You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia’s AirAsia X to stave off liquidation with $15bn debt plan

Malaysia’s AirAsia X to stave off liquidation with $15bn debt plan

The coronavirus outbreak forced the Malaysian budget airline to ground its fleet for several months amid border closures. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/maf58

Updated 08 October 2020
Reuters

Malaysia’s AirAsia X to stave off liquidation with $15bn debt plan

  • Airline battles to survive pandemic crisis with restructuring, revised business model as share prices plunge
Updated 08 October 2020
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian budget airline AirAsia X (AAX), the long-haul arm of AirAsia Group, said it has proposed restructuring $15.3 billion of debt and reducing its share capital by 90 to continue as a going concern.

AAX said it has severe liquidity constraints, and with a return to normalcy unlikely, “imminent default of contractual commitments will precipitate a potential liquidation.”

Group-wide debt restructuring and renegotiation of financial obligations, as well as updating its business model, are prerequisites to raising fresh equity and debt, which will be required to restart the airline, it said late on Tuesday.

In early Wednesday trade, AAX’s share price fell 10 percent to 4.5 Malaysian sen.

The group, hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, is seeking to reconstitute 63.5 billion Malaysian ringgit ($15.30 billion) of debt into a principal amount of 200 million Malaysian ringgit and for the balance to be waived.

AAX also proposed reducing issued share capital by 90 percent and consolidating every 10 existing ordinary shares into one share.

AAX’s announcement comes days after Malaysia Airlines said it had reached out to lessors, creditors and suppliers for urgent restructuring due to the pandemic.

The national carrier’s holding firm Malaysia Aviation Group told lessors it will likely be unable to make payments owed after November unless it receives more money from state fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd, Reuters reported on Friday. “AAX’s creditors could potentially come to an agreement on the terms, but they would have to be content with recovering a minute fraction of their capital,” MIDF Research said on Wednesday.

The airline said unaudited records on June 30 showed it had a shareholder equity deficit of 960 million Malaysian ringgit. Liabilities of 3.38 billion Malaysian ringgit exceeded assets of 1.39 billion Malaysian ringgit.

It has appointed board member Lim Kian Onn, a chartered accountant and former banker, as deputy chairman to lead the restructuring.

AAX said its revised business plan involves overhauling its route network, fleet size, cost base and workforce to become a leaner and more sustainable business.

Topics: Malaysia AirAsia X

Related

Business & Economy
MR DIY opens books for largest Malaysian IPO in three years
World
Malaysian leader quarantines after minister tests positive for COVID-19

Study: Europe oil majors fall short of UN climate goals

Updated 08 October 2020
Reuters

Study: Europe oil majors fall short of UN climate goals

  • BP and Royal Dutch Shell named among 59 firms not meeting conditions set in Paris Agreement
Updated 08 October 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Europe’s top oil companies are not yet aligned with UN-backed targets to combat climate change despite their plans to slash carbon emissions and pivot to renewable energy, a report from major investors has found.

The study by the Transition Pathway Initiative (TPI), which unites investors with $22 trillion in holdings, comes as shares of European energy companies including BP and Royal Dutch Shell have struggled amid concerns over their ability to successfully shift away from oil and gas.

TPI’s analysis of 59 major oil, gas and coal companies said that seven European firms — Glencore, Anglo American, Shell, Repsol, Total, Eni and Equinor — have set out plans to align with long-term pledges made by some governments to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

But those targets equate to global temperatures rising by 3.2 degrees and are “widely regarded as insufficient to avert dangerous climate change,” the report said.

No company would meet the UN-backed Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by cutting emissions to net zero.

Several of the firms said in statements that they disagreed with the way TPI calculates the alignment, based on fuels’ carbon intensity.

“We’re very happy that some oil and gas companies are seeing these fundamental changes and trying to respond,” said Bill Hartnett, stewardship director of ESG Investment at Aberdeen Standard Investments, a TPI member.

“Some (companies) might have made bigger statements so far than the others and the important thing is the direction of travel. But none of them are making net zero yet.”

BP, whose CEO Bernard Looney plans to grow the company’s renewables business twenty-fold by the end of the decade, is the least aligned among the European companies, not even meeting the government pledges level, according to the report.

BP said in response that it disagreed with TPI’s focus on carbon intensity, which it said was not “a reliable measure.”

Fossil fuels are the main cause of greenhouse gas emissions.

Investors such as Aberdeen are regularly talking to companies about their Paris Agreement alignment on issues including emissions from fuels sold, known as Scope 3 emissions, and their memberships in energy associations around the world, Hartnett said.

“Engagement is ongoing and there is pretty good momentum on getting toward Paris alignment.”

A Shell spokeswoman said the company continues “to engage with TPI over their methodology” to show it is how it is aligned with “society’s move toward” the Paris goals.

Anglo American said in a statement: “achieving these targets is not all within our control, so we are working with governments, industry peers and civil society.”

Repsol said: “We will continue to engage with TPI to demonstrate our progress in this respect.”

Eni said: “We consider the best way for companies to align with such goals is to set absolute emissions targets.”

Total, which aims to be carbon neutral in Europe by 2050, said in a statement that the rhythm of the transition will depend on energy demand and policies put in place.

Topics: Europe Oil UN climate change

Related

Update
Business & Economy
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development: Iraq to become shareholder
World
Europe battles to contain virus second wave as global cases top 30 million

Latest updates

Dania Al-Maeena brings Saudi philanthropic values to C20 summit
G20 tourism ministers discuss post-pandemic revival plan for tourism sector
AS IT HAPPENED: US Vice Presidential debate strikes civil tone after raucous Trump-Biden event
US troops in Afghanistan should be ‘home by Christmas’ — Trump
DiplomaticQuarter: British envoy visits Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.