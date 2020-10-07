New program offers Qur’an in different languages

MAKKAH: The General Presidency of for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques on Tuesday launched a web-based program Bayan offering translations of the Qur’an in different languages.
The director of the Qur’an Affairs Department, Hamzah Al-Salmi, said that it is yet another effort to provide excellent services to pilgrims. In order to serve pilgrims, the authorities are using all traditional and modern means possible.
Al-Salmi said providing best possible services to pilgrims is a fundamental requirement and the authorities are taking all measures to facilitate them while strictly adhering to precautionary measures in place due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
