have been chosen for their ecological and economic viability. They can cope with harsh conditions, low water consumption and they cause no harm to infrastructure. They have a high carbon absorption and, at the same time, beautify urban areas and homes.

“The topic of sustainability is one of major concern on many forums, a daily point of discussion globally. Many Saudis have taken into consideration how to include sustainability in their business plans.”

The goal of planting a million trees by 2030 will help the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan for a greener Kingdom.

Afforestation campaigns have been initiated since the launch of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s strategy, and Nabatik plans to play a role in this vision and make an impact on the Kingdom’s biodiversity.

Nabatik aims to work with Eastern Province municipalities and plans on expanding to others across the Kingdom, teaming up with nurseries to develop their capabilities while also encouraging businesspeople to invest in nurseries as growing and profitable ventures.

“The more businesses thrive, the higher the supply and demand would be,” Al-Khalid added.

Topics: Vision 2030 Nabatik Tree-planting

Women in Saudi Arabia are reaping rewards of reforms, envoy tells UN

Updated 18 min 43 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Women in Saudi Arabia are reaping rewards of reforms, envoy tells UN

  • Major advances in women’s rights, empowerment and gender equality, according to member of Kingdom’s permanent delegation
Updated 18 min 43 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Women’s rights is one of the issues that has benefited most from recent reforms and development projects in Saudi Arabia, according to a member of the Kingdom’s permanent delegation to the UN.

During a speech to the Third Committee on Tuesday, during the 75th session of the General Assembly, Mohammed Khashaan, second secretary of the Saudi mission to the UN, highlighted the range and scale of measures his government has implemented in the past few years. The committee examines social, humanitarian, cultural and human rights issues affecting people all over the world.

Some of the most important reforms in the Kingdom have included changes to laws designed to enhance the rights of women in a number of fields and promote gender equality, he said.

As a result, Saudi women have been appointed to high-ranking positions in the public and private sectors, as well as diplomatic missions, Khashaan added. In addition, more Saudi women are working in the legal profession and have more opportunities to represent clients in court and work in public prosecution offices.

May Alobaidy, who was the first Saudi woman to be appointed an adviser to a minister, believes that increased participation by women is a vital step toward achieving sustainable development and economic prosperity, which is a challenge facing many economies around the world.

“If we look at the empowerment of women worldwide, we see that Saudi Arabia has the biggest share, and it is proceeding at an extremely fast pace,” she said. “As a Saudi woman holding a leading position, I do see a real impact of these social reforms in society.

“Women’s empowerment is noticeable in the increasing participation of women in the labor market, which has hugely pushed for gender equality. Moreover, a growing number of women are occupying leadership positions, locally and globally. Also, new government policies and legislation have been introduced in the past few years to increase the employment of women in all fields.”

Khashaan highlighted a number of initiatives that aim to empower Saudi women, including the Children Hospitality Service Subsidy Program for Working Mothers (Qurrah), which helps women working in the private sector find child care, and the Female Transportation Program (Wusool), which provides subsidies for safe and secure transport to and from work.

In addition, he said, a remote-work program, which includes a portal for self-employment and freelancing, and a wage protection system from the Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development have increased women’s options and provide opportunities to boost income and economic empowerment.

Khashaan added that a national platform for female leaders, called Qiyadiyat, has been established to provide training for female leaders, along with a number of other programs and initiatives. In addition, the Saudi Human Rights Commission was reconstituted this year to ensure equal representation for men and women.

Alobaidy praised the work of the Saudi leadership in support of the empowerment of women, and their social, economic and developmental efforts, which form a significant aspect of Saudi Vision 2030.

“Recently the Labor20 Summit, which was held as part of Saudi Arabia’s presidency of this year’s G20 Summit, stressed the importance of empowering Saudi women and youth,” she said.

“Saudi Arabia has proven its commitment to building on the achievements of previous G20 presidencies by ensuring tangible progress in youth and female empowerment.

“Women do have a responsibility to themselves to take advantage of these reforms and empower and support one another while investing in their careers — so you do not just dream about success, you have to work for it.”

Saudi Arabia also recently amended its social security system to ensure equality between genders with regards to retirement age, and granted female employees 70 days of maternity leave with full pay.

Khashaan said that the Kingdom has also made progress in strengthening and protecting children’s rights through the introduction of initiatives such as new child protection laws and executive regulations. The laws provides a comprehensive legal framework designed to protect children under the age of 18 from harm or neglect, and to aid enforcement of the child protection system by setting a minimum age for marriage and a system for prosecuting violators.

Topics: Saudi women United Nations 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly Mohammed bin Essam Khashan

