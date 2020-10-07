You are here

  • Home
  • New program offers Qur’an in different languages

New program offers Qur’an in different languages

(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yrkvv

Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

New program offers Qur’an in different languages

Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The General Presidency of for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques on Tuesday launched a web-based program Bayan offering translations of the Qur’an in different languages.
The director of the Qur’an Affairs Department, Hamzah Al-Salmi, said that it is yet another effort to provide excellent services to pilgrims. In order to serve pilgrims, the authorities are using all traditional and modern means possible.
Al-Salmi said providing best possible services to pilgrims is a fundamental requirement and the authorities are taking all measures to facilitate them while strictly adhering to precautionary measures in place due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

World
Qur’an not significant motivating factor for Daesh recruits: Expert
World
Christie’s rejects accusations over record-breaking Qur’an sale

Dr. Heidi Alaskary, Saudi speech-language pathologist

Updated 29 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Heidi Alaskary, Saudi speech-language pathologist

Updated 29 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Heidi Alaskary is the lead co-chair for the T20 Task Force 6 on economy, employment and education in the digital age.
She is US-educated and a trained speech-language pathologist based in Riyadh.
Alaskary is currently the CEO of the Special Olympics Saudi Arabia. Prior to this position she was acting deputy of planning and development at the General Sports Authority. As a director at the Human Resources Development Fund she used her experience to directly impact the lives of people with disabilities by working on legislation and programs that led to suitable and sustainable employment.
She has been director of research affairs at the King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR), where she was an educator, researcher, and advocate for people with disabilities. The position gave her an opportunity to develop her leadership, administrative, and networking skills.
Before joining the center Alaskary was a speech-language pathologist with the Jeddah Institute for Speech and Hearing. She was a lecturer at King Saud University while working part time at the Disabled Children’s Association in Riyadh before becoming an assistant professor in speech-language pathology following the completion of her doctorate.
At KSCDR she was initially coordinator for the National Communication Disorders Program, then associate executive director for research and development before assuming the directorship. She maintains professional certifications and affiliations to support her participation in important projects that impact the lives of people with disabilities.
On Tuesday Alaskary spoke at a T20 Task Force 6 webinar about the economy, employment and education in the digital age.
“The beauty of the topics we’re talking about is that it is not something reserved for politicians, governments, or researchers,” she said. “Many of the topics you’re going to hear touch each and every one of us. Whether we’re children, people with disabilities, women, men, older, younger, or even parents learning to be teachers, trying to teach our children and keeping them safe.
“My call to action for everyone listening is that this isn’t just about policies, this is about the issues impacting you as an individual. What is your role in contributing to the voices that come together that help shape policy? Your voice matters, your thoughts matter. We look forward to hearing them.”

Topics: Who's Who

Latest updates

Dr. Heidi Alaskary, Saudi speech-language pathologist
Saudi Embassy in Burkina Faso inaugurated
Makkah hotels bounce back with price cuts
Ship’s captain held in Lebanon over border plot to smuggle fuel to Syria
Ready, steady grow: Saudi tree-planting initiative seeks greener future for all

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.