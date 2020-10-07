You are here

LeBron James puts Lakers on brink of 17th NBA championship

LeBron James started slowly but clicked in the second half to lead the Lakers’ scoring. (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)
Updated 07 October 2020
AFP

  • Win leaves the Lakers 3-1 up in the best-of-seven series
  • LeBron James started slowly but clicked in the second half to lead the scoring
ORLANDO: LeBron James scored 28 points as the Los Angeles Lakers moved to within one win of a 17th NBA championship on Tuesday with a 102-96 victory over the Miami Heat.
Humbled by Miami in game three on Sunday, James and the Lakers came roaring back in a hard-fought defensive battle that was finely balanced until Los Angeles pulled away in the closing minutes.
The win leaves the Lakers 3-1 up in the best-of-seven series, meaning they can clinch the championship with victory in game five in Orlando on Friday.
“It felt like both teams were desperate, understanding the situation they had put themselves in,” James said afterwards.
“Trying to get every extra possession, execute offensively, not to make mistakes defensively, that’s what it was all about.”
James started slowly but clicked in the second half to lead the scoring while providing eight assists and hauling down 12 rebounds.
Anthony Davis meanwhile finished with 22 points, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope chipped in with a vital 15-point contribution.
Caldwell-Pope’s tally included a three-pointer and a layup in the closing stages that put the Lakers seven points ahead with two minutes remaining.
Davis then drained only his second three-pointer of the night with 39.5 seconds left on the clock to give the Lakers a 100-91 lead and effectively seal the contest.
Butler, the 40-point hero of Miami’s win on Sunday, was restricted to 22 points, frustrated throughout by a commanding defensive display from Davis.
“He challenges me every night, I challenge him every night,” James said of Davis.
“We have to do things to help our team win, defensively, and offensively, and he did that tonight – he was spectacular.”
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said the game had been decided in key moments in the closing stages.
“There were some moments of truth there at the end, and probably the bottom line is they won those moments of truth,” Spoelstra said.
“It came down to making plays. They just made more plays and more shots to seal it.”
An attritional contest saw defenses on top throughout, with Miami containing the threat of James and Davis for long periods.
James in particular struggled to generate his usual rhythm throughout the first half, giving up five turnovers and scoring just eight points.
The Lakers looked to have built a head of steam toward the end of the first quarter, edging into a 27-22 lead after a Kyle Kuzma three-pointer and a driving layup from Alex Caruso.
But Miami responded swiftly at the start of the second quarter, transforming a five-point deficit into a 33-29 lead after Jae Crowder’s three-pointer.
Butler, meanwhile had started smoothly, going five-from-five in the first quarter to move into double figures.
Despite Miami’s defensive efforts, the Lakers were still able to carve open a series of good looks, only for off-target shooting to let them down.

Topics: basketball NBA LeBron James

Calvert-Lewin hails Ancelotti influence for England call-up

Calvert-Lewin hails Ancelotti influence for England call-up

  • The 23-year-old is in line to make his international debut when England face Wales in a friendly
LONDON: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has pointed to Carlo Ancelotti's arrival at Everton as the key factor behind his stunning form that has earned him a first England call-up.

The 23-year-old has scored 9 goals already this season, including two hat tricks, as the Toffees have soared to the top of the Premier League table and progressed to the quarterfinals of the League Cup.

"Carlo has definitely had a positive influence on me," said Calvert-Lewin on Tuesday.

"To have a manager who has worked with top players, top strikers, who have played in my position, it's always nice to know that when he is giving me information, he's coached these players before so it's important I take it on board.

"He's enabled me to fine-tune my game and told me to focus on different things and be the focal point. He's told me I've got the ability to do it, to be the main man and lead the line."

Former Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea boss Ancelotti took charge at Everton last December and has encouraged Calvert-Lewin to be more like one of his former players, prolific Italian striker Filippo Inzaghi.

Famously described as being "born offside" by former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson, Inzaghi was a predatory poacher, who scored more than 200 goals for Milan and Juventus.

"Before, I was guilty of doing a lot of my best work away from the goal. Now I'm focusing on getting in between the sticks and putting the ball in the back of the net," said Calvert-Lewin.

"That analogy from Carlo was more with an emphasis on being in the right place at the right time, not to say I'm a carbon copy of Pippo Inzaghi.

"There are elements of his game I'm showing in my game at the minute and it's the one-touch finishes and putting the ball in the back of the net."

Calvert-Lewin is in line to make his international debut when England face Wales in a friendly on Thursday, with Gareth Southgate promising not to field captain Harry Kane in all of three matches in the space of seven days.

The Three Lions face Belgium on Sunday then Denmark the following Wednesday in the Nations League.

Southgate's squad has been depleted after a delay in the arrivals of Tammy Abraham, Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell, pending an investigation.

All three attended a surprise birthday party for Abraham on Saturday that broke coronavirus protocols over gatherings of more than six people.

Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden were also sent home from international duty last month after breaking COVID-19 rules in Iceland.

"It's a tough situation but they've apologized so you have to move on," said Calvert-Lewin.

Topics: Carlo Ancelotti everton english Premier League Calvert-Lewin

