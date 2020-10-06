JEDDAH: Staff at Jeddah University are making preparations to ensure its campuses are as safe as possible for the large number of students who will begin sitting their exams on Sunday.
The measures to reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus include disinfection of exam halls between sessions, the installation of visual screening points, and multiple routes to the halls to ensure social distancing. The maximum capacity of the halls has been reduced by half, and an interactive map will help to guide students to the locations of their tests.
The exams will be spread out over several weeks to accommodate the large number of students while ensuring social distancing.
Jeddah University takes steps to protect students
https://arab.news/cgd96
Jeddah University takes steps to protect students
JEDDAH: Staff at Jeddah University are making preparations to ensure its campuses are as safe as possible for the large number of students who will begin sitting their exams on Sunday.