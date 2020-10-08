You are here

Bank of Japan head warns of climate threat to global economy

Kuroda said some parts of Asia are particularly vulnerable. (AFP)
  • A green bond is a fixed-income financial instrument to raise money for climate and environmental projects
TOKYO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday climate change is among the biggest challenges facing the global economy, joining a growing debate about how policymakers should address the growth risks posed by global warming.

Kuroda, former head of the Asian Development Bank, said some regions in Asia are particularly vulnerable to the economic consequences of natural disasters resulting from climate change.

“Climate change, how to realize a green economy, these issues are really huge and I must say the most challenging issues faced by the global economy,” Kuroda said in a virtual meeting of the US National Association for Business Economics.

Central banks around the world have recently raised their awareness on the financial and economic risks posed by extreme weather, but the topic is rarely addressed by BOJ policymakers.

The global community must offer aid to smaller island economies vulnerable to rising sea levels, while striving to develop alternative energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said Kuroda.

“These kinds of efforts are needed not only in developed economies, but developing and emerging economies,” he said. The financial sector must also step up efforts to make the banking system more robust and resilient to risks from climate change, Kuroda said.

In a report issued in January, the Bank for International Settlements warned of the potentially huge effects of climate change on the world’s financial system.

The European Central Bank said last month it will from next year accept as collateral green bonds with payouts linked to sustainability targets.

The BOJ has in place a lending facility that offers cheap funds to commercial banks that extend loans to businesses with growth potential, including environmentally friendly projects.

But Kuroda has said the BOJ has no plans, for now, to buy green bonds, a category of fixed-income securities that raise capital for projects with environmental benefits.

Study: Europe oil majors fall short of UN climate goals

  • BP and Royal Dutch Shell named among 59 firms not meeting conditions set in Paris Agreement
LONDON: Europe’s top oil companies are not yet aligned with UN-backed targets to combat climate change despite their plans to slash carbon emissions and pivot to renewable energy, a report from major investors has found.

The study by the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI), which unites investors with $22 trillion in holdings, comes as shares of European energy companies including BP and Royal Dutch Shell have struggled amid concerns over their ability to successfully shift away from oil and gas.

TPI’s analysis of 59 major oil, gas and coal companies said that seven European firms — Glencore, Anglo American, Shell, Repsol, Total, Eni and Equinor — have set out plans to align with long-term pledges made by some governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

But those targets equate to global temperatures rising by 3.2 degrees and are “widely regarded as insufficient to avert dangerous climate change,” the report said.

No company would meet the UN-backed Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by cutting emissions to net zero.

Several of the firms said in statements that they disagreed with the way TPI calculates the alignment, based on fuels’ carbon intensity.

“We’re very happy that some oil and gas companies are seeing these fundamental changes and trying to respond,” said Bill Hartnett, stewardship director of ESG Investment at Aberdeen Standard Investments, a TPI member.

“Some (companies) might have made bigger statements so far than the others and the important thing is the direction of travel. But none of them are making net zero yet.”

BP, whose CEO Bernard Looney plans to grow the company’s renewables business twenty-fold by the end of the decade, is the least aligned among the European companies, not even meeting the government pledges level, according to the report.

BP said in response that it disagreed with TPI’s focus on carbon intensity, which it said was not “a reliable measure.”

Fossil fuels are the main cause of greenhouse gas emissions.

Investors such as Aberdeen are regularly talking to companies about their Paris Agreement alignment on issues including emissions from fuels sold, known as Scope 3 emissions, and their memberships in energy associations around the world, Hartnett said.

“Engagement is ongoing and there is pretty good momentum on getting toward Paris alignment.”

A Shell spokeswoman said the company continues “to engage with TPI over their methodology” to show it is how it is aligned with “society’s move toward” the Paris goals.

Anglo American said in a statement: “achieving these targets is not all within our control, so we are working with governments, industry peers and civil society.”

Repsol said: “We will continue to engage with TPI to demonstrate our progress in this respect.”

Eni said: “We consider the best way for companies to align with such goals is to set absolute emissions targets.”

Total, which aims to be carbon neutral in Europe by 2050, said in a statement that the rhythm of the transition will depend on energy demand and policies put in place.

