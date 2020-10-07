You are here

Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali wants to change the way brides shop for wedding dresses

Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali has just launched a new bridal line. Supplied
Updated 07 October 2020
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: There’s no denying that the COVID-19 outbreak is changing the way brides shop for and buy wedding dresses.

Unlike traditional retail, shopping for a wedding dress is usually an in-person, collaborative experience: It often takes multiple appointments just to find the right dress, followed by several fittings in a designer’s studio over the course of several months. But in our time of social distancing, that just isn’t reasonable. 

This is why Dubai-based Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali has just launched White, an annual line of ready-to-wear evening and bridal designs. A glamorous extension of his namesake label, the creation of the new line was driven by the couturier’s commitment to change the status quo in bridal fashion. 




The debut collection from the set-to-be-annual line boasts 17 distinct and chic designs. Supplied

The designer explained that the line felt like a natural next step for the brand and in light of the pandemic, the launch date for the collection was accelerated.

“The decision to launch Rami Al-Ali White was one that was made some time ago and felt like a natural next step for the brand. However, in light of the recent global pandemic, the launch date for the collection was accelerated,” said the designer. “This extension of the Rami Al-Ali brand is one that I am very excited to share with our customers.”

The debut collection from the set-to-be-annual line boasts 17 distinct and chic designs that are versatile and can be worn again and for different occasions. This could certainly prove beneficial for brides who had their weddings postponed – it’s not unreasonable to imagine a bride who planned to get married in the spring would not want to wear the same summery dress for her winter wedding.




There is something in the collection to suit every kind of woman. Supplied

In the lineup, there are intricately-embroidered red carpet-worthy gowns, elegant cream-colored jumpsuits and floor-sweeping ball gowns, meaning that there is something to suit every kind of woman.

Take the lace-embellished, high-low dress cinched at the waist with a ribbon as an example. It can be paired with slim trousers for a beachside ceremony or worn alone for an intimate reception. 

The designer only used the finest quality materials for the new line. Think silk, satin and lace delicately hand-embroidered with sequins and beads.




The collection also comes with bridal accessories. Supplied

The idea to launch an annual range of contemporary bridalwear is also a sustainable business model, prioritizing longevity and condemning overproduction in the fashion industry. 

What’s more, the collection comes with bridal accessories, including embellished veils, silk turbans and headbands. The designer also hinted at plans to introduce a full evening accessories range in the future, featuring footwear and clutches.

